Best Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 2019 – Review & Buying Guide

A tumbler is a drinking glass that is flat from the bottom, and the sides are straight. This container is used for beverages and plenty of other drinks. There are a huge number of designs manufactured by various brands. If you are going to buy the best one, you can focus on reputed manufacturers which can easily help you grab a quality deal. But, what’s the benefit of buying a normal tumbler? Perhaps, you can’t find a single reason to love it.

Due to this, buying a vacuum insulated tumbler is a better choice, which is highly reliable and better to prefer. It is not only an intelligent choice, but it is affordable at the same time, which can easily make you prefer a vacuum insulated tumbler. The very first advantage is that you put hot beverage inside the insulated tumbler, and the temperature remains constant for hours.

Top 6 Best Vacuum Insulated Tumblers

Apart from it, the design is a pretty impressive thing among such quality vacuum insulated tumbler which can easily grab your attention toward the purchase of such products. Let’s get started by looking at some of the best products which we selected for being durable, genuinely build, and affordable price point of the same.

Our list is based on the combination of premium quality at an affordable price, which ensures the value for money deal. Some of our suggestions might be expensive, but they worth the price due to unique design or their quality of insulation to preserve the same temperature for hours. Let’s have a look at major factors –

#1. Yeti Rambler 20 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Yeti is one of the best brands in the insulated tumbler section, and there are a huge number of products offered by them. With the huge variety and quality insulation of beverages, YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid gets the first spot on our list.

It has premium built quality with the yeti lid, which works with the help of magnet to store beverages inside. Double-wall insulation ensures that your beverage or drink inside tumbler stays at the same temperature for hours. These factors can easily grab your attention toward the purchase of this product.

Pros –

Double-wall insulation is effective to keep the beverage at the same temperature for 6 hours easily.

Colour choice is pretty good as you can choose between 15 different colors for your needs.

Yeti lid is effective in insulating the beverage, and it works with the help of a strong magnet.

Durable material and a range of positive reviews to ensure the same thing.

Cons –

No doubt that it comes for a premium price point; slightly expensive from other choices.

#2. Yeti Rambler 30 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

One of the affordable choices from the same brand as our top pick is YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler MagSlider Lid, Brick Red. It also comes in a variety of colours, but the key feature is an affordable price point, which can easily impress you this time.

Material is durable, and you are not going to get it scratched or peeled with harsh use. It also has the same yeti magnet to store beverages inside. The double coat is effective in keeping the temperature constant; that’s why you can rely on the same thing. Holding it for hours won’t cause sweat when you are running.

Pros –

Durable design ensures the best quality; It has a scratch-free coating that doesn’t peel also.

Kitchen grade stainless steel is used in the manufacturing of this vacuum insulated tumbler.

Double coating and stainless steel are effective in keeping temperature constant up to 6 hours easily.

Dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to wash it with your hands. Just open the lid and place it.

Cons –

Can’t hold much quantity; Jar is comparatively smaller than other choices available in the market.

#3. Yeti 14 oz Rambler Vacuum Insulated Mug

If you want a unique design, then you can easily rely on our third product of choice, which is YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid. It is also from the same brand, and it has a small capacity, but the best thing is, you can use it as a mug due to the shape.

Built quality is extremely good, and you are getting a wide range of colours in the same to help you grab the best colour as per your need. It is also made up of kitchen-grade stainless steel, which ensures the best durability. Double side insulation is effective here to preserve the temperature in the cold season also.

Pros –

Mug shape design with a small handle shape to grab it, and you can use it for warm beverages.

Premium built quality with an effective design to keep the temperature constant for hours.

Color choice is pretty good as you can choose between 13 different colors for sure.

Affordable price point, and if you compare, then it is a value for money choice for sure.

Cons –

Mug design is impressive, but it limits the versatility of a vacuum insulated tumbler.

#4. Beast Tumbler Insulated Coffee Cup with Lid

A slightly different brand that can easily help you get rid of all the issues is BEAST Tumbler Insulated Stainless-Steel Coffee Cup with Lid. It comes for a lower price point from other choices and also has a huge colour choice to fulfil your need, that’s why you can rely on the purchase.

The built quality is nice, and the superior finishing is going to make you love this product over the selection of other ones. The manufacturer is giving a lifetime satisfaction warranty, which is pretty common, but you also get one year of warranty from the date of purchase.

Pros –

Genuine built quality with a durable design to help you get longer life.

Easy to use, and it comes with some equipment to wash and clean it without any issue.

Plenty of colour choices available to choose between 10 different colours in the same.

Two different capacity sizes for your specific needs. The price is comparatively lower.

Cons –

Insulation is a little bit point of concern. You might not get the claimed results.

#5. Contigo Autoseal Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug

One of the most affordable deals as compared to the other one in our list is Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Travel Mug. You are getting two vacuum insulated mugs at the price of one, which ensures the best purchase for sure.

You can easily fit the mug in a car’s mug holder without any issue. That’s why it is a better deal. There is a small button to lock and unlock. This will help you put beverages inside without any problem. Keep it in mind that the effectiveness of insulation depends upon the outer weather condition also.

Pros –

Available in six different colour choices to help you grab the right one of need.

Built quality is quite impressive, and you get genuine insulation for the price point.

Lot more affordable deal because you get two insulated tumblers for the price of one.

Easy to clean, and the outer material is also durable so you can find it reliable.

Cons –

Durability is a major concern due to a couple of reviews about effectiveness.

#6. Drinco Tumbler Vacuum Insulated Mug

In case you want a simple design and affordable price, then this combo of insulated stainless-steel tumbler is a great choice. Drinco Stainless Steel Tumbler with Double Walled Vacuum Insulated Mug are genuine deals for the price. It has a normal built quality, and insulation is also effective.

You can expect hot beverages to stay at a constant temperature for three hours. The only drawback is the outer material isn’t that good. Even the in-hand feel makes you feel that these vacuum insulated mugs are made up of cheap quality material.

Pros –

It comes for a very affordable price point, which can easily make you grab this deal over others.

Stainless steel build to let you get a long durability and keep the temperature constant.

Made for hot beverages, and it is easy to fit in the car’s mug holder, which makes it handy.

Five different colour choices available, and you are getting a combo for the lower price.

Cons –

Genuine build quality, but outer material feels cheaper, and it starts cracking after a couple of months.

After going through such a number of vacuum insulated tumblers, it is easy to say that there is a huge variety available. Choosing the best one is a bit typical, but if you focus on your needs and budget, then it will be an easier choice. Hope this vacuum insulated tumbler guide will assist in taking decision with ease and spending your money at a genuine product. Make sure that you consider warranty and return policy before grabbing any of the deal mentioned here.