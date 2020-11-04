5 Best Postpartum Exercises

Pregnancy is an experience that most women are privileged to experience. During this period, it’s usually natural for expectant mothers to gain weight. Upon delivery, new moms should be engaged exercise activities since they have proven to have many benefits. One advantages of exercising after delivery is it helps to lose the extra weight that was gained during pregnancy.

While exercising is usually a preferred way of losing weight, the use of a postpartum belt can also help the mother in various ways. This equipment was designed to fit securely and comfortably around the waist, thus aiding in the recovery process. Some of the benefits of using a postpartum belly belt include enhancing blood flow, improving mobility and pasture, makes exercising more comfortable, and eliminating back pain, among others. You can visit lolalykke.com to find out more about postpartum belly bands and how to use them.

The rate at which women lose weight after delivery depends on several factors. It’s also important to keep in mind that after delivery, your body requires approximately six to eight weeks for it to appropriately recover due to the stress it was subjected to during the nine months. Jumping into an exercise routine can only subject your body to additional stress, a scenario that can lead to further complications. Before commencing on any exercise, ensure you consult with your doctor to understand the changes your body underwent. This will help to ascertain the appropriate activity that will be the most fitting to you. The following are some of the exercises which you can easily incorporate into your routine to help your body bounce back.

1. Walking

Walking is one of the easiest exercises that is also a great warm-up especially when you want to embark on an intense activity. You can start by going for short walks around two or more blocks; as your body adjusts, you can increase the distance and intensity of your walk. Brisk walking is a good example of an intense waking exercise. Even though it’s somewhat hard to quantify the intensity of brisk walking, 100 steps per minute is considered to be a moderate brisk walking exercise. To make the exercise more enjoyable, you can opt to walk with your baby in the stroller; setting up regular walking sessions with other new moms is also a nice alternative. Not only is this a good exercise, but it also helps with psychological stability and aid in reducing depression among women who’ve given birth.

2. Bridging Exercise

Core exercises are great in helping your body to recover faster and naturally. Bridging exercises, one of the most recommended core workouts for women who are in their post-pregnancy period, has a tone of benefit. The workout can help you tone your thigh muscles, tummy, and boost your bottom. Additionally, it can also improve your posture, improve your flexibility, and shape your waistline.

To begin this workout, spread a mat and lie on your back. Bring your legs closer to your buttocks by bending your knees. Next, tighten your abdominals and thrust your bottom as high as you can reach. Hold the position for approximately ten seconds then slowly lower yourself back to the initial position. Ensure you breathe normally as you perform this exercise. Your arms should be fully extended towards your legs to give you maximum support. The number of sets and repetition depends on a particular person; however, doing 10 repetitions would be great.

3. Hip Exercises

Hip exercises have proven to be very effective, helping women to get to their desired weight goals within a short period. Hip exercise normally targets three key areas which are the back, abs, and hips. Before embarking on any of these exercises, ensure you’ve done adequate warm-up to increase your blood circulation in your large muscle groups. This will reduce the chances of injury and severe muscle cramps on the exercised body parts. Some of the hip-exercises that are great for women who’ve delivered include Frankenstein walk, sidestep exercises, hip circles, lateral step up, and clamshell. Before commencing on any of these physical activities, ensure you fully understand how they are performed to get the maximum efficiency. Often, getting the wrong form of any exercise will only hamper the recovery process.

4. Swimming

Another form of exercise that is very engaging and interesting is swimming; this is an activity that can help women tone their bodies to effectively lose their weight. To avoid any infections and complications that may arise from prolonged contact with water, you should engage in this activity 6-7 weeks after you’ve delivered. Swimming is a great postpartum activity since it is considered a low impact exercise. This means that it doesn’t put strenuous pressure on your joints. Furthermore, it’s an activity that also enhances your cardiovascular endurance.

5. Yoga

Yoga is an exercise that has become very mainstream in recent years; it’s an activity which can help greatly boost the postpartum recovery. Besides the strains during the pregnancy period, duties such as carrying the baby, nursing, and pushing the stroller can negatively affect your posture. Thankfully, yoga is an activity that enhances the posture besides strengthening the back and the shoulder. Additionally, joining a postpartum class can also help in averting the chances of going into depression. It’s a great way to make new friends and learning the role of motherhood especially for new moms.

Conclusion

The initial period upon delivery is usually a significant time in women. Getting into exercise at the right moment can help you get back in shape more quickly. Still, it’s also important to mention that these periods are also some of the most vulnerable moments for a section of women; studies have revealed that a lot of women undergo postpartum stress, something that is unhealthy to both the mother and the newborn child. Thus, it’s advisable to observe good health practices after delivery. Always remember that different women recover differently after delivery; therefore, you should consult with your doctor to ascertain the best route to take. The exercises mentioned above can help you to bounce back to your initial body more quickly.