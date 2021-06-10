5 Best Slots in Online Casinos

Anyone who has ever visited or played at one of the online casino sites or apps has noticed that the majority of content there is different slot games. In truth, slots are the most popular among casino games, and in order to keep things fresh and interesting, multiple types of slots have been developed. At their core, these games are more or less the same, or to be specific the minimum viable product is the same, yet how developers built on top of that design differs greatly. As a result, there are thousands of slot games, and some of them are just more popular or better than others. Here we will go over some of the best online casino slot games.

How do you choose a slot at an online casino?

If you want to choose a slot game that you wish to enjoy, just listen to your gut. It’s more important to find a reliable casino first and see what they can offer, as there will likely be a slot game you like. You can find reliable platforms by visiting Irishcasinosites.com, or another platform that profiles and ranks casinos in your country.

Once you have an account on a trusted platform, you can typically claim some of the welcome bonuses and free spins for certain slot games. That way you can try out different slots, and if a casino has a practice mode, you can pretty much try any slot game before you decide if you like it or not. You can also read some facts about slots to find out how they work, why people like them, and so on. As for our list, we will discuss the following slot games:

Book of Dead

Candy Island Princess

Lotsa Lines

Gold Hunter

Dream Diver

1. Book of Dead

If you love mystery and adventure, just like in Indiana Jones or The Mummy franchise, then you will definitely enjoy playing this slot game. It is developed by Play’n Go and hosted on multiple online casino sites. This is a 5-reel layout, and it has adjustable paylines, so you can either opt for a minimum of 1 or add an additional 9 on top of it.

As expected the symbols you have in the Book of Dead are all inspired by ancient Egypt, and much like the name suggests the most valuable one is the book itself. It is a great multiplier and acts as the Wild symbol. Moreover, if you land on the book three or more times, you can also get free spins, which is pretty neat. In other words, a popular theme and customizable paylines with great free spin potential are what make an amazing slot game.

2. Candy Island Princess

People play different slot games for different reasons. Some even do it in order to make money online, but unless you are born under an extremely lucky star, you might want to look for something with better consistency. Still, slots are really entertaining, and one of the most appealing games out there is Candy Island Princess.

This game has 3 rows and 3 reels, but it does not have adjustable paylines like Book of Dead, instead, it has 5 fixed paylines. All you need is three matching symbols left to right on really any position in order to win. The game has an RTP of 96.2% which is slightly above average and that’s just another reason why the game is so popular. Anyone who likes manga or anime-style aesthetics will also enjoy playing Canty Island Princess.

3. Lotsa Lines

Yggdrasil is another big name in the casino software development industry and all of their slot games rely on the same formula as the other entries on this list. One thing any casino player likes is improving their odds, and if you have more paylines your odds significantly improve. One thing players love about Lotsa Lines is its dynamic payline structure that constantly changes. So even if it seems you got nothing you might see the game make a connection between the corresponding symbols.

Of course, maybe someone is more inclined to play the slots game that has clearly defined paylines, and that’s fine. You can still play Lotsa Lines for free just to test it out and see whether you like this innovative take on the slots game. Even if you are not playing with real money you will still like the 80s-style music and futuristic design.

4. Gold Hunter

One of the reasons why casino games became so popular over the years is because they do their best to cater to a wide player base. As you can see, all of the entries so far, apart from being slot games, are completely different in terms of theme and aesthetics. The same applies to Gold Hunter as it basically a gold mine theme with busy miners trying to hit the gold vein.

Gold Hunter is developed by Booming Games and it features a 5×3 reels structure with 10 winning paylines and an RTP of 95.5%. One of the main reasons why players really enjoy Gold Hunter is its wild multiplier that can boost your winnings up to 50 times. Meaning you literally hit gold when that happens. Once again you have the scatter symbol which leads to more free spins and you can also try the game for free.

5. Dream Diver

The last entry on the list is Dream Diver, developed by ELK Studios. Once you start playing you might also wonder why it’s called a dream diver, but as soon as you hit the bonus round that will be pretty clear. The game has 5 reels and 178 payline grid, and you access the bonus round by aligning 3 dream diver symbols.

Once you take a deeper dive into your dream, in a form of this bonus round, you will click on different elements there. Some lead to more winnings, or additional multipliers, and others might reveal an alarm clock. That’s right when the dream is the sweetest you don’t wish to wake up, so it’s pretty disappointing when you hit that clock. Overall this feature makes the slot game truly unique so you are encouraged to try it out.