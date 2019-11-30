Best Places to Shop for a New Mattress

So, you are planning on getting a brand-new mattress soon, but it is not quite sure where to start looking. While you can go to your local home depot to look for a bed, you might find their selection to be extremely limited. What if you can’t decide on the available range that they have in the display? What’s your next move? Well, to help you along the way, we have compiled several tips and recommendations on how to go about your mattress hunting expedition.

Where to Buy Mattresses

There are a handful of ways to go about when it comes to shopping for your brand-new one. Below is a list of places where you can begin your search.

1. Direct from the Manufacturer

This is the safest way to purchase new mattresses as you are pretty much guaranteed of its quality as well as a lengthy warranty. Also, directly buying from the manufacturer means you don’t need to go through the ‘middleman’ or a different retailer, which will understandably have a higher price tag.

Of course, going directly to the manufacturer can be tricky as the chances are that they have no nearby branches for you to visit. If they do, then, by all means, we advise you to do a quick drop-by. If not, well, you will need to settle for an online transaction. The biggest downside to this is that you won’t be able to test the mattress.

2. Home Depots and Malls

The next place to look for mattresses is at your local mall/department store and home depot. The advantage of going to department stores is that they have a good selection of mattress brands for you to choose from. You can also physically check out the mattress that catches your fancy right then and there.

One of the possible disadvantages that you may come across here is that department stores will only sell specific mattress brands. This means that your option might be limited. They will also only have a limited amount of stock on hand. You can place an order if they run out of stock, but that also means a bit of waiting time.

3. Online Stores Like Amazon

You can find virtually anything in Amazon nowadays. Even mattresses can be purchased there, and you can find popular brands such as Turf & Needle, Serta, and Casper, to name a few. You can also find one that covers a wide variety of price ranges, so if you are on a bit tight on cash, you will find one in Amazon that will fit your preferred budget.

As a bonus, official retailers in Amazon, such as Turf & Needle, will offer buyers a trial period to decide whether it is the right for you. If you feel unsatisfied with your mattress purchase, you can send it back and get a full refund.

You can also read through reviews from other customers to give you an idea of the overall quality of the item. Plus, you will also be able to find bedsheets, mattress protectors, and toppers in Amazon, allowing you to purchase everything you need with just a couple of clicks. To help put things into better perspective, here are the pros and cons of buying your mattress online:

Buying Online – Pros:

Convenient as you can complete your purchase from your PC or smartphone.

Excellent selection of products.

Flexible price range.

Buying Online – Cons:

You can’t check or try it out before the purchase.

There is a risk of getting it damaged during delivery.

The sheer number of mattresses available in Amazon can be quite daunting, especially if you have not correctly done your research on the matter. We here at TheSleepAdviser highly suggest you check every detail of the product before purchasing it from Amazon.

To help you along the way when it comes to shopping online, here are some excellent alternatives to Amazon that you should check out:

Casper

Purple

Turf & Needle

Shopping online can be quite overwhelming, given the sheer number of products to choose from. Still, as long as you remember to scrutinize every element of the mattress, you are golden.

Pro-Tips When Buying a Mattress

Now, let’s go through some ‘industry secrets’ when it comes to purchasing mattresses, shall we? We will be listing down a couple of recommendations to help optimize your options when looking for the best bed online or on a brick-and-mortar store.

Go Mattress Shopping on May

The mattress industry starts releasing new models of their products at around June every year based on the research by Consumer Reports. What this means is that most stores will start making clearance sales to make room for the new products that will roll around the next month. Wait for May to come around as you will most likely find more excellent deals and discounts.

Always Read the Fine Print Before Buying

This is crucial when it comes to buying any product that will be quite a substantial investment. You should read the fine print and make sure every aspect is as clear as day. While most manufacturers offer a return/refund policy, you might be asked to pay for the return delivery charge. Also, some warranties are void if you use certain accessories such as electric blankets and heating pads. We cannot stress enough how important it is to read every detail in the warranty contract thoroughly.

Don’t Be a Cheapskate, But Don’t Splurge Either

While it is understandable to pick a budget-friendly one, we highly refrain from choosing the cheapest one in the market. The chances are that the overall quality of these mattresses is not so high and won’t be able to deliver that comfortable sleep experience that you desire. On the other hand, premium-priced beds will offer premium quality, but may not be the most practical option for you.

Our advice here is to apply the ‘Goldilocks Adjustment Method’ which means to look for something in the middle. Most modern mattresses provide excellent quality material and construction without having a high-end price tag. On average, you can easily find a top-quality bed within the $200 mark.

Conclusion

The best mattress is subjective to each individual. What feels right for some might not sit well with others. When it comes to where to buy beds, you can either shop online or go to a regular store. Online offers more convenience, flexibility, and variety, but we do stress the importance of actually seeing and testing yourself rather than going by second-hand accounts.