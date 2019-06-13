Best 5 Frozen Burger Patties

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who doesn’t like a good burger? It is popular all over the world, but in the USA, it has a special place – it is a part of the tradition. Therefore, we have to have the best burgers, which include having the best patties. However, that is not such an easy task. We searched and found the best five frozen burger patties, so you don’t have to look on your own.

1. The Mount Pleasant Beef Classic American Beef Frozen Hamburger Patties

These patties are made in the heart of the traditional USA – Texas. These are made from 100% grass-fed, do not contain GMOs or grain and soy. Another great thing is that they are already flavored so that you can use them right out of the box.

2. Vienna Beef Frozen Hamburger Patties

USA-made patties made by a famous company that was established in 1893. They come in a pack of 20. The only downside is that we couldn’t find any information about where the beef came, but nevertheless – the burgers were fresh and juicy!

3. Western Grass-fed Beef Frozen Hamburger Patties

These patties come from cows that were 100% grass-fed on domestic pastures. They come in a pack of 12 or 16 and contain only 15% fat. The burgers were delicious, and the only thing that was lacking was seasoning.

4. Greensbury Market Grass-Fed Frozen Hamburger Patties

Greensbury’s patties come in a pack of 40, which can be a bit hard to handle due to a higher price. The great thing is that every patty is individually wrapped.

It has a bit higher percentage of fat – 26%, but the beef comes from an organic farm in South Dakota. Besides that, the burgers were fresh and delicious!

5. Glenmark Angus Frozen Hamburger Patties

Another USA-made patties made from 100% Angus beef. The package contains six big patties, so it is enough for a Sunday dinner at home.

Have you tried any of these or do you have a recommendation for good patties? Write it down below!