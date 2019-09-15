20 Best Water-Cooling Cases for Your PC in 2019 Reviews

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the past, the PC’s that had a cooling water system was highly-priced, and only professional gamers used it. However, times have changed, and today anyone can afford highly-functional PC case with water-cooling options for a reasonable price.

Moreover, if you want to get one, you should know which one is the best on the market. Therefore, we created the list of best PC cases that exist on the market today and had received positive reviews from users.

Best mid-tower cases:

1. Cougar CONQUER ATX

Check Price @ Amazon

The Cougar CONQUER ATX is one of the newest models of the PC case, built for pure satisfaction and neat work. It has two water cooling radiators, one at the top of the case (360mm) and another one on the front of it (240mm). The PC case supports added cooling systems and a couple of fans at the front and bottoms the case.

Moreover, the case has excellent performance and supports graphic card in the size of 350mm. Also, it is quite spacious inside. Therefore, it can carry up to three HDD of 3.5 inches and four HDD in a volume of 2.5 inches.

Pros

Some of the positive characteristics of the product are that it has advanced cooling performance and can hold both 240mm and a 360mm radiator.

Cons

The design of the case is quite impressive, and the fact that it’s built from aluminum says enough about the quality of the product. Plus it has a 5mm thick supportive glass on the one side of the case.

Finally, the product can be found for an affordable price, which makes it quite popular.

2. Thermaltake A500 ATX Mid Tower

Check Price @ Amazon

Another well-ranked brand in making excellent PC cases, this time, Thermaltake brings A500 ATX Mid Tower model to life, and it already has positive reviews from the users. It comes with an elegant aluminum design, and it’s built to last long. With the side glass window, it looks even better. Also, glass is thick, and quality made. Therefore it reduces noise and enables excellent work.

The case is spacy and can support various powering systems, as well as extra space for other components in case you need it. Thermaltake did a fantastic job with this one indeed. It can support a 420, 360 and 280 radiators from the top and both sides, including 120mm radiator at the back. Also, it helps drive cages 6 2.5″/3.5″ SSD/HDD for simple program management.

Moreover, the model has pre-installed three dust filters (top, front, bottom). Also, it has easy access and excellent connectivity with two USB ports type 3.0 and other.

Pros

The primary benefit of this product is that it is made from high-quality materials.

Cons

On the other hand, it is pricey, and type C port has only one connector.

3. Corsair Crystal 680X RGB

Check Price @ Amazon

As many of you know, Corsair is one of the best brands for PC cases on the market today. We have trust in all of their products, including this model, simply because of its endurance and high-quality performance.

The Corsair’s Crystal 680X is spacy for all of its components, plus it has extra space for additional items in case you want to upgrade your system. The fact is that it’s user-friendly and it’s easy to manage with it. Therefore, you have easy access to all components. There is a side panel which is also easy to handle. The protective side-glass panels at the front and on the side ables you to see the interior of the case.

Moreover, for the perfectionist over there, we have good news. There is a complete section on the back of the case where you can place cables, which means you are going to have a neat and arranged PC case.

Pros

What is good about this model is that it can hold lots of liquid cooling and it is secured by PSU bay.

Cons

However, what can be a flaw in this product is that it is overpriced.

Main specifications of the case include RGB fans, lighting Node PRO system, and access to Corsair iCue software.

4. ROSEWILL CULLINAN MX ATX

Check Price @ Amazon

The ROSEWILL ATX is one of the mid-tower cases built mainly for gamers and gaming purposes. Therefore, it is made from high-quality materials and must have maximum power regarding the cooling system. Hence, it has 360mm water cooling radiator at the front of the case, and 260mm liquid cooling system at the top.

Moreover, it has pre-installed 120mm cooling fans, and it can support GPU max of 360mm.

As we mentioned, it is mainly designed for gamers, and they love it. The brand quickly gained trust among players from all over the world. It is primarily because of the great features and facilities this PC case provides. It is lightweight and has proper dimensions of 22 x 20.5 x 12.4 inches (height, width, and depth). Also, it has reliable connectivity with three USB ports (two 3.0 and one 2.0). Finally, it has installed dust filters on the top and bottom of the case.

Pros

We can say that positive remarks are mainly regarding fans and cooling system, which is the essential thing in general.

Cons

However, RGB settings can’t be saved.

As far as we can tell, the model has excellent specifications and comes at a reasonable price, which makes it hard to ignore it.

5. NZXT H700i PC Case

Check Price @ Amazon

The NZXT H700i PC case is excellent by all means. It has incredible features, great look and impressive lighting system inside. Also, NZXT is one of the reputable brands, and we believe you will not make a mistake if you buy this case.

The case is mainly designed for advanced users, such as gamers and such. However, it has easy access, and it’s not that hard to manage it. The mid-tower has a smart device made to control for lighting and fan performance. Also, it has a side protective glass that prevents noise, which makes it suitable for professional gamers.

Moreover, one of the essential parts of the case is cooling systems. It is from enormous importance to have proper cooling systems that are going to prevent your PC from heating up and keep the temperature balanced. The NZXT H700i has two water cooling systems that exist on the front and the roof of the case and can be up to 360mm.

Pros

Major pros regarding this model are that it has four color options and several included fans, a sleek design and can house larger motherboards up to E-ATX.

Cons

On the other hand, it is quite expensive, and the calibration process is lengthy.

It is worth to mention that the case is spacious and has a special place for cables and more fans. If you want to upgrade more fans, the PC case can support up to three fans in dimensions from 120/140mm on the front. On the top, it can hold up to three with the same dimensions, and on the back, there is space for one fan in aspects 120/140mm.

6. THERMALTAKE CORE P5

Check Price @ Amazon

This mid-tower case is remarkable and unique, mainly because of its exceptional design. It has an utterly transparent look, with the high-qualitative glass that surrounds the case. With that design, the situation looks incredible, and such models are hard to find.

Moreover, the case has multiple placement options, such as horizontal, vertical, and wall-setting. It has enough space to support cooling systems and extra components.

When it comes to cooling systems, it can be placed on the right side of the case only. However, it is enough to house two radiators with the size of 480mm. Cooling fans are a type of Core P5 and can support several fans in a range of 120-140mm.

Pros

The significant advantage of this product is that it has an exceptional and unique design that attracts costumers. Also, it can support lots of hardware and has various water cooling capabilities.

Cons

However, it doesn’t help most of the AiO coolers. Therefore, if you plan to buy it, you should be aware of that.

The case is spacey enough to house up to 3.5-inch hard disc drive. Also, it has connectivity in the form of a couple of USB ports type 3.0 and 2.0.

7. ROSEWILL Prism 5500 ATX

Check Price @ Amazon

In case some of you don’t know, Rosewill is a famous brand in the gamers world, and the company has high-ranked products. Also, the model Prism 5500 has positive reviews from the users.

The case is mid-tower build and has an elegant and modern design, painted black. It is from plastic, steel, and protective side-glass.

Moreover, it is spacious and allows other components to have constant airflow while working. It has several cooling alternatives like RGB fans, which are placed inside, and water cooling radiator that can be vertically placed.

Pros

Positive sides of the model are high-build materials inside or outside the PC case. It has one of the best cable management we have seen. Also, it has removable magnetic filters on the top and side of the case.

Cons

However, for all the gamers out there, this is not a quite suitable case for you guys, and it doesn’t support the cooling needs for the professional players.

The Prism 5500 is strong and sturdy; it supports additional 16mm cooler from the CPU and can house graphics card up to 440mm. Also, the design has fantastic lighting options that can switch into several colors and are placed on the edge of the case and the inside.

8. IN WIN TYPE-C GEN 2 PC

Check Price @ Amazon

The case belongs to the category of mid-tower ones, and it has plenty of space for the cooling system, which is, after all, the most important thing. It can support radiators on the top (360mm) and at the back (120mm) of the case. It has more space for other fans from all sides of the case.

Moreover, it has more then highly-functional cooling system. It looks severe and i from SECC and tempered glass that protects components inside and reduces noise. Also, it has excellent connectivity which includes USB ports in types 3.1 and 2.0.

Pros

Pros regarding these products are creative design layout, plenty of space, and InWin quality.

Cons

On the other hand, plastic bottom makes a lot of noise and doesn’t have enough space for the cables.

Finally, it has 2.5 and 3.5-inch hard disk drives and an isolated chamber for PSU, which provides perfect airflow and keeps the temperature of the heating components stabile.

9. CORSAIR CRYSTAL 570X

Check Price @ Amazon

We believe that the Corsair brand already caught your attention, and its products are getting better year by year. The model Crystal 570X is built to stand out, especially with its fantastic design, side-looking glass, and silver tones. Also, it weighs only 24 pounds, which makes it not hard to move.

It is spacious and can house various cooling solutions. It has six case fans pre-installed and cooling radiators that are up to 360mm wide.

Pros

Some of the pros regarding the Corsair Crystal 570X are that there is plenty of space for internal storage, magnetic dust filters that are easy to clean and excellent airflow.

Cons

But it is not flawless, and it has no power supply, and it can be a bit expensive.

The case supports the cooling water system in the dimensions of 120mm and can be installed at the back. Also, the radiator in the sizes of 240mm is placed at the top. The front can house two radiators, and it has removable fan trays, which can be placed anywhere by users preferences.

10. FSP ATX Mid Tower Water Cooling

Check Price @ Amazon

The mid-tower PC case from FSP brand is one of a kind. It looks stunning and has a fantastic design, painted in black with powerful red light features. At first sight, it seems like a sound system. It can support up to 165mm CPU air coolers, which means it can provide enough airflow during the entire work sessions. Also, it can hold up to 400mm graphics card.

Moreover, the case has water-cooling options, and has enough space to additional house ones, without removing other components from the case. Above all that, it has five pre-installed fans, and four LED fans, that makes this PC case special.

Pros

In conclusion, the FSP ATX mid-tower has a reasonable price which is a significant positive remark and supports ARGB control board plenty of headers.

Cons

Opposite of that, it is not that strong, PCI can break easily and can’t help some of the liquid cooler models.

Best full-tower cases:

1. COUGAR PANZER MAX

Check Price @ Amazon

The Cougar Panzer Max is a full-tower case that has an impressive design and positive reviews online. It has enough space to house several motherboards, graphics cards, and storage components. Also, it supports water cooling systems and has space for new fans as well. It can accommodate radiators up to 360mm in size. Sure, it doesn’t mean that is it’s maximum, it can receive much more.

Pros

Moreover, the main reason why everyone is buying this product is because of its high specifications like advanced radiator compatibility, and more.

Cons

On the other hand, the major disadvantage of the product is it doesn’t allow any openings, and dust filters are not installed practically.

2. THERMALTAKE VIEW 71

Check Price @ Amazon

Another fantastic product powered by Thermaltake, this model is great for showing off and for work as well. It has a simple and elegant black design, with a transparent front side with colorful lighting system inside. Also, it has a laminated safety glass on the side, and it only adds to the beauty of this product.

Moreover, it has liquid cooling, and it works quietly and fast. It can support two radiators, from which the first is 360mm wide and second is 420mm. The rear, however, can support radiators from both sides in sizes of 140mm and 240mm.

Pros

Furthermore, users made tempered glass and spacious design as most beneficial thing regarding this PC case.

Cons

On the other hand, they disliked that case doesn’t have a PSU cover and only two fans.

Finally, the case can support various water cooling options which means that your PC will run without the threat of overheating. The connectivity of the matter is excellent, and it can receive a ten expansions slots, and 3.5 – 2.5 inch hard discs.

3. THERMALTAKE LEVEL 20 Aluminum

Check Price @ Amazon

It is well-known that Thermaltake has best products with aqua designs, and model LEVEL 20 is not an exception in that. However, unlike the other Thermaltake PC case models, this one is upgraded and has extra space for components. It has robust 4mm thick glass that reduces noise and provides classic insight into the PC system.

Moreover, it can support up to 2.5 and 3.5 inch hard drives, and 3.5 HDD. However, the most important thing is the cooling system, and this model has plenty of space to house regular and additional fans. It is on the front, back, and on the head of the case.

There is a space for a 120/140mm cooling system.

Pros

In case you need to hear more, the positive remarks about this model are in terms of unique design, great materials, RGB – lit 200/140mm included, and many more.

Cons

The only major flaw we discovered is that it doesn’t come with a riser cable with it.

Overall, the case looks fantastic, it has a black and gray design, and it is made from SPCC and aluminum materials which causes it to look even more elegant.

4. Cooler Master Cosmos C700P Full Tower

Check Price @ Amazon

There is a good reason why this brand is called Cooler Master, and the products are original proof that they are indeed masters when it comes to producing PC cases. What is noticeable first, is the remarkable and futuristic design of the case and the rest follows the story. Also, what is essential is that Cooler Master released this model as their Black Edition, which supposed to be one of the advanced models. Therefore, you should check that out in case you plan to buy it.

Moreover, what is the super-interesting part, the case is flexible and ready for moderation from your side, which means that you can customize it on your own. It supports extensive cable management, and we all know how it makes life much more comfortable. The case has RGB control, Type-C port, and it is made from aluminum.

Pros

However, if you plan to buy it, you should know that it is most popular because of its high capacity and internal build quality.

Cons

On the other hand, the users dislike that it’s heavy and the RGB lights are quite bright.

5. CORSAIR GRAPHITE 780T

Check Price @ Amazon

The case is designed to place two radiators up to 360mm which can on the top and the bottom of it. It has an excellent design with the red lights included, and it looks terrific.

Moreover, it supports water cooling systems and can work silently because of the high-quality protective glass.

Pros

The positive side of the product is that it has plenty of space for extra components such as hard drives and solid-state drives. Also, it has multiple ports placed upfront that is easy to use.

Cons

However, it is not flawless. For instance, it doesn’t support USB 3.0 to 2.0 adapter, and ToolFee sleds are hard to fit into place. Also, the cable management is not enough.

Therefore, if you care about these issues, you should think twice before you decided to buy it.

6. Be Quiet! Dark Base PRO 900

Check Price @ Amazon

One of the excellent brands just released its new series of PC cases, and this one looks promising. It has space for cooling water components in the dimensions of 420mm. The radiators can be placed on both sides, top, and bottom as well; however, you can customize it by your preferences. Besides, water coolers are not the only option, and it can house several cooling fans, additionally.

Moreover, it has a simple design with side-glass that reduces noise and expedite airflow around the entire case providing the needed cooling for components. The evidence also supports up to five hard disc drives, ten solid and two optical ones.

Pros

Finally, users love it, and it is mostly because of its durable build quality and Qi Charger, and thick, high-quality glass, motherboard features, etc.

Cons

However, note that it lacks air cooling on the bottom, and it’s a bit heavy and pricey.

7. Thermaltake Core V71

Check Price @ Amazon

The Thermaltake Core V71 is a bit smaller case, however, can house four water cooling systems. The front water panels can support radiators from dimensions of 360/420mm. There is enough space for all the necessary components and extra ones as well. Therefore, even if it looks small, it has plenty of space for all the important items. Also, it comes with three installed 200mm fans.

Pros

Positive sides of Thermaltake Core V71 are that it has a new and modern design, lots of airflow options and accessible modular drive system.

Cons

On the other hand, the major flaw of this product is that it doesn’t have tool-less provisions for 2.5 drives.

8. Phanteks Enthoo Pro PC Case

Check Price @ Amazon

The case supports a couple of fans, including the ones that can go in the back. Fans can go up to 140 – 200mm. It has a simple design and small protective glass on the left side of the case. However, it has enough space to accommodate additional cooling systems, and radiators up to 420mm in size.

The case has eight expansion slots, six 3.5 inch hard discs slots and seven 2.5 inch HDDs. Therefore, we can tell that it has a good base for the PC system, and we recommend it to advanced users for its capacity and strength. Moreover, it has removable dust filters and options to hide cables behind the case, so that you don’t have to think about buying extra items for it.

Pros

Pros regarding the PC case contains its user-friendly settings and affordable price, also mostly because of its amazing features and multiple storage alternatives.

Cons

But the users didn’t like that it has plastic materials in it and how the top filters look.

Best Super-Tower Cases:

1. CORSAIR OBSIDIAN 1000D

Check Price @ Amazon

The Obsidian 1000D is a super-tower case, and it has a black and modern design. It weighs around 65 pounds, and it has enough space to house the entire cooling system with other components. In other words, it can support up to four 480mm radiators.

The case has pre-installed fans and lighting system, that can be modified by users preferences later. Also, it supports five hard disc drives and six solid-state drives.

Pros

Moreover, it got plenty of positive reviews online, and some of them were about the design, plenty of space and customizable radiator trays, and many more.

Cons

The main critique was mostly because of the size of the case – apparently, it is too tall and heavy and doesn’t include any extra case fans.

Overall, although it has some flaws, for its price, it is well-functional and has all the necessary things included, therefore, if the PC case matches your interests don’t hesitate to buy it.

2. Thermaltake Tower 900

Check Price @ Amazon

In conclusion, there is the last but not least model by Thermaltake that has everything you desire. It has a thick and protective side-glass that shows the beauty of your PC components and isolates all the noise that comes from it. It has advanced expansion capabilities, and its quite flexible and can be customized.

The case can support dual liquid cooling radiators up to 560mm in size. Also, the cooling system goes like that, so the PC components can never get too hot.

Pros

Most of the users are quite satisfied with the model, and especially with the cooling features and its strength.

Cons

However, some of them disliked the size of it. It is too spacey.

Finally, it is a decent product for its price, and that’s why it is trendy among the users, and if you plan to buy a PC case, this is our warm recommendation.