10 Best Christmas Themed Slots

The Christmas holidays are approaching. The day’s atmosphere is becoming more and more festive, and people just want to have fun and enjoy the relaxation. Gambling has always been a holiday companion and offers us unforgettable moments of entertainment. In the traditional blackjack, which gives the new year’s present to the winner, the slots are now added. From the comfort of your own home, you can have fun with your favorite games in casino.netbet.gr. In this article, we present you with six of the most striking slots.

1. Secrets of Christmas

The snow falls during the game on the screen, and the atmosphere is Christmasy. Net Ent took care of that by enriching the slot with this impressive effect. Santa Claus, big Christmas socks, bells, and other symbols put you in the mood. The biggest surprise is when three or more Scatter symbols appear on the screen.

2. Santa Vs. Rudolph

Two classic Christmas figures battle in this slot. Santa confronts Rudolf, the well-known reindeer. These two figures are included in the game symbols. Gifts, lollipops also frame them, and other symbols that bring the Christmas spirit to your screen, the repayment rate reaches 96.3%. The pay-lines on Santa vs. Rudolf is 20.

3. Merry Xmas

The Play’s GO is a leading casino software provider in the world. They would surely be prepared for Christmas as well. The Merry Xmas slots says it all. The most traditional Christmas wish becomes a game with graphics making the difference. Beautiful Christmas symbols such as balls or Santa Claus with his rich white beard fill the screen. Under certain conditions, another small, extra game appears in front of you and tops the fun. Merry Xmas has a Wild symbol, with the RTP being at 95.79%. There are 15 different winning combinations, with a minimum of 0.10 points per spin.

4. Fruit Shop Christmas Edition

The Fruit Shop Christmas Edition gives a Christmas note to the classic game. If you play Fruit Shop Christmas for free, you will see all its functions, and believe us, you will not be disappointed. So here are five reels and 15 paylines. The game logo is also the wild symbol. This replaces all symbols but the scatter, creating opportunities for many winning combinations that pay double. What makes it even more thrilling is that each fruit can act as a scatter. This gives it a wild beauty. You can win up to five free spins depending on the fruit, the times it will appear on the reels, and which one of them. Accordingly, of course, the profit goes up in each case. You can also choose both Auto Play and Max Bet to make your life even easier and the game faster.

5. Santa’s Wild Ride

Santa Claus is a motorcyclist. We saw that, too. And Microgaming is responsible for Santa’s Wild Ride. We will find here five wheels and 243 payment lines. You will also find Stacked Wild, Expanding Wild, and Trailing Wild. With the fantastic Christmas music and the high-quality graphics, you will meet elves, cakes, sandwiches, cupcakes, and biscuits in this game. You must try the free game, and you won’t be disappointed.

6. Fat Santa

Push Gaming made Fat Santa creating a unique festive and winter landscape. The background is a snowy landscape with huts made of tree trunks, while it snows during the game. The result is excellent from an artistic and technological point of view, at the moment when the sound is in line with the whole scene that has been set. On the wheels of Fat Santa slot spin, of course, the most likable chubby Santa Claus, the Christmas elf, the reindeer, the snowman, the gift box, the Christmas ball, in four different colors having on it the mark of playing cards (swords, mugs, plaid, cane). The Fat Santa slot machine has five reels and 50 paylines.

7. Aloha Christmas

Probably the most famous word from Hawaii, now in a Christmas slot. And yet, it is possible! The background is summery but full of Christmas spirit. The game’s symbols are impressive, with many colors and strong graphics to create a pleasant environment.

8. Santa Paws

Beautifully designed animals at Christmas time. Costumes give an enjoyable color to the Microgaming slot machine. We see seals, bunnies, whales, letters, and other symbols in nice graphics—colorful backdrop, white snow that transfers the player to a Christmas landscape. The slot has five columns and three rows.

9. Sweet Bonanza Xmas

Do you like classic fruit games but also want to get into the Christmas Spirit? Then Pragmatic Play brings the best offer through the game “Sweet Bonanza Xmas”! The ” Sweet Bonanza Xmas ” will impress you as it has six reels but no pay lines. Winning combinations are awarded for identical symbols anywhere on the screen, according to the paytable.

The “Snowy Christmas Lollipop” is a scatter symbol. Winning 4.5 or 6 symbols, ten extra rounds are activated, without requiring the player to bet. During the additional rounds, if three or more scattered symbols appear, five extra rounds are awarded. The “Golden Ball,” however, is the one that will give a multiplier of 2x-100x to your winnings and will launch them! If there are Golden Balls and Pass Mode in a game round, they remain on the screen until all possible rolls are completed. In the end, the prices that appear in the “Golden Balls” will be added, creating a final price that will be multiplied by the winnings that have resulted from this round.

10. Scrooge

Scrooge slot is based on the novel of Charles Dickens for Christmas. This is an excellent slot machine with exceptional features that will keep your interest undiminished. You will find Scrooge himself, some elves, a book, a bag of money, keys, a treasury, and more in the game symbols. What stands out is the Free Spins you earn during the game and play them all together on Christmas day (of the game – not the real ones)! The Scrooge slot machine consists of 5 reels, three rows, and 50 paylines. You will find wild, scatter, bonus games, free spins, win multipliers and predefined jackpots of 10,000 coins and 120,000 coins in its features.

There are all these options if you want to add a Christmas tone while playing slots to make your day and set you in a joyful mood. All you have to do is to decide in which slot you’ll play.