Benefits of using iMessage on PC

Nowadays, one of the most popular means of communication is messaging. Some people still prefer talking on the phone, but millennials are addicted to this type of socializing. Due to this, there are many apps that allow us texting for free, using a Wi-Fi connection, and one of them is iMessage. In the following text, we are going to discuss some of its features and benefits.

The very first thing you have to know is that this app can only be used on iOS and macOS operating system. This means that if you send a message to a user of some other operating system, you will be charged a fee as you would with a regular SMS. The main feature of this app is that, besides the iPhone, it can be installed on the iPad, Mac, iWatch, and iPod touch. If you are having problems installing it on your PC, you can find a guide on the iLonuge website.

As you can assume, the first benefit we are going to discuss is the fact that you can use it on numerous devices. Maybe you have left your cellphone at home, and you have to contact an important client and confirm a meeting, with this app you can do it using any device you have with you including your office PC. In addition, all messages are synced between different gadgets, so there is no way you are ever going to miss one.

Furthermore, another benefit is that you can only use one device. What do we mean by this? Well, if you are using for PC to do an assignment or you are writing a paper or simply surfing the web and you get an instant message, there is no need to get up and grab your phone. The message will pop up on your screen and you can replay instantaneously. Also, some people just prefer to type on the keyboard instead of a smartphone, which can count as another benefit if you are one of them.

Moreover, you can use this app on your PC to send large attachments to someone. Not only is it a replacement for SMS, but also for MMS messages. The best part is that you can send photos, videos, audios, documents, and a number of different files for free. You can personalize each of them by adding stickers, emoji, and so on. Each photo will keep its original size, meaning you don’t have to compress them anymore and you can easily share any you choose.

Another great thing is that you can store all your messages on an email address or a cloud. This goes for all the devices you use. This way if you have to restore your iPhone or PC to factory settings, all your messages will be preserved and you can download them easily.

In addition, this app is great for group texting. Simply create a group, add your friends or family and start conversing with all of them at the same time.

All in all, these are only some benefits, and as you can see, there is a good reason why iMessage is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. You can use it on numerous gadgets and most importantly, it is completely free.