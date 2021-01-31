5 Best Books on Emotional Intelligence to Read in 2021

Emotional intelligence is very important, and its proper development can help people to manage all sorts of situations in both private and professional life. The main advantages of developing emotional intelligence are related to certain skills like better self-control, the ability to avoid conflicts, increased sense of empathy, better communication, reduced stress, and more. Also, you will become able to deal with all sorts of challenges in your life. One of the main problems in modern society are depression and anxiety that came as a result of the modern way of living where people are more distant and often communicate only over social media.

Also, you should know that intelligence and emotional intelligence represents completely different terms. There are many people with higher IQ that have struggles with challenges, confidence, and various skills. If you are interested in finding out what is your IQ score, visit iq-global-test.com. Moreover, even the standard IQ can change during life, and you should keep your brain sharp to have the best performances. On the other side, various methods might help you to improve your emotional intelligence as well. Therefore, we are going to introduce you to some of the best books related to this topic that you can read in 2021.

1. Joshua Lombard- Emotional Intelligence

This book can help you to improve your social skills and to learn how to control your emotions. As a result, you can perform better in both professional and private life. One of the main goals that this book will teach you is to learn how to manage your emotions and never let them become the main indicator of your actions. It can be essential for your career to improve your social skills, and the best way for that is to control your emotions.

It is not a rare case that we have many stressful challenges in the office, but dealing with them properly can only get your career on a higher level. Therefore, it is not a surprise that successful people focus especially on these skills. This book will introduce you to various methods that you can implement in your life that will help you to become more focused, confident, and relaxed in stressful situations.

2. LaVeer Renée- When One Door Closes, Rejoice

This title from 2020 has great ratings, and you can buy it on Amazon. The main themes that the writer is focused on are related to the ability to overcome challenges and issues in your life. Many of us had some terrible moments in our lives that might cause the distancing of some people or becoming less social. However, you have to know that letting these negative emotions fill your mind can create even bigger problems.

The LaVeer is a well-known life coach, and you can read more about the best methods to use emotional intelligence to deal with tough situations and problems. Also, it will help you to find your greatest qualities along with the weaknesses that you can try to improve or at least be aware of them. Moreover, you can read about some real examples where successful people managed to deal with challenges and overcome them to reach their goals.

3. Daniel Sorensen- Emotional Intelligence for Anger Management

A lot of people will show their anger in situations where they don’t have a valid argument or proper solution. Also, anger is often being a result of self-defense where people try to hide their lack of knowledge, experience, or confidence by starting an argument. However, showing anger is never a good solution since it can only close some doors.

Therefore, learning to become more relaxed and avoid expressing anger can help you to reach new levels in your career and private life. The most important thing that you can learn from this book is what triggers the anger and to understand your behavior and stop it on time. One of the best ways is to learn more about self-reflection and be aware of your skills and deficiencies.

4. Marc Brackett- Permission to Feel

As we already mentioned, a lot of people are struggling with depression and anxiety these days. Also, you have to understand that there are many cases where these problems have roots in childhood. Sometimes, people don’t even realize that the main reason for their habits has some connection with some struggles they had during childhood.

In that matter, The Permission to Feel is a great book that can help people to understand more about various factors that might result in adults having a lack of social skills, confidence, and other issues. Moreover, this book is great for parents as well since it can help them to understand their kids and find a better way of treating them and help them to develop many skills from a young age.

5. Mark Smith- Dark Psychology Mastery

Another disadvantage of people with a lack of emotional intelligence is their inability to notice when someone is trying to manipulate or trick them. When it comes to a professional career, it is not a rare case that some of your coworkers might try to lure you into some actions only to find a way to step ahead of you and get a raise or a promotion.

These people often have issues with the lack of tolerance, empathy, and they are only looking for their interests. This book will explain more about these behaviors and help you to notice whether you are one of those people. Also, you will learn to recognize when someone is trying to manipulate you.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing is to distinguish the intelligence and emotional intelligence. Even if you are aware of your potential and abilities, the main reason why you have some struggles might lie in the fact that you lack some skills related to emotional intelligence. Therefore, some of these books can be an excellent solution to learn how to manage your stress, confidence, self-reflection, and find a better way to reach your goals.