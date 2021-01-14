Selling your first home is harder? Deciding the best platform to sell out your house is harder? I know our emotions and sentiments are attached to homes. Besides, this listing makes the process lengthier, and if you are a newbie to the field now, there is no way to get your work done quickly.

No! Don’t lose hope. First, try to understand the whole listing process. After that, find the best platform where you can easily sell out your house at great rates. You should know about the listing process, MLS listing, agent commission, and Flat fee services or simply visit Houzeo.com.

So, without further ado, let’s start with the process

Which platform is best to list your house?

As you are not familiar with the listing process, you might not know about MLS (multiple listing services). It’s a platform where you list your property but only affiliated real estate agents and brokers can list their property.

Estate has their individual local MLS platform where they list their properties, and it is visible to other agents if one agent sells their property home, other agents get to know that this property is a sale.

Traditionally real estate agents meet at one place to gather all listings and connect the potential buyers now the time has changed and techniques too. Everything is getting online, so is the listing process too.

How much commission agents are charging?

Agents are charging commission according to the services they are providing to the customers. If you hire a flat fee MLS listing agent, you must pay less amount and decide before listing if you are hiring a full-time service from an agent.

Flat fee realtors will get up to 6% of commission rate from the customers that are quite high for a person who is new in the listing market.

There is one more option by which you can list your property that is for sale by owner services here. You have to do all the listing process on your own, including listing on MLS websites.

What are flat fee MLS listing services?

If you are thinking of selling without a seller, then hold on!

That’s not the right decision. If you are not pro in the listing process, you need to help the professional, so flat fee MLS is the best choice you must choose. In flat fee listing agents will don’t ask you for high commission rates.

You can do a listing with your terms and set the rate as you want to set. Your listing is totally under your control.

So, there are quite simple steps that you need to follow while listing through flat fee MLS.

Prepare your property/home for sale

The first step that is the most important one you need to prepare your house and clean it makes it look more presentable. Make essential changes like if home walls are ruptured, then you have to paint the house walls, repair ceilings, and taps if they are leaking, then repair them, deciliter your house through extra garbage out of the house. Change lightning, fix new lights, so your home gives an enlightening effect. Trim the grass of the garden. Clean your house properly.

Set price

The second step is to decide the price at which you will sell your house. It’s not important if you have decided the rates, and then always sell it at that rate. It’s the estimated rate that you can negotiate with the buyer. It always depends on you.

Visit near homes that are for sale, check their prices then match them with your home. If your home is similar to the other listing, then set your price. You can ask for suggestions from an expert.

Collect details

This step is important. You have to collect all the necessary details of your house and click some beautiful pictures of your house. Pictures will be used during the process of listing, and it will support your listing to attract the buyers to try to take pictures from high pixels cameras so it will surely reflect all details of your listing.

Location information

The third step is to add proper location information of your home to where it is located. How many square feet it gives detail of nearby stores, hospitals, and residential locations, so the buyer will know that home is placed near the main city and all main places are near the house. So location details are very much important to attract the buyer and increase the rates of your home.

Add all details in the listing

Now add all details in the listing and ask your agent to share it on the local MLS listing portal where millions of buyers will see your listing, and it will list on various MLS websites, so by this way, your listing will be visible to different potential buyers.

Find a qualified buyer

This step is the most important where you have to find a qualified buyer interested in buying your house to make a list for the interested people. And contact them.

Connect to serious buyers

As you know, good things come for a limited time, so this is the case here. If any potential buyer reaches your contact back quickly, listen to their needs, and ask them to give their view on which rate they want to buy the home.

Negotiate on rates

Now here you need some professional skills to negotiate with the buyer, so from here, you have the chance to increase the rates of your house by negotiating with the buyers.

Hire a real estate lawyer

If you have finalized your deal now, the next step is to hire a lawyer who will look after all your paperwork and maintain the all-necessary transaction files. You have to do this step very carefully because you cannot do this step all alone. You have to hire a lawyer as many countries nowadays do not perform a single legal transaction if you don’t hire an agent.

Final words

Seems a little bit tuff, huh? Yes, it is a listing. It is hard, but you can easily and quickly obtain your desired prices for a home if you follow some simple steps.