Best 13 Wholesale Women’s Shoes Vendors Online (2023)

When it comes to finding wholesale women’s shoes online, it can be overwhelming to navigate through the vast number of vendors available. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top seven wholesale women’s shoe vendors online, each offering unique features and quality products.

1. Wholesale21

Wholesale21 is a clothing vendor from China that offers both retail and wholesale services for women’s shoes. They are a top wholesaler with a complete clothing production line, and can offer prices that are up to 70% cheaper than other second-tier wholesalers for the same quality of goods. This is their core competitive advantage. They also have a comprehensive after-sales policy and no minimum order quantity. If you are looking for a cheap women’s shoes suppler for your boutique, Wholesale21 is your first choice.

2. Alibaba

Alibaba is a popular global e-commerce platform that connects buyers and suppliers from all over the world. They offer a wide range of wholesale women’s shoes, including pumps, boots, sandals, and sneakers. Alibaba’s vendors are known for their quality products and excellent customer service, with many offering customizable options to meet your specific needs. Additionally, Alibaba offers a secure payment system and a trade assurance program that protects buyers from fraud.

3. DHgate

DHgate is an online marketplace that connects buyers with wholesale vendors. They offer a variety of women’s shoes, including high heels, flats, and sandals, all at wholesale prices. DHgate vendors are known for their high-quality products and fast shipping times, making them a great choice for those in need of quick turnaround times. DHgate also offers a buyer protection program that ensures buyers receive their products on time and as described.

4. Shoespie

Shoespie is an online retailer that specializes in women’s shoes and accessories. They offer a variety of trendy and fashionable shoes, including heels, sandals, boots, and sneakers. Shoespie vendors are known for their high-quality products and unique designs, making them a great choice for those looking for something a bit different. Additionally, Shoespie offers free shipping worldwide and a 30-day return policy.

5. Alibaba Express

Alibaba Express is another e-commerce platform that connects buyers with wholesale vendors. They offer a variety of women’s shoes, including casual, formal, and athletic styles. Alibaba Express vendors are known for their quality products and affordable prices, making them a great choice for those on a budget. Additionally, Alibaba Express offers a secure payment system and a buyer protection program.

6. Made-in-China

Made-in-China is an online marketplace that connects buyers with wholesale vendors in China. They offer a variety of women’s shoes, including pumps, flats, and sneakers, all at competitive prices. Made-in-China vendors are known for their quality products and excellent customer service, making them a reliable choice for those in need of high-quality shoes. Additionally, Made-in-China offers a secure payment system and a buyer protection program.

7. Lightinthebox

Lightinthebox is an online retailer that specializes in women’s shoes, clothing, and accessories. They offer a variety of stylish and trendy shoes, including boots, sandals, and heels. Lightinthebox vendors are known for their quality products and affordable prices, making them a great choice for those looking to save money. Additionally, Lightinthebox offers free shipping on select items and a 30-day return policy.

8. Wholesale7

Wholesale7 is an online retailer that specializes in wholesale women’s shoes and clothing. They offer a variety of shoes, including pumps, sandals, and boots, all at competitive prices. Wholesale7 vendors are known for their quality products and excellent customer service, making them a great choice for those in need of reliable and trustworthy vendors. Additionally, Wholesale7 offers a secure payment system and a buyer protection program.

9. Shoes.com

Shoes.com is a leading online retailer that specializes in women’s shoes, with over 1,000 brands and 1 million products available. Shoes.com offers a variety of women’s shoes, including boots, sandals, sneakers, and flats, at competitive prices. Shoes.com vendors are known for their quality products and excellent customer service, with many offering free shipping and easy returns. Additionally, Shoes.com offers a rewards program that allows customers to earn points and discounts on future purchases.

10. LovelyWholesale

LovelyWholesale is a B2C online retailer that offers a variety of women’s shoes, clothing, and accessories. Their shoe collection includes boots, sandals, sneakers, and heels, with a focus on trendy and fashionable designs. They offer free shipping on orders over $129 and have a 30-day return policy.

11. Wholesale Central

Wholesale Central is a B2B directory that connects buyers with wholesale vendors in various industries, including women’s shoes. Wholesale Central’s vendors offer a variety of women’s shoes, including boots, sandals, sneakers, and flats, at competitive prices. Wholesale Central vendors are known for their quality products and excellent customer service, with many offering customizable options to meet your specific needs. Additionally, Wholesale Central offers a secure payment system and a buyer protection program.

12. GoGoMall

GoGoMall is a leading online retailer that specializes in women’s shoes, clothing, and accessories. GoGoMall’s vendors offer a variety of stylish and trendy shoes, including boots, sandals, and heels, at affordable prices. GoGoMall vendors are known for their quality products and fast shipping times, making them a great choice for those in need of quick turnaround times. Additionally, GoGoMall offers a 30-day return policy and a customer loyalty program that allows customers to earn discounts on future purchases.

13. ShoeDazzle

ShoeDazzle is a personalized shoe and fashion retailer that offers a variety of women’s shoes, including boots, sandals, sneakers, and heels. ShoeDazzle vendors are known for their unique designs and high-quality products, with many offering customizable options to meet your specific needs. Additionally, ShoeDazzle offers a VIP membership program that allows members to receive discounts on all purchases and early access to new collections.

In conclusion, each of the top seven wholesale women’s shoe vendors online offers unique features and quality products. Whether you’re in need of fashionable sandals or comfortable sneakers, there’s a vendor on this list that can meet your specific needs. Be sure to check out their websites to learn more about their products, pricing, and customer service policies.