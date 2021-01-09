Disney: Competing With Netflix

Achieving the goal of 250 million subscribers in three years will be a big challenge.

Disney + now has 86.8 million subscribers, a number the company initially thought would reach five years. (Hulu and ESPN+, also owned by Disney, have 39 million and 12 million respectively). Quarantine has undoubtedly boosted these statistics, but it is impressive compared to, say, HBO Max, which was released this year with just 12.6 million subscribers, or Peacock, which gained just 26 million this year. However, reaching 250 million subscribers in three years will be like winning the jackpot in casino.netbet.ro. The company has hundreds of rows in its arsenal.

WandaVision

The series will focus on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living in a picturesque suburb as a regular couple – until Wanda realizes that not everything is as it seems. Actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Randall Park and Kat Dennings, will be in line. Its broadcast starts on January 15, 2021.

The Hawk and the Winter Soldier

Beginning on March 19, 2021, it will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (also known as The Winter Soldier). The latter will fight the bad guys after leaving Captain America at the end of the movie Avengers: Endgame. Daniel Brühl will act again as Baron Zemo, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, and Emily VanCamp, who played Sharon Carter in the Captain America films, will return as well.

Loki

Thanos killed Loki in Avengers, with the motto, “No resurrection this time,” referring to the many previous alleged deaths of Loki. Loki has returned to some misleading universes. The series will star Tom Hiddleston alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard E. Grant.

Mrs. Marvel

Kamala Khan has her own show. She is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teenager who grew up in Jersey with the ability to stretch, grow, and shrink. She loves Captain Marvel, and Marvel Studios has already revealed that the protagonist, Iman Vellani, will also appear in Captain Marvel 2. Mrs. Marvel starts at Disney + in late 2021.

Hawkeye

The story, borrowed from a favorite comic book series, will likely feature Kate Bishop as a member of any future Marvel superstar appearing on the big screen. The series, which also includes Vera Farmiga, will launch next year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

All the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy will come together for what will surely be a strangely special show during the 2022 festive season. Guardian veteran James Gunn is set to direct the series.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany who played, Orphan Black, will star as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who becomes a She-Hulk after she had a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo reprises his role on the big screen). Tim Roth will also return as a villain.

Secret invasion

After appearing in more Marvel films than any other actor, Samuel L. Jackson will play Nick Fury again in a series called Secret Invasion. In the series, he will work with Shapeshifting Skrull Talos (a character introduced to Captain Marvel and played by Ben Mendelsohn) to confront the Skrulls who have penetrated the earth.

Iron Heart

Marvel recently introduced a black woman to Iron Man named Riri Williams. Dominique Thorne will play the genius inventor Riri who has been building the most advanced armor since Tony Stark created Iron Man.

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle will return as James Rhodes, known as the War Machine, who – after the death of Tony Stark – will have to wear armor once again to fight a villain who has stolen Stark technology.

Moon Knight

Details are scarce for this action-adventure series. The character receives power from the Egyptian god-moon, and it is directed by Mohamed Diab.

What If …?

In each episode of the animated series, Marvel asks “what if” things had gone differently. What if Peggy Carter had taken the serum of the super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers and become the super soldier? What if Yondu had taken the T-Challa off the ground instead of Peter Quill?

Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano is known as one of the most beloved characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. She made her debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Disney + has been a lifeline for the company in a challenging year due to the closure of theme parks and the delay in the start of sports that brought valuable advertising revenue. Although the channel was used as a distribution vehicle during the pandemic, mainly for Soul and Mulan, the company reiterated its commitment to pursuing its film distribution policy. However, they will experiment with the release of some movies such as Raya and The Last Dragon, both in theaters and, at an additional cost, on the Disney + platform in March. They had used a similar model with the premium video on demand (PVOD) for Mulan.

However, Disney informed investors at the beginning of the month, where it presented more than 50 trailers for new projects, that the films of its Pixar subsidiary, Luca and Lightyear, will be released. At the same time, Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins of Warner will take over a new Star Wars movie.

Disney does not want to disrupt its relations with the entire cinema chain, estimating that the halls will be filled again as soon as the pandemic subsides.

On the other hand, many of its films, such as Win or Lose, or series such as Tiana and Moana, is scheduled for Fall 2023. Disney’s acquisition of Fox in a $ 71.3 billion mega-deal in 2019, after a two-year wait for approvals, showed the trend of concentration in the entertainment markets. Disney made it clear that they were involved in the game but with respect for Hollywood creators.

In this case, the winners are the viewers in any aspect as they will experience the best TV shows on the best channels. Fortunately, all this competition will raise the bar in our entertainment, and the best is yet to come.