4 Skincare Tips for Fall

The fall is a beautiful time of year. The leaves are falling and changing into luscious colours, the air feels crisp, and it’s the one season out of the year that you can wear suede boots and a leather jacket without being too cold or too hot. It’s also a transitional season when hot weather gradually becomes colder. For many people, this sudden temperature change causes dryness and sensitivity in the skin. Even if your skin is generally on the oilier side, it’s common to experience abrupt changes when the seasons shift — particularly from warmer months to cooler ones.

You might not know it, but sometimes, dry skin can be a culprit for acne. If you have an abundance of dryness on your face, it can clog your pores and cause unwanted pimples, just like oil and dirt. The last thing you’ll want to deal with this season is less than perfect skin. Everyone strives for clear, glowing skin at any time of the year, but it’s essential to pay attention to your face as the weather gets colder and dry. You’ll want to embrace the fall with radiant skin so your inner confidence can shine without dealing with the annoyance of dry, clogged skin.

To prepare for the upcoming cold season and to make your skin healthy, glowing, and beautiful, take a look at our lips of essential skincare tips for fall.

1. Switch to a Soap-Free Cleanser

Instead of standard soap, choose a specified gel or foaming cleanser designated for people with acne-prone or dry skin — depending on your skin type. Both of these cleansers are loaded with moisturizing properties that won’t damage the skin’s surface. Regular soap can harm your skin’s outer protective layer, leading to accentuated wrinkles and pores, and can trigger acne and inflammation — making breakouts worse and harder to manage. Find a face cleanser that works for you, and use it once or twice daily. If you’re concerned about constant acne breakouts, look for one that contains salicylic acid. Salicylic acid increases the amount of moisture in the skin and then dissolves the substance that causes the cells to stick together — making it easier to shed skin skills (and acne spots).

2. Apply Natural, Topical Treatments

If you have a breakout that is difficult to maintain, even when you wash your face twice a day, consider applying natural topical treatments directly to the affected spots. The right kind of topical treatment can take a few days to start working, but they’ll help reduce inflammation and control the spread. There are many topical treatments that you can find at the drugstore, and most of them contain an ingredient called benzoyl peroxide. This chemical treatment works by killing bacteria underneath the skin that can cause acne. It’s a well-known ingredient in the skincare community and has shown positive results on many individuals who experience regular breakouts.

However, if you prefer a more natural, organic skincare routine, there are many other topical treatments that you can apply to your face that contain less severe chemical ingredients. Check out your nearest health food store or wellness website and look for ointments, including:

Tea tree oil

Witch hazel

Apple cider vinegar

Honey

Turmeric

Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial agent that can go directly on the surface of any spots you have. Instead of the standard toner used after cleansing your face — splash some witch hazel or apple cider vinegar as an additional exfoliate and pore cleanser. Honey and turmeric are excellent anti-inflammatory agents used in skincare routines for centuries worldwide. The critical thing to remember is to maintain optimal moisture while you use these methods. Never go to bed without a nourishing moisturizer lotion or oil.

3. Try a Thicker Face Moisturizer

As the summer comes to an end, it’s time to say goodbye to that lightweight moisturizer you’ve been wearing in the hot, humid weather. It’s now time to bulk up with something hefty and thick to get you through the fall and winter.

Finding the perfect moisturizer isn’t an easy task, and you’ve probably already been searching for far too long. Once you do find the one, though, you’ll never look back. It’s often worth consulting with a dermatologist or a doctor to understand your skin’s scientific complexities. Sometimes, a skincare routine isn’t as simple as looking for products marketed to oily, dry, or combination skin types. Your skin will dictate the type of moisturizer you need to stay hydrated without becoming too oily. While you should find the right moisturizer for you, remember to also look for one that protects your skin from the cold, dry, and transitional autumn climate.

4. A Professional Chemical Peel

One of the best and most convenient ways to get your face ready for the colder months, treat acne scars, and bring out your natural beauty is to have a professional chemical peel. There are so many benefits to a chemical peel. A chemical peel removes skin cells from the epidermis and areas of your skin’s upper and middle layers. It’s used to treat wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and uneven skin tone.

Check out Newdermamedlaserclinic.com — a clinic that offers a free consultation and different formulations to treat your varying concerns. A professional chemical peel helps to reveal younger, smoother, fresher skin. After your initial treatment, your skin may look a little sunburnt or red. However, after a day or two, you’ll notice a drastic improvement of overall skin tone and texture and experience long-lasting results. After you receive your first chemical peel treatment, you’ll be hooked. Your skin will look and feel so youthful and brilliant; you won’t want to go back to your regular skin routine!

Following a skincare routine is an act of self-care. Dedicating a few minutes each morning and night to your beauty and skin ritual is vital because you’re demonstrating that you matter and love yourself! It’s too easy to forget the importance of being kind to yourself when life gets busy and chaotic. This fall, bring out your natural beauty and give yourself some love with these tips.