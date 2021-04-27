Ultimate Guide for Your Best Online Casino

An online casino is a great place to spend your free time. There are so many options and that’s why this article is just for you. Relax and enjoy the best online casino guide to find amazing benefits, as well as free play money and free spins. From the reviews, you’ll find the best gaming experience and casino bonuses for you, and you can also be confident that the site is secure and the services work. If you want more reviews on each specific online casino, you can check them here. Good luck with the games!

Online Casino Guide

An online casino can be a confusing experience for a new visitor and there are many new terms to learn. Don’t worry, here is a knowledge base where you can find the answer to all your questions. The most common terms and services, as well as casino bonuses, are covered in detail. We also introduce you to the latest casino games and their best features. After reading our articles, you’ll feel safe to venture into the incredible world of online casinos. You’ll be able to fully enjoy a taste of the great slots and always have access to the best casino bonuses. Even the bonus terms and conditions, which are often complicated for new visitors, are explained in detail.

With so much on offer, there’s a diverse range of casinos to choose from. Our job is to sift through the best and most reliable sites and your job is to just relax and enjoy. Our casino reviews and other topical articles will keep you in touch with the fast-paced market and you’re sure not to miss out on any top offers, or new online casinos. We also have some incredible promotions for experienced visitors, and we’ve picked out the best casino bonuses for you to enjoy.

How can you spot a good online casino?

Great promotions that include a deposit bonus and free spins.

English-speaking customer service 24/7.

Fast and versatile money transfers – without delays and safely.

A wide range of games from trusted providers such as Netent and Quickspin.

High level of security – especially for personal and payment data.

A good casino experience has all the elements in place from the first moment. The layout is entertaining and the site is fast and logical. There is no desperate hunt for information and questions are answered quickly by customer service. Opening a gaming account and confirming the necessary documents is easy and the player can quickly get to grips with the matter at hand. The casino bonus is attractive and the player enjoys a good selection of games. The money is quickly transferred to the player’s account and winnings to the player’s bank account, if necessary.

New online casinos

In recent years, online casinos have become a familiar gaming option for almost everyone, and with that comes increased competition. This is a good thing for us players, as new casinos are popping up every month. As the market heats up, players need to be careful and up to date about where they want to invest their time and money.

When choosing a new online casino, there are a few important things to keep in mind. These include money transfers, game selection, deposit bonuses and free spins, and good customer service. These are the cornerstones of a good gaming experience. When you come to our site, you’ll always know that the casino we review is one of the most reliable and secure casinos you can feel comfortable spending time at. The best online casinos also come with new bonuses and only your imagination is the limit. We test bonuses and their benefits, so you don’t have to worry about whether a new bonus is worth it.

The best online casinos and their offers are waiting for your choice right now! Don’t waste time, grab these goodies now, and enjoy and have fun on the sites of the best providers on the net without any unnecessary worries.

Best casino bonuses

The combination of online casino and casino bonuses is one you can’t avoid. It is a marketing tool designed to attract new customers, as well as offer the opportunity to get to know the product. The best thing about this for the player is that they are often free play money and free spins – sometimes even without a deposit. Deposit bonuses are the most common and may double a player’s deposit up to a certain amount of money. The second most common casino bonus is the free spins bonus, which allows the player to play a designated slot machine for the number of spins specified. There are also a myriad of other casino bonuses and we will go through these options in the free play money section.

However, you should be particularly careful when it comes to casino bonuses, as many offers may sound good, but the terms and conditions vary widely. A casino bonus gives you a great opportunity to get to know a new site, or game, without taking too much risk and is therefore definitely worth taking advantage of. The opportunities to win huge amounts of money are always there, and what better way to win than for free!

Old hands have not been forgotten either, with many casinos offering VIP loyalty, loyalty programmes and much more. So the benefits for the player don’t stop with the welcome bonus, as good online casinos are constantly offering new promotions for their regular visitors. This works just like a store’s loyalty programme. The more you visit, the more benefits you get. As competition gets tougher, existing customers need to be looked after and players should make the most of this.

Online casino and slot machines, i.e. slots

Slot machines, or slots, are familiar to all players. Slot machines are also a popular name for this popular favourite. Everyone has seen slot machines in the shop and petrol station forecourt and almost certainly everyone has tried them. A little excitement alongside a trip to the shop and a few tens of dollars won with a bit of luck will ensure a good mood. However, an online casino allows you to do this from the comfort of your own home and the payouts are several dozen times higher than in physical slot machines.

The range of slot games is huge. With hundreds of different games to choose from, there’s a casino game to suit every taste. There are traditional slot games that try to get winning combinations on a single line. Then there are the varied and very exciting games with multiple paylines, bonus games and jackpots. The jackpot in particular is one of the biggest attractions of all. The winnings can be tens of millions of dollars and all tax-free. Time flies when playing these games, and if you get bored, there’s always a new and interesting adventure around the corner.

With games from big game publishers like Net Entertainment, Quickspin and Microgaming available at almost every casino, you can go to a completely new site and play the familiar and safe Gonzo’s Quest or Starburst. So the gaming experience doesn’t change in terms of the slot itself, the casino experience can be much better and you can still spend your time playing a familiar and safe game.

Live casino – a real casino experience on your couch

The first words that come to mind when people think of casinos are roulette and blackjack, or other casino table games. Online casinos also offer experiences in these areas. Live casino has become part of almost every online casino’s offering and is where players can really get close to the real casino atmosphere. You can sit on the couch and a real gambler will deal the cards, or spin the roulette wheel. Chat facilities are also available at many casinos and the game master will answer your chat questions and comments during the game.

The implementation is made with a camera link, where an attractive woman, or handsome man, acts as the gamekeeper and the player is one of the other participants. So you experience the same thrill of watching the game unfold and the other player’s game progress. In a live casino, the dealer will also tell you how the game is going and can give you tips on what you might want to do. This is a gaming experience not to be missed. Live casino on a Saturday night from the comfort of your own home and you can still win money! Entertainment doesn’t get any better than this.

Mobile casino – with you where you are

The internet brought all the information and entertainment to our living rooms, but we are no longer just there. Modern smartphones and tablets bring the information society to where we are. The online casino is also where you are. A mobile casino is one of the basic requirements for a good casino, because what could be more convenient than, when you’re stuck in an office queue, to go to your favourite game and try your luck. A good mobile casino will work on all devices without the need to download and install anything. A responsive site automatically adapts to the device you’re using and the gaming experience is just as good as on the actual site.

Many casinos offer additional bonuses for mobile players and of course all deposit bonuses and free spins are also available on the go.

Recycling requirements

This is something a new player should be familiar with. All casinos have conditions on the bonuses they give, as they give free play money, or free spins for nothing. Therefore, casinos have certain rules and conditions that must be met before the bonus money can be converted into actual withdrawable funds. The wagering requirement means that you must wager a certain amount of your winnings before you can withdraw them. Generally, the wagering requirement is between 10 and 50 times. The most common wagering requirement in the industry is 35 times.

An example is a bonus where you get 100 free spins and the wagering requirement is 30 times. You win €100 with those spins. In order to cash out your winnings, you need to wager that €100 30 times, so €100 * 30 = €3000. It may seem like a lot at first, but it goes by surprisingly quickly when the winnings can be really big. Once that wagering requirement has been met, you can withdraw the funds in your account if you wish. The wagering requirement is nothing to be scared of, and besides, it’s free play money you’ve spent, so there’s nothing to lose. The same rule applies to the deposit bonus. It’s worth checking which games will fully wager the bonus, as often roulette and table games, for example, may only wager 10% of the stake.

Money transfers

Money transfers are, of course, one of the most important functions of an online casino. It has to be safe and fast – anytime, anywhere. The most common payment methods for deposits are bank transfer, credit card, Visa Electron, online wallet (e-wallets: Skrill, Neteller, etc.) and various payment services. The vast majority of players use a bank transfer or credit card, but online wallets are becoming more and more popular among players.

Visa and Mastercard are accepted at virtually every online casino and bank transfer is a must. Deposits usually appear in the account immediately and the player can access the funds immediately. There are some differences in withdrawals. Firstly, the withdrawal is made to the same payment method as the deposit. There are usually no exceptions to this and the reason is security. The withdrawal must also be approved before it is paid to the player. The online casino therefore checks that any wagering requirements and other conditions are met and then pays out the withdrawn funds. The money will be credited to your online wallet very quickly after approval. Wire transfers and credit card withdrawals vary depending on the bank and casino. You should check the payment schedule on the casino website or with customer service.

People are often appalled that you put money into a foreign site where players are being scammed. This is not the case when you play at licensed and regulated online casinos. Most European casinos are registered in Malta and are regulated by the MGA ( Malta Gaming Authority), which issues licences to operators. The supervision is very strict and requires the licence holder to be reliable and honest. So you can play with confidence, as long as you follow the rules that are set for the player.

Gaming, entertainment and responsible gaming

Online casino is a very entertaining experience and can bring a lot of joy to your everyday life. The most important thing about gambling is that you should never gamble more than you can afford to lose. This is just entertainment and sometimes luck will kick in. However, it’s not worth sacrificing everything in the pursuit of it and that’s why we urge caution when it comes to spending money. Also, pay attention to the time you spend on the games.