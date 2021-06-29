Best Underwear For Jock Itch

Our attire is one of the essential parts of our appearance. They tend to enhance the overall attractiveness of your appearances that after a point, it doesn’t even matter how we look. Your attire will speak for you accordingly. But as the famous saying goes, “beauty is on the inside.” This quote may or may not be accurate for most, metaphorically speaking.

You could have the best body for all we know, but it won’t matter if your private areas are not up to the mark. What we mean by this is the hygiene and overall appearance surrounding that remote area of yours. Apart from appearances themselves, this is more of a medical condition that should concern you.

We are talking about the situation that has plagued many men and women worldwide for years now. Jock itch is a condition that affects millions of people all over the world. The reason why the numbers are so high for this disease is due to commonality.

Jock itch is commonly caused due to wearing tight underwear, which retains moisture inside, thereby becoming a breeding ground for organisms such as fungi and bacteria. Visit pinkclubwear.com to find the best deals for innerwear catered for both men and women.

Most people who place the utmost importance on outward appearance and hygiene usually forget their hygiene and build on the inside. It is essential to understand that innerwear is just as important as outerwear. With that being said, let’s get into the best underwear that is carefully curated for you to treat your skin condition that is Jock Itch.

The Best Underwear Material For Men

Before we get into our top picks of the best underwear for men, it is essential to understand what suitable material is needed to be worn by men for good hygiene in their private area.

When we’re talking about the fabric of the underwear, it has a lot to do with texture, feel, and other benefits. With that being said, the best material of underwear for men is as follows:

1) Cotton

The most common and popular used material for men’s underwear is cotton. This is mainly due to its incredible property of moisture elimination. Cotton, as we know, is not only used for the manufacture of underwear, but it is also used for pieces of clothing that are highly and most commonly used in summers.

It is essential to have breathable cotton that allows the circulation of air into your privates. Thereby the water that is absorbed by the cotton gets left in the atmosphere. Therefore, breathable cotton has two main functions: eliminating moisture emanating from our body, and two, it allows for adequate circulation of air inside.

2) Nylon

Coming to the next option, which is superior to the first one, nylon is a synthetic fabric manufactured by people with high moisture elimination properties. It has more excellent moisture elimination properties than cotton and is a much better feeling on the skin than the first option.

Choosing The Right Type Of Underwear

Underwear is the first thing you slip into the day before you go and head out. And just like any other attire that you put on, it comes in different shapes and sizes. But moreover, just like every other piece of garment, not every garment suits your body shape.

● Boxers

Let’s hop into number one. Starting with boxers, this is for guys that want the ultimate amount of breathability. Now for the insane or maximum amount of airflow you get with boxers, it does come at a price that you get no comfort or no support.

It does feel like you’re going commando every single day, and you’re just wearing a very thin short underneath all your garments. The ultimate downside to this being that you can’t wear boxers all the time, especially if you’re doing some rigorous activity or a sport or working out.

● Boxer briefs

Number two. These are boxer briefs. A statistical favorite, this is pretty much just a mixture between boxers and briefs where you get the tightness and support of briefs and your regular boxer’s coverage. It’s the perfect medium and the one that we recommend for every guy to wear daily.

First and foremost, if you’re a tall guy, anything over six feet, stick to these since it covers more of your leg. Again, it won’t make your legs look as great, and you’re going to look more attractive when you don’t have clothes on. Also, if you’re very skinny or slimmer, it’s going to make your bottom half look thicker because you’re wearing underwear that fits only the legs.

● Briefs

The most commonly used form of underwear is briefs, a favorite for men of all ages. Briefs are shaped in a ‘V’ like design primarily used to cover only your private parts and thereby leave your inner thigh exposed to the atmosphere.

An advantage of wearing briefs is that your inner thighs are naturally exposed to the atmosphere, increasing air circulation and eliminating any breeding grounds for fungi and bacteria.

The Best Underwear Brands For Good Hygiene

Calvin Klein

Famous for their sleek design and quality fabrics in the manufacture of underwear, Calvin Klein has become a household name worldwide, especially in countries like the USA and Europe.

Highly popularized by the movie Back to the future, Calvin Klein has become an exceptionally high-performing brand in clothing ever since the 1990s.

Jockey

Named after the horse riders who aim for victory, Jockey is also known to have a solid unique selling proposition that focuses on manufacturing quality and breathable underwear that has benefited men for over decades.

Founded first as Cooper incorporation, Jockey began as a company that focused on manufacturing quality wool socks for loggers during their working hours.