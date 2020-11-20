You are not Alone, the Solidarity Project of Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova

Childhood is the most beautiful part of life. It is the period of life in which each of us was carefree, calm, and with a clear head thought and went in the first years of life. Children’s days are a period full of play, laughter, socializing with friends, watching cartoons, going to school, and many other wonderful things that a child can do. Children’s days are days full of laughter and fun. It is a part of life that each of us wanted to spend on the street playing, on the playground with friends, in the parks, or in the schoolyard having fun. This period passes quickly, but has every child gone through it like this?

Every child has the right to spend their childhood days like this, every child has the right to spend their childhood in joy, laughter, and a beautiful community, but unfortunately, they do not have the opportunity.

Life sometimes teaches us how to be resilient, stronger, and more persistent, and that is what he does with these children from an early age, you wonder why? Because they are abandoned or left as orphans. But that does not mean that it is the end of the world, it is true that they are without their loved ones and loved ones, but they do not have all of us who will take care to offer them a more beautiful, happier, and happier childhood. We will give them days when they will learn everything and grow up carefree and happy.

The world is left to the young, and because these children are the future of this world, they will not be left alone and will not be forgotten. Through laughter, fun, a lot of learning, and proper care and attention, they will spend the most important years of life care for and together with many other friends. There are many success stories, wonderful homes, and private centers in the world that deal with such situations and these children.

One such great example is the solidarity project of the beautiful Lola Karimova and her husband Timur Tillyaev who together uniquely and practically deal with children who are left alone without parents or orphans. The whole world is talking about their example, you can hear it everywhere, and now you will have the opportunity to read more in the continuation of this article. We bring you the most interesting parts of their work that we are sure you will enjoy.

How did this beautiful story begin?

This story begins 18 years ago when Lola Karimova decided on a brave and good-natured endeavor – she decided to start a charity and foundation. The subject of this organization’s work was of course working with children. She decides to work with children who are alone, abandoned by their parents, or children who have no one. She decides to make a unique way of dealing with the situations of these children and to give them only the best, to do her best to make them feel loved and cared for. She decides to start providing care, education, entertainment, companionship, and health care. These are the most important things that every child loves and deserves.

What are the mission of Lola Karimova and her husband Timur Tillyaev?

There is a big and strong story in the work of Lola and Timur. Together they work for a better tomorrow for every child who is abandoned or without parents. Together they give them only the best, and that is excellent conditions for living and functioning and of course – creating better opportunities for their future. They think about the future of every child they care for. As the main thing they focus on, they emphasize their investment in creating successful young minds who tomorrow will be able to take care of themselves, will be able to live alone and be successful young people that Lola and Timur will be proud of, but and of which people all over the world will be proud.

What are the great charities of You are not the alone foundation?

Lola and Timur together with their You are not alone foundation has many successful collaborations and actions behind them that they and the world are proud of. They have a lot of projects behind them that help children and provide them with living conditions and building their better future. With their foundation, they have participated in the construction of foster homes, the renovation of existing homes, the opening of educational centers, and the opening of fun learning centers for children in Uzbekistan. They are known as the angels of Uzbekistan because they are protective of children and their secure future. With this kind of care and this kind of treatment, children can be carefree because Lola and Timur take care of them, they think about their successful future.

A child’s strong health and excellent education are the two most important things for his future

A healthy child and an educated child – the two best real epithets that can be heard are these. The charity organization and foundation of Lola Karimova takes care of that to be so and to be real. With all her investment and effort, she takes care of a better educational flow for the children and full-time top medical support for every child. Lola invests in improving the education system, learning methods, and way of learning for these children so that they grow into strong and educated people who will be the face of the whole world. But what do we do with health care? And that is what You are not Аlone, Lola, and Timur’s solidarity project. They also took care of establishing a unique and effective health care system and a health care system for the children who are placed in the homes. With that, these children are carefree, can grow without any dilemmas, and be successful people that we will all be proud of.

A strong world, a world full of energy and opportunity. We can have such a world only with young educated people, healthy people who with their success will bring happiness and joy to all of us. Lola and Timur are fighting for it with their charity and foundation. The good deeds remain, and the deeds speak for themselves, such as the case with You are not Alone, and we will be convinced of that in the years to come because the results speak of the success of the deeds. Successful youth means a strong world, and these are the children we are about to hear about.