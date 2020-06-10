10 Best Artificial Intelligence Games 2020

Have you been looking for the best AI games to have on your gaming list this 2020?

1. F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. 3 follows hot on the heels of FEAR This 2020 AL game, follows the surprising ending of its predecessor, F.E.A.R 2. However, it brings us back to the protagonist of FEAR 2, the genetically designed super-soldier known as the Point Man. The events at the end of F.E.A.R. 2 unleashed a paranormal catastrophe of biblical proportions in the town of Fairport, and Point Man is impatient to go there and help a former comrade caught in the chaos. But Point Man is not alone. His homicidal brother, Paxton Fettel, is there also with him. Point Man may have shot his brother’s brain in F.E.A.R.2, but Fettel isn’t about to let a little thing like death hold him back. Brothers form a difficult alliance, but despite tension between them, and the story thereafter, progresses predictably

2. TOM CLANCY’S SLPINTER CELL

Although, Tom Clancy’s s Splinter Cell modern game environments are not completely picturesque, yet, they are still beautiful in terms of size, complexity, and thoroughness. The game also sounds great-especially if you have a surround sound setting- which makes it a great experience for you.

Sam was recruited to the secret department of the third echelon of the National Security Agency and became the first Splinter Cell agent. Using past knowledge and the new skills he learned, Sam became a ghost. He moved with unparalleled precision as he shocked people with fatal blows, and as such, he’s become a legend in the process. In 2020, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is one of the few 2020 AL games you should have on your list.

3. CREATIVERSE

Creativerse is a 3D sandbox adventure game that comes up with different biomes and colorful creatures. One fun and interesting part about this game are that players can collect, dig and plunder to create any imaginary structure or buildings because the game has a lot of powerful tools and construction plans, teleporters, and full creatures.

Note, however, that, Creativerse is an online multiplayer F2P game. You can play it completely for free or alone. However, it can only be played through Steam and an activated Internet connection; the game cannot be played offline.

Another great adventure while trying to catch the fun of the game is that you can invite your friends with the integrated and easy to use multiplayer. And together, you can face the nocturnal creatures, track down lost recipes, and create your own utopia.

4. Halo 5: The Guardian

Another interesting AL game to get on your lint in 2020 is Halo 5: The Guardian. The idea behind this game, detailed in moody trailers and previewed in a spin-off TV show, is a dramatic tale that sees iconic protagonist Master Chief take a shocking rogue ride and take on new hero, Jameson Locke

Worth noting is that Halo 5: The Guardian takes place in the year 2558, eight months after the Halo 4 incident. The game follows the human team, Fireteams, Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris. After the Halo 4 incident, Cordana (Jan Taylor) became a former companion of the master-level chief AI, now presumed dead.

5. ALIEN: ISOLATION

“Alien: Isolation”, which was developed by Creative Assembly in 2014, is a survival horror game, originally released by Sega and it’s suitable for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

“Storyline:” Fifteen years after her mother’s disappearance, Amanda Ripley approaches Samuels, a representative of the Weyland-Utani Corporation, to find the flight attendant on her mother’s lost ship, the Nostromo. The black box is the Sevastopol station, a space station far from Freeport that launched the gas giant KG-348 into orbit. Samuels offers Amanda a chance to join a team sent to restore her mother back to safety so she can learn her fate.

This is the storyline the game revokes around. And if you’re a lover of Adventure games, this 2020 AL game will surely meet your needs.

6. FARCY 5

Farcy 5 is the game where you can practically get all that you would need in a game. From many shots, to the burden of allies and enemies, the tone of technology, angry animals, and psychics. Note also that the Farcry series is generally considered to be one of the best in the fps category. Although the fun does not end as it did in previous versions, there are many related things. The first Farcry game has EU features, which makes it easier and more effective. There is nothing wrong with upgrading to better graphics. The way to play this game is different. Players can draw everything or make a killing strategy.

7. TOM CLANCY’S SPLINTER CELL: BLACKLIST

Tom Clancy’s game has always been the basis of an excellent story-based game. Well, this option will certainly not disappoint in this situation. The story of this game is one of the most reliable results of the game. The hall is reliable, and the story seems very convincing. If you are an invisible fan, this game will remind you of the previous version of the theory of chaos. Something perfect, though, is frustrating in this department and forces you to attend and immerse yourself. Besides, as mentioned earlier, the core of the game is something hidden, which means that the AI mechanism used in the game is magnificent. Everything a player does in a given situation usually triggers a series of chain reactions and all the enemies around him will respond immediately. This will allow you to play as a spy. This is surely a game you may want to play.

8. THE LAST OF US 2

One of the most anticipated adventure game of the year is The Last Of Us 2. The Last Of Us 2 is an adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4.

Players have the functionality of using guns, simple weapons, and invisible weapons to defend against hostile humans and piranhas infected with mutants of Cordyceps Sinensis.

Besides, the game is better than the previous version. The original game took place in a dystopian world, and the player’s only goal was to survive the end of zombies and illegal traitors on the way to gaining resources. The second game starts where the first game ends. However, this version makes better use of the benefits of AI application, which you might be yet to have seen.

9. MINECRAFT

In Minecraft, players can explore 3D worlds created by procedure, discover and extract raw materials, craft tools, build structures or earthworks, fight computer-controlled “gangs” according to game modes, or collaborate with other players around the world on a multiplayer mode.

The game allows you to turn land into your village. And, although it looks addictive, it is also interesting in some ways. The only goal of the game, however, is to protect yourself from dangerous gangs.

10. ARMA 3

ARMA 3 is a spectacular, realism – based, and diabolically challenging military game in both single and multiplayer. The superior AI used in enemy mechanics in this game always tends to edge you out. It is still going to be very difficult for any player that exhibit impatience.

The AI of the game is very efficient and, as such, requires a great deal of undivided attention.

The most excellent satisfaction of this game is when you finally take down your enemies.

Overall, ARMA 3, is one of the best 2020 AI game that every game lover should have in their gaming list.

And we’ve finally come to the end of this 2020 best AI games; so over to you folks.

Have you played any of the games listed in this article? How was it? What was your experience? And if you do have any recommendations for us, please let us know via the comment box.