Design Ideas Using Bricks

Bricks have been a big trend in architecture and design for a while, and you can implement it on both the inside and the outside of your home. Brick represents strength and stability, and you can achieve a great effect on it. Here are some of our proposals:

Brick on the Exterior

As you can see from this picture, the whole building is made of brick, and it is the most prominent part of it. Bricks are not expensive, and they are very easy to maintain. Hence they have been very popular amongst architects.

Décor

On this wall, we can see a mix of fragile and strong – glass and brick combined is an interesting way to create an unusual design. This way, the residents can enjoy in the sun while being secure by the bricks.

Brick Wall Decor

There are many different ways of bricks’ patterns. Some were even known in ancient Europe, and some are a bit more modern. Nevertheless, it is best to explore every option and choose the one that fits best for your style and your house’s style.

C. Morris Shop

C. Morris Shop was designed in 1948 by Frank Lloyd Wright, and it is located in San Francisco. The brick is dominant in this masterpiece, and it attracts visitors from all over the world. It is one of the most famous buildings in San Francisco.