While travelling in a car, the safety of the kids should take prime importance. There are baby car seats for the babies and they are quite safe but what do you do when they grow up? Well, the best option in such a case is to install a backless booster car seat. This compliments the seat belt and enhances the safety of the child when they are travelling with you.

You can and you must use these car seats once your child is too big to use the traditional car seat. They will help you with travelling with peace of mind. During any unfortunate event, these backless booster car seats can prevent any mishappening by offering greater protection to the child. In such a case, it certainly makes sense to install the car seat and keep things under control.

Top 6 Best Backless Booster Car Seat

You will come across several such backless booster car seats in the market and at the same time, we also understand that it can be slightly difficult for you to choose the right car seat for your child. To help you with the purchase, we have listed some of the best car seats available in the market and you can check them out in the next section. Below is the list of best car seats in the market and we have also listed the pros and cons of each of these products for you. You can check them out and decide which one you would like to purchase for your kid. So, here is the list.

#1. Graco TurboBooster LX Backless Booster

First on our list is a seat from Graco and this is available in 3 different colours. The seat can easily be used for the children weighing as much as 100 Lbs. Apart from this, the seat comes with armrests and a cup holder. The latch system is durable and can be adjusted with one hand. This seat has been tested in many road tests and it has performed really well. Overall, you can trust the safety of your child with this seat and you will not be disappointed with the usage. This booster seat is certainly durable, safe and comfortable. The looks are also good and you have the flexibility to choose the colour as per your likings.

Compatible with the child weighing between 40 lbs and 100 lbs

Can be used with children up to 57 inches tall.

Comes with a comfortable armrest to provide extra comfort to the kids while you are on long rides.

Pros

Highly versatile and can be used long as it has a large weighing capacity

Comes with a cup holder and a holder to store accessories

Armrests are certainly an add-on

Cons

Nothing as such

#2. Chicco GoFit Backless Booster Car Seat

Another reliable brand in the market is Chicco and on number 2, we have a car seat from Chicco. You can check out this seat which is available in 3 different dual-tone colours. The foam padding is adequate and it provides safety at the places where it is essential. It is easy to maintain the seat as you can even go ahead and wash the removable covers in a washing machine. You do not have to worry about carrying the seat as well because it comes with a carry handle which can easily be used to lift the seat and transfer it from one place to another.

Comes with 2 cup holders which can be folded as well

The seat also has a lap belt and a shoulder belt clip to provide safety to the kid.

The hand rest makes the ride comfortable for the kid and is a must-have.

Pros

Comes with machine-washable covers and dishwasher safe cup holders

Has a good level of foam for the safety of the kids

Has double foam padding which gives it an ergo boost the comfortable design

Cons

Slightly expensive when compared with other models in the list.

#3. UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat

If you are looking for one of the most basic models in the market then check out this seat from UberBoost. It is affordable and at the same time, it is inflatable which makes it really easy for you to carry and install the seat. To make the journey comfortable, the seat is equipped with a heavy-duty fabric with zipper. The seat also meets all the vehicle safety standards as per the federal law. You can easily adjust the stiffness of the seat by adjusting the inflation level and this is yet another advantage of the seat.

Made for kids between the age of 4 to 8 years

The dimensions of the seat are 14.5 x 14.5 x 4.5

Comes with metal belt loop that can hold the seatbelt strap properly

There is a silicone base at the bottom which ensures that the seat doesn’t slip and it stays at one place while you are driving.

Pros

Features an inflatable design which makes it easy to carry and store.

The brand offers a lifetime warranty and the strong vinyl ensures that the seat lasts for the lifetime.

Comes with a storage cover.

Cons

No latching system can be a point of concern for some parents

#4. Chicco GoFit plus Backless Booster Car Seat

This is the second product from Chicco on our list and it is one of the best. The reason why we have it on number 4 is because of the high price. This seat is available in 2 colours and this seat comes with ergo boost design along with double foam padding. The seat is machine washable and the cup holders can be washed in the dishwasher as well. This seat also has a very good latching system so you do not have to worry about the same while you are travelling with your child. Overall, it is one of the most comfortable seats that you will find in the market.

Compatible with the kids of up to 10 years

The company uses good quality fabric to manufacture this seat

Comes with quick-release latch for easy removal.

The 2 cup holders can be folded when they are not required

Pros

Comes with machine-washable fabric which is an added advantage.

Has a carry handle which can be used to carry and transport the seat.

The belt-positioning latch helps in ensuring proper safety of the kid

Cons

Really an expensive car seat

#5. Evenflo AMP Select Car Booster Seat

Are you looking for a cool seat to go with the design of the car? Well, this can be the end of your search. The seat is also very well designed and at the same time, this seat comes with a good safety mechanism. This particular model has been tested under extreme test conditions and you will be glad to know that it performed really well even at twice the recommended energy levels. The belt clip on this seat helps you in positioning the belt correctly and hence enhancing the safety of the child. If you go by our recommendation, you can certainly purchase this without any doubt

Features 2 armrests to keep the kid comfortable while travelling

Also comes with 2 cup holders which are integrated into the seat.

The seat has been tested as per the federal crash test standards and at energy levels which are 2 times the standard limit.

Pros

Comes with cool graphics on the seat

One of the most affordable product in the list.

Washable and wipe-able seat pads to maintain cleanliness

Cons

No colour options available

#6 KidsEmbrace Spider-Man Booster Car Seat

So this is the last product on our list and the best part about this product is that it is available in 2 amazing designs. One of the design features spider man graphics and the second one features Avengers graphics. The seat is rated as one of the safest one and it has armrest as well as cup holders. Overall, this seat doesn’t fail to impress people because of the features offered by it. The seat is highly comfortable and this is mainly because of the cushioning.

Comes with comfortable cushioning and belt-positioning clip.

The seat has 1 cup holder as well

Can be used for kids between 40 pounds and 100 pounds

The age of the child can be between 2 years and 10 years

Pros

Very versatile as it has a wide range of weight limit

Comes with adjustable straps which adds to the security

Easy to store and can also help you in storing a snack for the baby.

Cons

Lacks a proper latching mechanism

Buying Guide for Best Backless Booster Car Seat

If you have been through the product list and if you are still confused about which one to choose then do not worry as we will help you to a greater degree. We have listed some of the factors that you should consider while purchasing the backless booster seat and you can check them out below

Safety Rating – All the seats come with a specific safety rating so you must go ahead and check out the safety rating associated with the seat. These seats would provide protection during the side impact as well and the safety rating considers all these aspects.

Latching Mechanism – Check the kind of latching mechanism that the seat offers. This will also help you in deciding the model that you need to purchase. Do not purchase anything with a poor latching mechanism or no latching mechanism. This ability to latch will protect the kid as well.

Weight Limit – As a matter of fact, each seat has a weight limit so you need to check for the same. Map the weighing limit of the seat with the weight of the child and this will give you an idea if you can use the seat or not. The child will also grow with time so you need to consider the same and choose a seat with higher weight limits

Harness System – Check for the harness system that is accompanied in the seat. It is better to opt for the seats that come with 5 point harness system as it will distribute the pressure evenly in case of an impact. The 5 point harness system is going to work much effectively than just the seatbelt.

Comfort Level – Check the material and the quality of the foam used in manufacturing the seat. Try to evaluate if the child will be comfortable on the seat and you can also choose the one which comes with a cup holder. This will let you place some water tumbler with the child

Cost – You can also go ahead and set a budget before you start the search of the car seat. It is not really difficult to find the seats in the lower or mid-range budget. They are mostly made of good quality material and you will find all the desired features in those seats. So set a budget and start the search of the seat.

Brand and Review – The last thing to check is the brand and the review. Purchase the seat from a reliable brand and you may seek reviews from your friends or relatives who are already using the booster seat. This will help you in making the choice easy.

This was all the information about the backless booster seats. You may also choose to buy a booster seat with removable back. This will help you in saving money when you need a booster seat. Overall, you can consider the factors listed in the buying guide and you can also check out some of the best products available in the market. All these things will help you in making the purchase easy. So, go ahead, check out the deals on the backless booster car seats and order one today to make the travel safer for your child.