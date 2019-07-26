Best Motorhome Destinations in Scotland

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What could be better than traveling a place of incredible beauty at your own pace, with everything you need at hand, and having the luxury of stopping or going whenever the fancy strikes? Nothing! And that’s why a campervan vacation in Scotland should be on your bucket list.

Planning Ahead

Before you set off in search of the loch monsters, ancient castles, wild islands, chic cities, or a combo platter of all of them, you’ll want to be prepared. An epic journey like the one you’re about to embark on calls for equally epic planning.

First and most obviously, you’ll need a reliable campervan with the amenities you’re seeking to get the most out of your adventures. Whether you are simply renting or taking the leap to purchase one of your own, choose a reliable firm with a stellar reputation like the U.K.-based omcmotorhomes with which to do business. Consider how many people you’ll be traveling with, what bells and whistles are on your “must-have” list, and make your pick with those factors in mind.

Next, pinpoint the spots you’ll definitely want to visit on your trip. Consider the length of your holiday and how many miles a day you’re comfortable driving when plotting your route. Keep in mind that many Scottish roads are a single lane in each direction, with twists and turns galore, so treks may take longer than you expect. Be sure to leave some wiggle room in your itinerary for unscheduled stops—these are often than most memorable!

Finally—and not to spoil the spontaneity—it’s a good idea to plan your campsites for each night. Even if you are wild camping, it’s best to have a place selected where you can settle in after a long day of driving and adventuring. Book reservations on ferries to the islands and at campsites you’re planning to stay at so you’re not left out of the fun.

Island Breezes

There’s something incredibly romantic and timeless about Scotland’s many beautiful islands. Whiskey fans will adore Islay. Travelers who want to get away from it all head to Harris and Lewis. Mull gives an up-close and personal view of wildlife and nature, while Arran offers a taste of Scotland as a whole with its Lowland and Highland landscape.

But perhaps the favorite island destination in Scotland is the Isle of Skye. Splash in the stunning blue and green waterfalls of the Fairy Pools. Marvel at the splendor of Dunvegan Castle. Hike and climb the many geologic wonders like the Old Man of Storr. There are a variety of excellent campsites on the island, along with wild camping opportunities, making it the quintessential motorhome destination.

All islands are accessible by ferry. Some, like Skye, can also be reached by a bridge crossing. If taking the ferry, be sure to make reservations in advance and know the dimensions of your motorhome so you can ensure the appropriately sized spot on board.

Loch it In

What other places might refer to as lakes, the Scots call lochs. It’s estimated that there are nearly 32,000 of them in Scotland, each with its own personality and a few that even boast their own mythical monster. Whoa!

The most famous loch is Loch Ness. Though you might go there in hopes of catching a glimpse of the famous monster (which you can certainly experience in all the souvenir shops and exhibits in town), you’ll stay for the incredible natural beauty. Take in the views of the mountains, water and forest by driving the 70 miles surrounding Loch Ness, or hike all or part of the 50-mile Trail of the Seven Lochs located there.

There are multiple options for camping in or around Loch Ness. As always, wild camping is an option. Some preferred campsites include Cannich Caravan & Camping Park and Loch Ness Shores Club Site.

By the Beautiful Sea

Thinking the sun, sand, and surf sound great? With 6200 miles of coastline to explore, Scotland has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world just waiting for you to come to visit. Each has a landscape and personality all its own, so decide which best fits your idea of heaven and set off on a course for fun.

For incredible surf and sandy beaches, head to Dunnet Bays or Thurso. The waves are big, and the fun is even bigger here. Dolphin sightings are common and delightful. Rock stacks and sea caves abound in the area. Stake your claim at Dunnet Head Camp Site and go hang ten.

If pink sands, rolling dunes, and seclusion are more your thing, Sandwood Bay is the ticket. Home to the Am Buachaille sea stacks and a legendary mermaid, the four-mile hike in will be well worth your time. Camp in nearby towns such as Scourie or Durness while visiting this lovely, remote beach.

Hit the Road

Of course, this is just a small slice of all the incredible sights Scotland offers. With a little research and upfront planning, you can make an itinerary that fits your family perfectly. The time has never been better to start your Scottish motorhome adventure. So get your motor running—head out on the highway!