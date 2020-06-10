It’s no secret that CBD has become one of the coolest health and wellness products on the market today, and with so much stress in modern society, CBD started trending at just the right time. There is an incredible amount of CBD companies jumping into the market, and with so much competition, it can be a bit daunting and tricky for the consumer to navigate. Fortunately, there are trusted brands on CBD.co that are well-known, have a long history of happy customers, and make amazingly high-quality CBD.

The daily lives of those living in the United States have gone through some serious changes due to the spread of covid-19 and a degree of civil unrest that has not been seen in decades. These contributing factors have led many Americans to feel added stress from being stuck inside under quarantine orders, or missing their loved ones because of the need for social distancing. It is important, now more than ever, to not only maintain our sanity but also to be at our absolute best for our health and the sake of those around us.

CBD is an incredible way to keep your cool, and by doing so, maintain a healthy perspective on the trying times that lie both behind us and on the road ahead.

Hang out for a moment, and check out our list of 5 ways to unleash your best self with CBD.

1. Enjoy a CBD vape break

We all need to take a step away from our busy day from time to time, and what better way to enjoy a moment of peace than to take focused breaths while enjoying the remarkable power of CBD. Vape breaks aren’t just for the stress of the office anymore. With many Americans transitioning to the at-home workforce, people are finding that they still need to take a break from their computer screen. Some people are stuck doing paperwork all day on the computer.

Some people are constantly busy with video conferences and meetings, and some find themselves making phone calls after a phone call and having to deal with the difficulties of technologically inadequate facilitation of their current work situation. For those still feeling the pressure of work through their computer screen, we recommend taking a break from time to time to refresh your mind and come back to your home office feeling refreshed and revitalized.

2. Treat yourself to a sweet CBD treat

A sweet treat is always a welcomed break from the day, but as adults, we find ourselves feeling a little bit guilty when we indulge but have been sitting around all day. CBD gummies are not only one of the most accessible and popular ways to enjoy the benefits of CBD, but they are also a fantastic way to treat yourself to a guilt-free helping of deliciousness.

Our bodies thank us for taking care of them, but unfortunately, many of us are so busy that we lose sight of how important and rewarding this can be. If you want to unleash your best self, a good place to start doing so is with managing your stress levels. Stress can cause an incredible amount of damage in the human body, and doing simple things like allowing yourself a few minutes to regain your calmness and enjoy a sweet CBD gummy, can do wonders for you.

3. Embrace your soft side with CBD topicals

CBD topicals are the most immediately satisfying ways to get back to feeling like the true you. When your skin is dry and discomforted, relief can be like nothing else on earth. If you are a fan of soothing creams and lotions, CBD topicals will be like a dream come true. These amazingly supple topicals often include ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter, and host all of the powerful terpenes, amino acids, and cannabidiol that we have grown to know love.

When your skin is feeling rougher than it should, and it’s keeping your inner beauty from shining through, treat it to something special with the relaxing, moisturizing power of CBD topicals.

4. Take a relaxing CBD bath

One of the oldest and most certain ways to relax is to luxuriate in a warm, calming bath. There are a variety of CBD bath products available, but one of our absolute favorite things to do is to combine products. We mentioned before how much we love Lazarus Naturals CBD products, and for our little CBD spa indulgence, we wouldn’t dare use another product. Risk having anything but the absolute best quality CBD, which means using products from the CBD brand we trust the most. We like to enjoy a dropper full of any deliciously flavored CBD tinctures from Lazarus Naturals for our pre-bath relaxation.

After enjoying the warm, soothing bath for as long as you see fit, we recommend applying some remarkably effective CBD massage oil and letting it take your skin to an entirely new level of smoothness. When you are feeling your best, the best parts of you become present on the outside. If you are feeling fresh and confident, you are far more likely to be kind to yourself and those around you. Unleash your kindness and perspective upon the world by washing away your stress and unleashing your best self.

5. Maintain your wellness regimen with CBD gel capsules

Staying happy and healthy isn’t a given; it is something that takes practice and work. Fortunately, there is one part of your wellness regimen that doesn’t have to be difficult. CBD gel capsules are an amazingly effective way to enjoy CBD and are easily incorporated into your daily routine. If you are already someone who takes their daily vitamins, it will be particularly effortless to remember to take your CBD when you take your vitamins. If you want to stay consistent in your CBD use, and your practice of being cool, calm, and kind, then CBD gel capsules will be a fantastic companion.