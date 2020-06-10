6 Best Places to Find Good Freelance Graphic Designers

One of the best methods you can use to stand out from the crowd i.e. your competitors is to ensure that you have hired the best graphic designer on the market. They can do so much for your business, and oftentimes prove to be crucial for numerous aspects of it, everything from marketing to branding.

However, finding the right person for this task can turn out to be a bit complicated. Not only do you have to locate someone who knows all the ins and outs of this job, but you also have to ensure that they are a perfect match for your company, that they completely understand your vision, and therefore, can come up with the best designs possible.

The great thing about the era of the Internet we live in is that you can always hire a freelance graphic designer. There are numerous platforms where you can read a few resumes, check out the portfolios, and decide which one you should go with. In this article, we are going to introduce you to multiple platforms where experts advertise their skills and services, so make sure to investigate each of them.

1. Upwork

We are going to start with the most famous platform of them all – Upwork. It is so widely used that over 300,000 graphic designers are waiting to impress you. This website offers you multiple features that allow you to narrow down the search if you have very specific requirements, to easily connect with the people you choose, check out how much time they have spent on your project, and finally, there is also a top-notch, user-friendly mobile app that enables you to always stay in touch.

When it comes to finding the right person you have two choices. Firstly, you can post an ad, specifying what you are looking for, and list all the requirements the potential employee has to meet, and wait for them to contact you. On the other hand, you can start the search yourself by investigating their profiles, reading about their previous work, and reach out to those you believe could be the right ones for your company.

2. Behance

This platform is run by Adobe and it is a perfect place for the users to show off their skills in Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and InDesign. Naturally, you can browse through people’s accounts, and if you see something you like, you will first have to create an Adobe Talent account by using Adobe Creative Cloud.

One of the greatest benefits of this platform is that artists of all types post their work which means that surely you will be able to find some interesting ones. If you want to explore their creativity and see what’s one the market, click here. In order to be certain that you have found the right person, you should follow Saberin Hasan’s advice, because according to her, a graphic designer should always be opened to feedback, especially to the negative one, and be prepared to make the necessary changes until the client is satisfied with their work.

3. LinkedIn ProFinder

We can say that this platform is a fairly new one since it was founded in 2015. Still, don’t think that there aren’t a vast number of freelancers here, because LinkedIn ProFinder has managed to quickly find its way to both employers and employees.

The greatest feature of this platform is that its algorithm does all the work. All that you have to do is to create and submit the job request. The algorithm will search the database and within 24 you will receive a list of all users who match your requirements. Then, you can look through their accounts and contact the ones whose work you find interesting. The only downside of this website is that it is only available to the people in the US.

4. Guru

Even though the job of a graphic designer is the main topic of this article, still, we are going to introduce you to a network where you can find experts in some other areas that you might need to employ in the future. The process of hiring someone is quite similar to previous networks. You can either post a job listing and wait for the users to contact you and provide you with quotes, or you can contact them on your own, whatever you prefer.

Some business owners can be reluctant when it comes to employing people online, but this isn’t something that you should be worried about when it comes to Guru. Its algorithm does a thorough screening process of every user as soon as they join the community, so you can rest assured that you will receive top-notch service.

5. 99designs

If you are looking for a platform that offers you a wide variety of services, then you should definitely explore this one. Here, you will be able to find people who are specialized in designing e-commerce websites, logos, business cards, and so on.

There is one feature that we believe to be quite unique. You have the opportunity to conduct a contest that will enable you to compare several portfolios and opt for the one you like the most. If this seems like too much trouble or you simply don’t have time for this, you can always post a job listing with all the details and soon you will be provided with the list of graphic designers you can choose from.

6. Fiverr

Fiverr is another extremely popular network that has gathered thousands of professionals from different lines of work. Since this platform is user-friendly, you won’t have a lot of trouble finding a person who meets all your requirements. Similarly to other websites, you can explore user’s profiles and contact those you believe would be perfect for the task and inquire about their experience and price. Naturally, on the contrary, you can post a job listing and wait for them to reach out to you, and then take some time to investigate them and find the right one.

This platform offers free membership alongside multiple additional features such as filters that will allow you to quickly find what you are looking for, and also learn which users have the best rating i.e. which are the most successful in their work according to the people they collaborated with in the past.