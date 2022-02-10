What Is the Best Class to Choose in World of Warcraft Shadowlands?

In the World of Warcraft, there has been a total of 8 expansions till now. Shadowlands? This is the 8th one. Furthermore, the latest version that the players will have is also from it, which is version 9.1. It focuses on balancing the DPS classes.

In addition to this, the players will experience new turnings, seasonal Mythic+ affix, legendries and also raid encounters. Everything will be new to them. So if you have been playing other expansions, Shadowlands will surely be a different experience for you to enjoy.

Just like different expansions and versions of these expansions, there are multiple options in Shadowlands too. There are some major groups like the Sanctum of Domination Raid and Mythic plus. Then there are different classes in these groups. So let’s discuss these classes, so you can choose the best one for yourself.

DPS classes in Shadowlands

The major DPS classes in the Shadowlands are;

Balance Druids, perform exceptionally well in Venthyr. So if you are trying that, you should opt for Balance Druids. Rogues are one of the strongest classes and they are good at target killing. So you will get insane target damage but your target should be single. Demon hunters are also quite strong just like Rogues. They are the best performers in AoE fights and Cleave. Windwalker Monks Necrolords; their strongest point is their eventful performance in AoE fights. However, for some exceptional cases, they can also perform well in the Sanctum of Domination Raids. Arms Warriors f Night Fae. These covenants are said to be nuts. They perform exceptionally well in raid encounters. Furthermore, you can also outperform them in cleave. Warlocks. It has three major specs. And guess what? All three are quite strong in SoD fights. Although they do not outperform in AoE situations but they can perform well in exceptional situations. Therefore, you can take the risk in an unexpected situation. Demonology. If you are thinking of playing a single-target fight, Demons are quite good at that. You can also use them in AoE situations, although that is not their strongest point but they can give quite a performance in exceptional situations. So if you are a good player, you can really perform well there. Destruction. This class is best in spread cleave situations. Affliction is quite good at AoE damage.

For Mythic Plus

The two major classes are;

Strongest Melee DPS Strongest Range DPS

Strongest DPS for Melee

These are the options that you will have to choose from;

Windwalker Monks – Necrolord

Demon Hunters – Night Fae

Fury Warriors – Night Fae

Subtlety Rogues – Venthyr

Strongest DPS for Range

The options that you can opt for Range are;

Marksmanship Hunter for Kyrian or Night Fae

Shadow Priest for Necrolord or Night Fae

Balance Druid for both Night Fae and Venthyr

Affliction Warlock for Night Fae

Elemental Shaman- Night Fae

Arcane Mage for Kyrian

Fire mirage for Night Fae

Best Tank Class for Shadowlands 9.1

The latest version of Shadowlands is 9.1 and you will find many different features there. The players of Mythic+ can also perform in raids too. Therefore, it seems like a double deal for them.

Here are some tank classes that work differently from others.

Demon hunters are quite good in Mythic plus. They can also perform well in some other class groups. Protection paladins have one of the best DPS. If you have chosen this, you should focus on survivability and not on DPS. Otherwise, you will die, unless you are a master at DPS and survivability. In this case, you can win any fight without any problem. Brewmaster Monks. They are the best survivors. Protection Warriors might not be a good choice for players. So you can skip them as a beginner. They can perform well in limited situations and are also not good survivors. So if you are learning about becoming a master, you should definitely skip them. Otherwise, you will only lose your morale.

The easiest class to master

It is not easy to master a DPS class for beginners. They have to spend hours playing the game and choose one specific class. However, the results might not be as good as they expect. This is all because of the lack of proper knowledge about different classes.

You can learn the skills for different class groups. Likewise, you can also master many DPS classes. However, all of this will not happen in a single night. Therefore, you should first learn about the game first and choose one class. There are some classes that are quite easy to learn.

So, if you want to master a specific class and you are looking for the easiest one then have a look here;

These are some easiest class groups that you can join to become a good player at World of Warcraft.

Retribution Fury Warriors Beast Mastery Hunters Demon Hunters (DH) Frost DK Paladin

You might think that if they are easier and that is why, they might not be as good as others. No, this is not the case. Their effectiveness is also quite good and you won’t lack behind.