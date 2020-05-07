How to Select the Best Earplugs for Concerts

Concerts are memorable experiences that let you see your favorite artists perform live. It makes the music sound unlike anything else, but this also comes with the risk of causing permanent damage to your ears.

While concerts are meant to be enjoyed, they can quickly turn disastrous if you aren’t properly prepared with ear protection. The loud and prolonged volume levels played at a concert can easily impact your hearing.

This problem is far more common than you might think and it doesn’t affect just older folks. According to Best Hearing Health, “nearly one-fourth of U.S. adults aged 20-69 may have noise-induced hearing loss.”

Fortunately, you can avoid this danger of concerts by ensuring that you wear earplugs. There are many different types of earplugs that you can buy, so we’ll simplify finding one by explaining what you should look for below.

Disposable or Reusable?

You’ll likely start by wondering whether you should use disposable or reusable earplugs.

Both styles can adequately protect your ears, but several differences might make you favor one over the other.

First, you should think about how often you go to concerts. If you’re only going once or don’t go regularly, then a disposable pair might be just fine. Alternatively, if you’re a regular concert-goer, then you’ll certainly want a reusable pair.

Disposable earplugs are cheap and simple to use, while a reusable pair will cost more and offer more features. Between the two, reusable earplugs are far more effective at blocking out sound and also tend to be more convenient.

With this in mind, opt for a reusable pair unless you don’t plan on seeing more than one concert. Consider that they can be used for other occasions as well, like airplane rides, sleeping, when using loud equipment, and when your kids are practicing a new instrument.

Which Style Is Most Comfortable?

You may also want to know which earplug style is most comfortable.

If you’re still comparing between disposable and reusable, the reusable models are almost always more comfortable. Reusable foam earplugs are cheap, but that’s clear to see when you put them in.

Alternatively, reusable earplugs are designed with comfort in mind. They’re often well-fitted to your ear canal, typically with several different covers available to find one that suits your ears.

Within reusable earplugs, there are also several varieties. Arguably the most comfortable style is going to be a custom-molded silicone earplug. This will mold to perfectly fit your ear canal, ensuring a snug fit every time.

Comfort is incredibly important for earplugs, especially at a concert. If your ears start to hurt after just 30 minutes, then you’re going to suffer for the rest of the show. Remember this and look for earplugs that you won’t mind wearing for hours.

How Much Noise Protection Do You Need?

Another vital consideration is how much noise protection you need.

You might think that the greatest amount of noise protection is best, but this may not be the case, particularly at a concert. This is where earplug selection can be a little tricky because you want to still hear the music without it being overwhelmingly loud.

To do this, you need to find earplugs with the right balance of sound blocking and noise filtering. Disposable earplugs are going to be fairly basic and will just reduce the amount of sound coming in. This can make them inconvenient for enjoying a concert.

Alternatively, reusable earplugs can modulate how much sound is allowed into your ears. Some are even adjustable, meaning that you can dial the volume up if you find that too much noise is being blocked.

Think about what you need the most from your earplugs. Do you want to be able to adjust the sound level as needed or are you okay with just limiting how much is coming in?

Does Sound Amplification Matter?

You should also think about whether sound amplification matters to you.

While earplugs are meant to block sound, some can amplify the sounds that you do want to hear. This feature will only be found with reusable earplugs as it requires technology embedded into the plugs.

As you might expect, this is particularly useful for an event like a concert. You do want to hear the music at the concert, but you want it to be at an enjoyable level.

Furthermore, you might be at the concert with friends. With earplugs that have sound amplification, their voices will be picked up and distinguished from other noises. This makes it easy to communicate while still staying protected.

If you’re going alone, this might be less important. However, it still might be worth it because it can help prevent the feeling of being underwater that disposable earplugs create. Earplugs with sound amplification simply tone everything down to a decent volume.

How Important Are Earplugs to You?

Finally, you’ll want to figure out how important earplugs are to you.

This is the biggest question when it comes to picking a pair to wear. If you don’t care much about them, then you aren’t likely to use them often or remember to grab them when they’d be useful.

Additionally, you’ll find it harder to justify paying a higher price tag for a nice reusable set. A disposable pair can do the job, it just isn’t as pleasant of an experience.

On the other hand, if you appreciate the impact of hearing damage, then this is a no-brainer. You have no idea how delicate your ears may be, which means just one concert can cause permanent damage.

This means that it isn’t worth taking the risk. Simply find a pair of earplugs, whether they’re reusable, disposable, or regardless of what they’re made of.

Closing Thoughts

Earplugs are an essential item to bring with you to a concert. These small devices will block out significant amounts of noise, limiting the impact to your ears and allowing you to enjoy the show in peace.

There are many different types of earplugs, which can make it difficult to choose one.

A few things you can do to simplify this process include deciding between disposable or reusable, prioritizing comfort, choosing the right amount of sound protection, and selecting a model with sound amplification.

Make ear protection a priority and you’ll greatly appreciate it when you’re older! It’s easy to feel invincible when you’re young, but you’ll certainly regret your recklessness if it causes permanent damage.