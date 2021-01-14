Top 10 Reasons People Play Golf

Ever considered playing golf – either a casual round with your pals on a summers afternoon or competitively? If not, why not?

Golf is a great sport, enjoyed by men and women of all ages and skill levels. In fact, many youngsters are taking up golf nowadays and it’s clear to see why given the benefits it can bring.

Playing golf is not just about standing on the links, swinging your golf clubs and investing in the best electric golf trolley – Click here to see the trolley range online. Oh no. It’s a sport that enables you to exercise whilst socialising with fellow golfers and setting yourself personal goals.

If you’re on the fence about playing golf – read on and prepare to be inspired.

Here we look at 10 reasons why everyone should play golf:

1. Good exercise

When you think about cardio, we’ll bet that the first thing that springs to mind is running, cycling and swimming, right? But golf is a fantastic cardiovascular exercise which can also have a number of physical and mental health benefits.

You don’t have to sprint the full length of a football pitch or pedal for hours – granted – but you’ll easily walk 5 miles within one round, so you’ll smash your daily steps! And swinging your clubs can build muscle and strengthen your core.

2. Good for your health

The more time you spend outside, the better. Although winter golf isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and you will need to wrap up warm, keeping active all year round can improve your health.

Even though you’re only walking, it increases your heart rate and, in turn, lowers your risk of heart disease and high cholesterol, not to mention diseases such as diabetes, stroke and cancer. It’s also believed that being outside and getting some fresh air can help you to sleep better at night, reduces anxiety and enhances creative thinking.

3. Reduce stress

After a tough day at work, there’s no better way to alleviate stress than to get out onto the golf course. Meeting up with your friends for a quick round can take your mind off the pressures of everyday life and, instead, allows you to feel more relaxed. What’s more, it helps to release endorphins and instantly boosts your mood.

4. Prolong your life expectancy

It’s a well-known fact that golfers live longer. It’s good for both the body and mind and can increase life expectancy by up to five years. But because you’re actively using your brain to think about your next shot, and how you can achieve your best, many believe that it can prevent dementia in later years – ultimately improving your quality of life!

5. Make new friends

Golf is typically a 4-person activity. You rarely see people golf 18 holes on their lonesome. If nobody you know shares your passion for golf, you might be worried about heading to the golf course alone. But relax, golf is an extremely sociable sport and can be played with mates, colleagues, partners, even the kids. It’s a great opportunity to make new friends too – mixing with like-minded people of all ages and abilities.

6. Set yourself challenges

Team sports not really your thing? Rest assured, golf is an individual game that allows you to focus on number one. What are your strengths and weaknesses? How can you improve your game? Is there anything you could do to practice?

The joy of playing golf is that you can set realistic targets. And as you get better and achieve these, you can set yourself new ones to knock even more strokes off your scores.

7. Character building

To many, golf is a challenging endeavour but, to us, it’s actually an opportunity to create a better version of yourself. For instance, if you miss a putt or lose your ball; do you get upset and let it get the better of your game? No – you breathe, relax and remember that not everything goes the way we would have liked. That’s life.

8. Great fun for all the family

If you’re someone who loves to do things as a family, golf certainly ticks all of the right boxes. Why not let your kids tag along on your next trip to the course? If they’re old enough – and keen to follow in your footsteps, they could have a go. If they’re not, they could at least walk the course with you or ride in the golf cart, and get some fresh air.

Additionally, you may wish to travel abroad to play golf whilst the rest of your family enjoy days at the beach and sightseeing. Some of the best golf holiday destinations include:

Spain

Turkey

Cyprus

Portugal

9. Improves business relationships

It depends on your career and industry, but golf is incredibly popular amongst businessmen and women. You’ll likely cross paths with colleagues or potential business partners on the course at some point.

Many organisations arrange annual tournaments and businesses consider them to be too good of an opportunity to miss out on improving their working relationships with clients and partners.

10. Different ways to transport golf equipment

Is the only thing holding you back from taking up golf the thought of carrying your golf clubs from one hole to the next? Your muscles feeling achy and fatigued?

There are various ways in which you can move your golf equipment across the golf course. Though most golfers use a stand bag and prefer to carry their kit, there is a wide range of electric golf trolleys on the market today.

Electric golf trolleys take the strain off your muscles and allow you to preserve your energy for the last few holes of the round – ensuring you finish on a high.

