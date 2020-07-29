Best Places to Take Instagram Shots

Getting a great photo for your Instagram profile can be quite complicated. Even though this might seem odd to some people, it is true. You are probably thinking – what can be that difficult? You find a spot, take a pose, and someone spans the photo of you. Well, this is true, but it is not enough if you want people to be wowed when they look at your Instagram profile.

If this is your goal when it comes to Instagram posts, you will have to put in more effort in these. Due to this reason, in this article, we are going to give you some tips and suggest some places where you should capture the photos. You will be able to find many of these locations in your area, so all you have to do is find those that you like the best.

Hit the town

Okay, let’s begin with something obvious. You can take great photos all around your town. The best thing is that you can never actually run out of the places because all you have to do is to find a different background. This means that you can take photos in the exact same place just from different angles.

What to look for? First of all, you can start by using stunning architecture as your background. Depending on the city, you can go with the buildings that have been persevered and are in the same condition as they were decades ago. On the other hand, you can always opt for walls that are covered in artistic murals. It doesn’t really matter where you will, because these can be found in every city in the world.

Next, go to the pedestrian zone, and look for flower beds, fountains, and benches. These will make your shots look great simply because the light reflection in the water will add that extra shine to the takes. Plus, flowers and blossom trees are always a perfect background.

Finally, nowadays, almost all coffee places and restaurants are decorated in a unique way, especially if they have an outside garden area for their guests. You can end up with casual photos that depict your everyday life with friends or family, on the other hand, you can go with some that are more artistic.

Turn to nature

If you want to go in a completely different direction, then you should explore the nature around your home. Firstly, you can start with your own backyard. If you have a green thumb and have worked really hard on decorating and improving the aesthetics of your garden, then it is the perfect place to start your photo shoot.

Furthermore, you can make a trip out of it, and visit some farms and fields in your area. Landscapes are always a great background and the great thing that upon adding some filters and colors to them, they will look as if a professional photographer took them.

You can start by looking for some old fences or vehicles that will provide you with that rustic effect. Continue by taking photos in flower or cornfields, or even vineyards. The last one can be quite romantic, so it is a perfect location if you want to take some with your spouse or partner.

Lastly, if you want to have some awesome shots of your children, nothing can top photos of them interacting with animals. If you can find some farm animals such as sheep, goats, and even donkeys and horses, take that opportunity. We can almost guarantee that these will look adorable, because is there anything cuter than kids and animals playing together? We don’t think so either.

The beach

Since the summer is here, and so are long, excruciating hot days, the beach is not only a great place for you to take Instagram shots, but you can also make a day out of it. Is there anything better than relaxing on a beach with your favorite cocktail? No, there is not.

So why not take advantage of your day off and take some stunning shots? In addition, this place provides you with so many possibilities. You can have a photo shoot at the beach, or take some candid ones in the water. Why not do both?

Do you remember what we have mentioned about water and reflection and light? That’s right – whatever you choose, you will end up with perfect takes. What’s more, make sure to take advantage of the sunset. Can you think of any setting that is more beautiful than a beach at the dusk?

Neighborhood

If you have small kids or are simply in a hurry, going on a trip might not be an option. Don’t worry beacuse you can always take great shots right in your neighborhood. Go out for a walk with your baby and take some candid photos of you enjoying your time together.

Moreover, you have probably noticed a lot of Instagram posts of people in front of their fence or even front door. Yes, however unlikely it might seem, these can do wonders for your photographs. Depending on the type of shots you want, you have multiple options. Additionally, if your kids are about to start school or kindergarten, or on the other note, have just graduated from it, a shot of them with a blackboard or a note in front of your house is a must.

Professional photos

Finally, if you want to commemorate some special occasion in your life, and want to be certain that you will have perfect photographs to capture those memories, our advice is to go with professionals such as skylenstudio. Why? Well, there are numerous reasons. In the first place, you won’t have to worry whether you will capture all of those significant moments because there will be a person whose job that is. This means that you can relax and have a great time at the party. Secondly, you can rest assured that you will end up with some amazing shots that you will be able to cherish for the rest of your life, and of course, add to your Instagram feed. After all, these people are experts in their line of work, which means that they will capture every moment perfectly.