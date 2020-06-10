8 Tips To Create Healthy Digital Habits In Children

In today’s world, with the advancement of science and technologies, most of us use laptops and smartphones on a regular basis. Also, with easy access to the Internet, most of us surf the net for hours watching videos or on various social media platforms. Nowadays, kids grow up with the Internet and technology. This gives them enough opportunity to learn new things with ease. But parents should look after their kid’s activities. It is important to see that technology does not end up being a bad influence on your kids. Parents should start from a young age and teach the kids the basics.

We should keep in mind that technology will stay and learn ways to let it have a good impact on the kids. Most new parents always click pictures with their newborns. Hence kids grow up looking at the smartphones, and it also increases curiosity in them to learn about the gadget. Parents should create some healthy digital habits for their children, which will help them in the long run.

Healthy digital habits for children

Every Parent should set some ground rules when it comes to their children using any gadgets. In this article, we have discussed about a few ways parents can develop a healthy digital habit in their children.

This is a good rule to implement on your kids when they start using a variety of technology. Parents should make a list of people that the kids can talk to without parents’ supervision. Most of the time, kids can only talk to immediate family members when they are on their own. We know that the Internet is a vast place, and to ensure your child’s safety, parents should make this rule. Nowadays, Messenger kids by Facebook help the kids to connect with their friends and loved ones. Parents can control and look at the contact list through the Parent Dashboard. This way, the children can only talk with the people that parents approve and also keep the parents at ease.

2. Create a bedtime rule without any exception

Another rule that parents should implement from a young age is the restriction of gadgets during bedtime. Many parents don’t let their kids use any devices an hour before their bedtime, as it can affect their sleep schedule. According to research, when children use gadgets during their bedtime, it physiologically and psychologically stimulates their body. In reality, your body should rest and relax before going to bed. Nowadays, many kid’s apps have the option of sleep mode. Parents can control them according to their liking. Having a healthy bedtime schedule can help the children maintain good health.

3. Make your child sign a pledge

When children grow up to use technology, it is the best time to let them sign a pledge and let them know about certain rules they need to follow. With the help of a pledge, parents can make their child know all the do's and don'ts of using any gadgets. Parents need to let their children constantly know all the consequences of their actions. Hence it is an excellent way to make them draft a document with all the rules and let the kids sign it. Parents can also get their children a kid tablet, which helps them gain knowledge. It comes with alphabets, numbers, and various other educational tips.

4. Be a good role model for your kids

Kids often learn behaviors by looking at their parents. Hence parents need to become role models when it comes to setting an example for digital use. Many parents notice that their kids follow everything they do, so they need to stay careful and censor things in front of their children. In order to set an example for your kids, parents don’t need to stop their usual habit completely. Try to stay careful in front of the kids, and once they grow up, talk to them directly to let them know what they should do and don’t.

5. Set a limit and encourage them to go outside

Nowadays kids spend hours playing on the phone or tablet. Parents should notice and limit the amount of time they can spend with technology. It is essential to make the kids play outside. Hence it is the duty of the parents to encourage their kids to go out and play instead of spending time on the Internet.

6. Download apps for kids

People can find an array of apps designed for kids and often termed as educational. When children spend time scrolling through the tablets and phones, try to get their attention in these apps. By using these apps, children can have a good time and learn new things together.

7. Do not use technology to calm down your child

Often parents make the mistake of using the technology to calm down their children. We know that children tend to stay calm and quiet near the screen, but parents should not opt for this method. Parents should teach their children how to handle and overcome tough situations. Try to teach them various exercises to calm down instead of providing them with technology.

8. Spend digital time with your children

When parents stay at home; they tend to spend time scrolling through the phone or using other gadgets. To spend time with your kids, try to include quality digital time together. For example, many parents have turned dinner time as movie time for their children. Parents can also play with their kids to bond with them.

By following the tips mentioned above, parents can implement healthy digital habits in their kids. Although it might seem hard at first, but in the end, your children will thank you for taking this step. This way, parents can provide the kids with freedom and, at the same time, keep them under control.