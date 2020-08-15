6 Best Swimming Pools For Toddlers Under $200 For 2020

Although you might have a backyard, it might not be big enough for a built-in pool. And, if you want to keep your kids occupied for hours while you are busy with chores or working in the garden, you should know that there is a wide range of swimming pools that are safe for children and toddlers.

However, you might now be wondering – but what are some of the best and most interesting ones that I can purchase? Well, luckily for all parents out there, this article has got your backs! The text below will feature a list of the top 6 toddler pools that you can buy. Let’s take a look at the list:

1. Intex Inflatable Rainbow Arch Spray

Price: $29.99

You might not be looking for something traditional, and if so, you might want to take a look at this lively and vibrant design that comes with the built-in shade. Additionally, it features a base full of different animals and it also comes with a built-in sprinkler system that will be incredibly fun for your children. It is also quite shallow, which means that it is completely safe for your children and you could lounge beside them without worrying about their safety.

2. Intex Crystal Blue

Price: $21.80

On the other hand, if you want something that is traditional, you can go with this simple and inexpensive one. It is designed for children that are two-year-olds and above. Its depth is approximately 6.5 inches and although a lot of users praised it for its longevity and durability, it comes with some patches that you could use if any holes or tears appear. It currently has more than one thousand positive reviews on Amazon, which is why you might consider getting it.

3. Frozen II Inflatable Play Center

Price: $39.97

Your daughter might be keeping ‘Frozen’ on repeat, and if so, why not surprise her with this amazing, inflatable toddler pool? It comes with a wide range of interesting features such as a ring toss where you can throw snowflakes, a mesmerizing arch that has sprinklers, as well as a slide that they can use to get to Arendelle.

4. Minnidip Luxe Palm Pattern Inflatable

You might not be able to go on vacation due to the Coronavirus, so, why not bring a tropical feel to your yard? Now, this one won’t only be suitable for your kids, but, you can also hop right in there with them and cool off. If there are no children in the water, it could even fit 3 people. Additionally, it comes in several designs, patterns, and prints, hence, ensure that you check them out before opting for the ‘luxe palm’ edition.

5. Candy Zone Play Center

Price: $159.99

Now, do not be shocked by the price, after all, it does come with some amazing and incredibly fun features that your kids will absolutely adore! First of all, it is decorated with 9 vibrant lollipops, gummy bears, and jelly beans. It also comes with sprinklers which is why you won’t need to worry about getting your kid’s head wet and protect from the sun. It also has a slide that they can use to get to a pit with colorful plastic balls!

6. Sun Shade Pool

Price: $39.99

For a completely care-free experience, you can opt for purchasing a sunshade pool coming from Intex. After all, it is quite difficult to protect your child from the sun when they are outside and in the pool, but, with this one, you won’t need to worry for a second. If you place the pool in a shade, you could also take the top off, which means that your kids will have more space to jump, play in, and have countless hours of fun.

4 Things to Consider Before Purchasing

There are some things that you should consider, all of which will help you with choosing the best possible pool for your kids. The things you’ll want to consider are:

The Depth – depending on your toddler’s height, you should get one with suitable depth. You do not want to get something too deep, because this means that you’ll need to constantly be by their side – which is something quite tiring, especially during the hot, summer days. The Durability – you probably know what kind of ideas can come across kids’ minds, hence, you should ensure that the one you opt for is actually durable. This is especially true if you have pets as well since they might end up chewing on the pool or making a hole in it with their paws. The Design – the easiest thing that you can do is choose a traditional design, but if you choose to do so, your child might get quickly bored with it. Hence, you might want to think about getting something colorful with different features such as sprinkles and images on it. The Price – lastly, you’ll want to consider the price. Why? Well, there are various places that sell these pool and at times, the prices are different in one shop that they are in another one. So, when you decide which one you’ll buy, the next step you should take is browsing through different stores and comparing the prices.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of inflatable swimming pools that you can get for your children. Not only are the ones above under 200 dollars, but, they are also easy to set up, you won’t need a lot of space in your yard, and all you’ll need is a water hose to fill it up.

So, now that you know what you can buy for your children or child, you might not want to waste any more of your time. Instead, you should start browsing brick-and-mortar, as well as online businesses in order to find a pool that will fit your requirements, needs, and your budget.