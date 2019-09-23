527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Games evolve every month, and therefore, you require a good, if not the very best machine that can hold up all the configurations a game needs. Computer cases are of great importance, and we have created a list of the best 10 gaming PC cases in 2019 currently available at the market.

We will talk about the pros and cons each of the computer cases possesses so that you are fully aware of what are you gaining from it.

We hope that we will be of some help to you, so go ahead and take a look of what is the best out there, and see if you find that computer case you were looking for.

1. Cooler Master Elite 110

Check Price @ Amazon

Cooler Master Elite is a good computer case. However, if your games require more configurations and overall excellent performance, this one will not provide it to you, but if you are playing some games that are expecting fewer settings, this one will do the job fine. The case is very compact and portable, which makes it appealing, and the price is quite good.

The format of this computer case is Mini ITX, and the dimensions are 260 x 208 x 280 mm. It comes in color black, and it is made out of metal. The fan mounts are 1x front and 2x side. The front one is 120 mm, and the side ones are 80 x 25 mm. The radiator mounts are 1x front, or 120 mm.

There are two USB 3.0 front panel connectors, as well as one 3.5 mm audio output and one 3.5 mm audio input.

Pros:

Nice value

Good build quality

Portable

Compact

Front panel connectors

Cons:

Needs more fans

Integrated fan is louder than it should be

2. Fractal Design Node 202

Check Price @ Amazon

If you thought that the one above was compact, well think again. This one is fantastic when it comes to compactness, and the design is simple. You get a stand to place your computer case, which is a great thing to possess, and if you want to experience gaming at its best in your living room, search no more, as this one is just perfect for it. However, the cooling system is not the best, but considering the size of Fractal Design Node 202, it is actually terrific. Inside the case, there are two parts, in which are placed two 120 mm fan mounts. However, there are some bad things, too. The hardware compatibility is insufficient, and while it does support SFX power supply units, that is the problem with this case. It just supports SFX.

The format of this computer case is Mini ITX, and the dimensions are 377 x 82 x 330 mm. It comes in color black, and it is made out of metal. There are 2 USB 3.0 front panel connectors, as well as one 3.5 mm audio input and one 3.5 mm audio output.

Pros:

Very compact

It can hold GPUs

Amazing for a living room

Front panel connectors

Cons:

Hardware compatibility is limited

Doesn’t have that proper cooling

No optical drive

3. NZXT H200

Check Price @ Amazon

The appealing part about this HZXT H200 is that it has a glass panel that allows you to see inside the gaming case. Another cool thing is that it comes in multiple colors, like black, black and red, black and blue and even black and white. What is distinctive about this computer case, unlike the ones we mentioned above, are the number of fans and radiator mounts, which are more than enough.

The not so great thing about HZXT H200 is its price and its size. But considering everything else you are gaining with it, maybe you should consider giving an extra buck to have this powerful machine. The format is Mini ITX, and the dimensions are 210 x 334 x 372 mm, which is, as we said, a little bigger. It is made out of metal, and there are two fans in the front, one in the rear and one at the top. There are also two radiator mounts at the front and one in the back.

There are two USB 3.0 front panel connectors, as well as one 3.5 mm audio input and one 3.5 mm audio output.

Pros:

Great design

Amazing build

A significant number of fans and radiator mounts

Cooling efficiency

Front panel connectors

Cons:

Little bigger

The price

4. Thermaltake Versa H17

Check Price @ Amazon

The brushed metal front and the color black make this computer case very attractive. It is immaculate and simple, and if you are not an extravagant type, this Thermaltake computer case is ideal for you. The fantastic thing about this case is that the price is very affordable, and for that price, you will get several fans and a big motherboard, despite the dimensions of this case, which are 390 x 205 x 380 mm. All of the other configurations are amazing too, and in our opinion, this Thermaltake Versa H17 is one of the best options to buy that is currently available on the market. It is also considered as the best budget pick.

The format is Micro ATX, and the only bad thing about this computer case is that the airflow is not the best. If you are going to go hard on the overclocking, this machine might not be able to support it for long. There are two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Exterior

Good build quality

Several fans and radiator mounts

Front panel connectors

The price

Cons:

Airflow

5. Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1

Check Price @ Amazon

Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1 has a design that is opposite of minimalistic, so if you happen to be that extravagant type, this case is just for you. The see-through glass side panel and a black-tinted semi-transparent glass front are perfect if you love RGB. The number of fans is satisfying, as it has two front and one fear, and there are one front radiator mount and one rear.

This computer case also has a problem with airflow and the cooling system, so again, if you know that you will have some hard overclocking, maybe you should reconsider buying this machine, other than that, it is perfect, and the price is fantastic, too. The dimensions of this Micro ATX computer case are 456 x 208 x 381 mm.

There are one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Design

RGB and LED fans

Front panel connectors

The price

Cons:

Airflow

6. NZXT H400

Check Price @ Amazon

It does look alike to NZXT H200, but it bears some distinctions. It comes in multiple colors, and the number of fans is high. There are two front, one rear, and two top fan mounts, and when it comes to radiator mounts, there are two front and one back. The bad thing about them is that the fans are a little loud, so if you are not a fan of the noise, you should reconsider buying this computer case. The price is a little higher too, but what you get with it is a 210 x 393 x 421 mm Micro ATX computer case that has excellent design and amazing cooling system and airflow. It is compact, efficient, and your gaming experience will be fantastic.

There are two USB 3.1 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Design

Front panel connectors

Cooling system and airflow

Cons:

The price

Loud fans

7. Corsair Crystal Series 570X

Check Price @ Amazon

Corsair is known for making an excellent product, and this one is no different. It has tempered glass exterior, and three bundled fans are making this computer case very attractive. It comes in four colors – red, black, white, and mirror black. The format is ATX, and what is also cook about this computer case is the cooling system and its efficiency. However, it can be overpriced for some, but given all the features you get with it, it may all be worth it.

There are three front fan mounts, two top, and one rear, and when it comes to radiator mounts, there are one front, one top and one rear, which is impressive. The dimensions are 480 x 234 x 512 mm. There are two USB 3.0 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Tempered glass

Bundled RGB fans

Number of fans

Front panel connectors

Cons:

The price

8. Corsair Carbide 100R

Check Price @ Amazon

Another Corsair product, this one has a more simple look. It is a good ATX computer case, and the price is quite good. It comes in color black, and the number of fan and radiator mounts is also good. For its good price, you get a good amount of efficiency, and while the cooling system is not that amazing, due to overclocking, it is still money well spent. The dimensions are 470 x 200 x 429 mm.

There are two USB 3.0 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Good build

The price

Front panel connectors

Nice value

Several fan and radiator mounts

Cons:

Cooling system

Plastic doesn’t look good

9. NZXT H700

Check Price @ Amazon

Another NZXT product, third on our list, is considered as the best value computer case. This H700 model features a fantastic number of fans – three front, three top, and one rear, and the radiator mounts number is excellent too – one front, one top, and one rear. It is a little bigger model that the previous two NZXT, with dimensions of 230 x 494 x 494 mm, and it comes in several color schemes. The format is EATX, but the price might seem not that affordable to some. If you are looking for an excellent computer case that has ana amazing cooling system and pleasant space, this computer case is worth spending money on.

In addition to this, there are two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.1 front panel connectors, as well as two 3.5 mm audio input and output.

Pros:

Design

Number of fans and radiators

Front panel connectors

Good quality fans

Cons:

The price

Loud fans

10. Thermaltake Level 20 GT

Check Price @ Amazon

Thermaltake is another brand known for making killer machines. This could easily be considered as the best premium design computer case on our list, and available on the market. The format is EATX, and the style and RGB fans are there to give you the experience of a lifetime. The cooling system is fantastic, and the number of fans and radiator mounts is more than impressive. There are up to nine fan mounts, and five radiator mounts, and that is just one of the few reasons that make you buy this computer case.

Given all the features and gaming experience it provides, it is no wonder that the price is not that affordable to some. It is considered expensive, but as we said, the features are amazing so you should definitely consider giving more than you wanted for this impressive computer case. Also, it is a little heavy, so if you intend to carry it around, you will find it a little too difficult. Overall, it is an amazing computer case, and you won’t be sorry to have it. The dimensions are 580 x 294 x 529 mm.

In addition to this, the number of front panel connectors are terrific too. There are two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and one USB-C front panel connector, as well as one 3.5 mm audio input and one 3.5 mm audio output.

Pros:

Fantastic design

Fantastic quality build

Front panel connectors

Cooling system

Several RGB fans

Cons:

The price

The weight

Conclusion

In our opinion, the best gaming case you can get for yourself this year is most definitely Thermaltake Level 20 GT. If the price is a bit too much for you, you can always go for Thermaltake Versa H17, which is considered as the best budget pick. The best value has NZXT H700, but apart of all this, you know what works the best for you, and therefore we gathered a list and all the pieces of information we could find to help you to get familiar with computer cases, and see for yourself what do you need the most.