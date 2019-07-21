Best 25 Ways To Get Yourself a Free Laptop

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Time flies by, and these days, technology is an integral part of life. Because of that you probably can’t imagine a thing getting done without owning a computer. It doesn’t matter what you do in life. Whether you are looking for a job, getting college essays done, or playing games, you must have a computer or a laptop. All of these duties would be much harder without having one. So, if you don’t own a computer or a laptop, you probably want one. In a case you can’t afford it, we are here to present you with ways to get one for free or at least on a discount.

Now, we are not looking to provide everyone with free computers. This article is for those who are either in college or have low-income.

But, worry not, for those of you who don’t belong to either of the groups we have ideal ways to get laptops on discount.

To some of you, this might seem like a scam, but we are staying out of the gray zone. Below we have legitimate ways for some of you to get the computer you deserve but can’t afford. In any case, you need to look out for yourself on the internet, but unlike others who misuse the internet, we are here to help.

How to Get a Free Laptop

Most of the must-have wondered: How can I get a free laptop? It seems like a long shot, but it’s possible. They can be obtained, costing you close to nothing or nothing at all. Below are some of the options that could provide you with a free computer if you do a few things right.

The OnIt Foundation

This foundation offers you a clear path to obtain a free LT. But, you need to fill a few requirements. Some of these include:

* You need to have a child which is enrolled in K-12.

* Be on the other side of free or at least reduced lunch.

* Be an attendant of public school. Be aware that this applies only to US citizens.

There is a chance that you don’t qualify for a free laptop, and if this is the case, you can get a bargain for one at Onit Foundation.

Now, while all of this sounds amazing, there is a slight chance that you won’t be getting a free laptop even if you fill all the must-haves. The main reasons for this are low supply, long waitlists, and qualifiers that just have more advantage compared to you. Anyway if you can’t get a cheap one get yourself one of those cheap that we talk about.

Komputers 4 R Kids

Komputers 4 R Kids is an organization in Southern California which work with schools in order to build their computer systems. For those students that don’t have access to computers at home, they provide them with equipment. As it’s usually the case, you will have to talk directly to them to qualify for a free computer, but even if you do, you will need to wait to see if they have laptops available for you or any other qualifier.

Computers With Causes

As many organizations on this list, Computers with causes donates laptops to kids. They mostly target those who live in households with a need or those who have military personnel who returned from service. What you must know is that this organization receives much more requests than they can provide so not everyone with getting a free computer. This org looks to help those who are in grave need.

With Causes

This organization collects donations, and then buys laptops and distributes them to those who need them the most. All applications are reviews and those who are in bigger need will have the advantage. In order to apply, you need to fill a couple of markers, and they are:

* Be a part of a low-income household.

* To live in a woman’s shelter.

* Be a former or current military member.

To apply with this organization, you only need to submit basic info and be fairly descriptive about your needs and situation.

Smart Riverside Inclusion Program

Now, don’t get ahead yourselves not all of you will be able to apply for this program. It is quite geographically exclusive. In order to apply you need to:

* Be a resident of Riverside, CA

* To have a yearly income lower than $45,000

* Attend a free computer class (either in English or Spanish)

If your initial application is approved you will have to undergo an 8-hour computer class. Be careful not to apply for this program unless you really need to. It is intended to improve the education, communication, and potential of families with low -income.

Technology for the Future

This association really wants to give computers to those who are getting through the education system. You can’t apply for this program directly at their location, and they don’t give out clear signs of what you need to do to be an application but you can use an email address or contact them via phone. If all goes well you will have yourself a free laptop.

World Computer Exchange

As the old saying goes you can be sure that there are still good people out there in the world. World Computer Exchange is helping people in third world countries and especially those that have been hit with a natural disaster. To be able to apply all you need to do is to be younger than 24 years. In addition to being helped by getting a new computer, you will also have them packed with educational content. Each laptop comes with Linux that is loaded with educational content on the subjects of health, agriculture, environment, and technology.

Salvation Army or Goodwill

Salvation army provides those in need with many things as you probably know and new computers are just one of them. They tend to help those who can’t afford computer themselves and are going through trough time. If the Salvation Army can’t help you in moments of dire need good thing would be to visit the nearest Goodwill location and ask them for help.

Alliance for Technology Refurbishing and Reuse

This alliance will give you various maps that can lead you to different other organizations that provide people with free computers. For those in need Alliance for Technology Refurbishing and Reuse gives you more than 75 locations through their maps and will point you directly for them. If you are in need of a computer this would be a great way to get one.

The thing you must know is that some of these locations aren’t free. But, they do come with a discount. So, go through as many locations as you can until finding one that suits your necessities the best.

Everyone On

Just as many other on this list this one is a non-profit organization. What they do is provide help to those that need computers and access to the internet. The most important part regarding Everyone On is that they are very good at what they do. Since 2012 they’ve connected more than 600,000 people to the internet. Their goal is to reach the 1,000,000 landmarks before 2020. All you need to do to get a free or a budget laptop is to contact them and present your situation.

Freecycle

In this verse, we are talking about a website designed to help individuals. They are a community website and have more than 9 million members spread all across the world. What they do is collect information about useful things that people want to get rid of and send them to people in need. They do this not only for computers but with things such as books and bicycles.

To make use of this website you need to look up your local offerings and see if there are available laptops. Even if there isn’t any you can always post that you need one and wait for one to become available.

Contests / Giveaways

Now, by now most people no longer believe in Contests / Giveaways. But, as many are frauds on the internet, there are many real Contests / Giveaways. If you become a participant of one which is actually giving out a laptop, you might have a chance. Stack Social is one of those that have real giveaways. Most of the time they offer laptops. So, if you need a laptop to be sure to check them out now and then, in your free time, you can also roam through social networks such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and get your computer through one of their giveaways.

Local Library

Now the free computers that you can find in a library are not the ones that you can bring home. But, what you can do is use them for some time while the library is opened. Most libraries these days have internet so you can also take advantage of that to take care of some of your business.

The downside of this is that you will need to obtain a library card, which is actually very useful, and your time will most likely be limited. But, without a better option, using a computer and internet in a library is quite a good option.

Contact Your Local or State Department of Human Services

It is important not to get ahead of yourselves with this option. At the moment, there isn’t even one federal program that offers free laptops. But, it is a good idea to contact them, talk about your situation, if you are having low-income, and ask them to direct you to places that might have free laptops as part of their offer. In most countries, the Department of Human Services is in contact with non-profit organizations and they can connect you with them without a doubt.

Free Laptops for College Students

When you are a student there are ways to get a free laptop, but not as many as you might think. Most universities don’t offer programs that get free laptops to students. There are just too many students. So, if you are a student and need a laptop for college, it would be better to use one of the options we listed in this article.

So, like we said most universities don’t have ‘free laptop’ programs but there are ways to obtain one, and you have them bellow.

Colleges with Free Laptops for Students

Of course, there are colleges that will provide their students with laptops. Now, you know they are not entirely free as you are after all paying for tuition, but you won’t have to give any more money out of your pocket. If you want to know which colleges will do this for you just visit the Open Education Database.

Notebooks for Students

There’s nothing free with this option but it’s worth checking out. So, like we said you won’t get a computer for a fee but a discounted on with 4 years of warranty sounds good, isn’t it?

Laptop Grants

Laptops grants are a great option but it all depends on where you live, what social program are you on and so on, but if you fill all the gaps, you might be a good candidate. If you know someone in the financial aid department you should talk to them and see if laptops grants is a real option for you.

Highly Discounted Laptops & Computers

Life doesn’t treat everyone equally so even if you are not in a great situation right now it doesn’t mean that you qualify for a free laptop. In some cases not being close to an organization that provides them can be an insurmountable obstacle. Because of that, below we have a list of ways you can get a laptop, not for free, but for a fee that won’t rid you of all your money.

The Jump OnIt Foundation (started by the OnIt Foundation listed above)

If you don’t qualify for a free laptop via OnIt Foundation this way is one of your alternatives. Through them, you can find laptops as cheap as $100 with additional discounts for students, military personnel and similar groups.

PCS for People

You can apply for a low-cost computer through PCCS for people if you have a government assistance income and are currently sitting 200% below the poverty line which is currently at a stand.

Computer Technology Assistance Corps (CTAC)

CTAC provides those in need with free laptops and desktop computers. But, they require you to fill a couple of conditions. The first group that they give free laptops are those who receive state or federal benefits such as food stamps. The second one is for those handicapped and disabled. The third one is for those who receive free school lunches.

Their prices are quite reasonable with desktops starting at $70 and laptops at $100.

Internet Essentials

As you can guess IE offer low-cost internet. But, once you become their user they can supply you with a low-end laptop that comes with installed anti-virus, has warranty and Microsoft Office. But, as with many on this list, you will have to qualify first.

Connect All

Connect all is a shop based in Seattle which has supplies of laptops for non-profit organizations and households with low income. Their laptops start at $129. And if you don’t live in Seattle worry not they offer free shipping. In addition to low-cost, they also provide their computers with Microsoft Windows and Office.

Dell Refurbished

This is not really an affordable option as Dell computer are pricey but you should give it a go. Sometimes they offer quite a bargain deals. In a situation where you have no other choice of getting a laptop from Dell Refurbished shouldn’t be something you exclude.

Craigslist

Laptops on Craigslist and similar websites are sometimes quite old, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find what you are looking for.

eBay

Yes, you could think out this by yourself, but eBay has computers ranging $100-150. In a case you have some money, there can be a deal for you there.