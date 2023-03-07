Best Short-Form Games to Play On-the-Go

When it comes to picking out the perfect mobile game, there are millions of options. From the early days of Snake on the Nokia, the world of apps has diversified greatly. One of the biggest developments is the introduction of ‘short-form’ games.

For example, even offers from casinos can be used for mobile gaming, from slots to roulette to blackjack. All it takes is a few clicks to download an app and get registered to start playing. Unsurprisingly, slots are a top option for gamers who are on the go thanks to their shortened format. Like other casual mobile games, slots offer excitement and engagement. They can be played during stints of waiting, whether at the post office or at the bus stop.

But what other short-form games are a good option for mobile gamers—especially those who might prefer a casual title, like slots? Keep reading for different examples of the most popular types of mobile games and why players gravitate toward them.

Contents













Simulations

A simulation game does just what the title suggests: simulates some sort of activity. The most well-known game is The Sims—but mobile gamers can keep a lookout for different types of simulation games. These vary from relaxing farm simulations to pointless and entertaining goat simulations.

Some even have multiplayer features. For example, Stardew Valley is one of the most popular farm simulations in the world. It lets players build the perfect rural setup, either together or solo. Others, like Bus Simulator: Ultimate, are instead more focused on organization and planning.

Keep in mind that simulations are an important backbone of casual and on-the-go gaming. As we continue to explore the best types of games for mobile players, you’ll notice simulation themes throughout.

Match-Three

Just like simulation games, many people know what match-three games are—even if they’ve never used the official term to describe them. These games use a simple format to keep players engaged: just match three or more symbols of the same type and keep the action going.

The most popular game is Candy Crush Saga, but others, like Best Fiends, have added new dimensions to the older classics.

Today, new match-three releases are considered ‘progressive’, meaning players can unlock new characters, settings, and even storylines by playing. In fact, this is one of the most engaging elements of the game for players. In addition to being able to unlock new levels, they can also expand customization features.

Word Puzzles

From the days of Words with Friends to recent releases like Wordle, word puzzles are one of the most perennial casual mobile games. They’ve stood the test of time, as well. And, just like many simulations, some now include multiplayer modes that let players challenge one another or strangers.

Simulations tend to touch on unique interests, from city planning to agriculture. Match-three games are instead about staying in motion and recognizing patterns. But word puzzles are best suited for those with active minds who may be prone to worry. By focusing the mind on a puzzle game, they’re able to better relax.

Visual Novels

One of the most interesting genres in mobile gaming is visual novels. They’re one of the most casual games you can play and are great for short stints of time. While visual novels aren’t necessarily short-form, a player’s progress can easily be saved. In other words, you can enjoy the game at your own pace—no rushing, no action scenes, no boss-level fights.

Best of all, there’s a visual novel that suits just about every interest. One of the first visual novels that put the genre on the map is Doki Doki Literature Club. While it looks like a straightforward anime-based coming-of-age tale, it slowly becomes more complex. What starts as a dating simulation actually becomes a horror game.

Detective Mysteries

Visual novels like Doki Doki include a ton of different themes—mystery included. However, there are short-form games designed specifically for master sleuths. Depending on your level of interest in hard boiled mysteries and your sensitivity to gore, there are tons of different options available.

For example, Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game lets players take on the role of an elite FBI agent, and follows an intense and dramatic story. Others, like Life is Strange, let players make decisions based on the narrative and their own hunches. Similar to visual novels, these are great options if you need to pause and continue later on.

Racing

Racing games are a great short-form option for playing on the go because races tend to be short. In other words, it’s hard to get wrapped up in advancing in the game because its format is based on individual races. You can focus on a single race as you bide your time in the waiting room.

For an extra casual adventure, download a title like Mario Kart Tour. For many gamers, the levels, cars, and characters will be familiar. However, if you’re an auto sports buff or interested in cars, Need for Speed: No Limits might be a better fit. The game has been hailed for its elevated visual design, which adds a real-life feel to its races.

Lifestyle Games

So far, we’ve covered a variety of different mobile game categories that are suited for playing while out and about. Unsurprisingly, a lot of these games fall under the genre of ‘casual gaming’. Casual games are designed for passing the time—not necessarily for competing and ending up on a leaderboard.

For this reason, many adults have found mobile games that meet their interests. Even those who never played video games or consider themselves digital natives have probably found a title that they like—and much of this appeal boils down to lifestyle games.

The lifestyle genre cover a variety of simulations and role-playing games that focus on different areas of life—from gardening to interior design to fashion. Let’s cover interior design games. These include tons of variations, from Kawaii Home Design to House Flipper.

Kawaii Home Design covers a highly stylized version of interior decoration that focuses on building a hyper-cute space. Players simply follow a set of rules to create their designs. House Flipper, on the other hand, gives players the power to become a renovation crew. They’ll have to closely monitor things like expenditure, client interests, and managing a renovation team.