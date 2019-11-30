How to Choose Your First E-cigarette

Just like there are different types of people in the world, there are different types of e-cigarettes currently in the market. As such you must get the right e-cigarette that will effectively serve you.

Choosing an electronic cigarette, also known as vape or vaporizer, is no walk in the park, especially if you are a newbie in the vaping community. Each type has a unique design. Additionally, each make has benefits as well as drawbacks.

The type you go for depends on various factors; it depends on your lifestyle, your vaping goals, and preferences. Choosing the right vaporizer is a personal experience because the perfect cigarette for you may not cater to another person’s needs.

In this article, we are going to look at the various factors to consider when choosing the right vaporizer for you.

Cost

Different e-cigarettes have varying prices. It depends on various factors such as the quality of the product among other things.

If you are willing to invest a good amount of money into your smok tank from smoketech.com, you will have a variety of options as compared to a buyer who is on a set budget.

Feel

One of the most important things to look for in an e-cigarette is the feel. A good product should be able to comfortably use an e-cigarette. It should feel good on the hands as well as during vaping.

Especially for conventional tobacco cigarette smokers who are looking to switch to a smokeless alternative, throat feel is very important. An appropriate e-cigarette should be able to give them the same throat feel as traditional tobacco cigarettes.

Nicotine content

The nicotine content an e-cigarette delivers is also important. This is especially true for heavy and current smokers. A vape should deliver the right amounts of nicotine to satisfy the user’s nicotine cravings.

For smokers looking to quit, start with an e-cigarette that delivers high amounts of nicotine then gradually decrease the nicotine strengths.

Flavor

Finding a good e-liquid will make the transition from smoking to vaping easier. For starters, a smoker could use a flavor that resembles the taste of conventional tobacco cigarettes. Later on, they could move on to other flavors.

When they are comfortable enough, blending up to three flavors to shake up your vaping experience is also an option.

Features

Some vapers, especially beginners, will go for an electronic cigarette that looks like a traditional tobacco cigarette. They look for these cigarettes that offer simplicity in terms of use; something that they can grab and use.

On the other hand, some vapers want a product that has more complex features. For instance, some will want refillable cartridges as compared to those that are disposable. Others will prefer devices that have heat control and digital readouts among other technological advancements.

It is only fair to state that the difference between having an amazing vaping experience and pure frustration is in the type of e-cigarette you choose. These cigarettes are not something you just wake up one day and decide to but and use. Take the time to shop around, do research and settle for something that is not less than perfect for you.