Benefits of Nursing shoes

When you think about clogs, you are probably thinking about those shows that are worn by Chinese workers or by gardeners and other types of labor workers. Many people that are outside oft he nursing profession do not realize that nursing clogs are becoming the official shoes of nurses. It has become so popular that even doctors have also started wearing them as well as other health practitioners.
What are clogs?
Clogs are a certain type of shoe or footwear made partly of wood and are worn by different types of people and cultures around the world. Traditionally, this footwear was used by workers and had a role as a protective gear for those working in mines, agriculture, and factories. Over the years, the type of materials used in clogs has changed but the shape has remained the same with few modifications and alterations to suit one’s preference or to entice people to wear it.
Why do nurses prefer wearing clogs?
The nursing profession is a job where people need the most comfortable footwear or shoes. Many of these people happen to work at least 12 hours in one shift and they do a lot of walking, standing and running or attending to responsibilities and duties to help patients recover from their illnesses and other medical complications. Thus, clogs provide a very comfortable feeling. Hospitals have embraced clogs as the official working shoes, however, they do put certain restrictions in terms of design to keep up with the different insurance requirements.
What are the main advantages of clogs
Other than just providing comfort, some of the advantages of wearing clogs are:
- Non-slip footwear. In a lot of instances, nurses have to work on different types of surfaces and in any case, some of these surfaces can be very slippery. As a nurse, it is important that they do not slip while they are carrying harmful tools like syringes and scalpers, lifesaving drugs such as transfusion, sutures, and many others.
- Non-marking sole. Because of its softness in the sole compared with other hard shoes, clogs do not leave any marks on surfaces like tiles. It is noted that shoe marks are one of the main reasons why floors are damaged. Wearing clogs will definitely get you a nod of approval from all the people at the maintenance departments because it does not leavy any marks on the floor.
- No shoelaces. Easy to use and are slip-on with no shoelaces to tie or untie. You just slip your feet in the clogs and you are ready to work.
- Very versatile. As long as clogs have a strap back and meet all the requirements of the hospital, you can choose any style and color you want, so they do not need to look boring.
- Durable and lightweight. Your feet will not suffer any discomfort and stress since they are pretty light and easy to wear. Unlike heavier soles, you need extra energy to lift your foot in order to walk or run.