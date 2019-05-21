Top 15 Free Sports Streaming Websites- Check Them Out

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

1. Time4TV

This online platform lets you stream TV channels from around the world, including dozens of sports channels that are broadcasting matches you want. There are more than 60 sports channels, including Sky Network, BT Sports, Sony Network, Fox, Star Network, ESPN, MU TV, NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, WWE Network, etc. Each of them has multiple links in case some do not load. This is perhaps the best source to watch live sport without any country restrictions or the need of an account.

2. BossCast

This website allows you to stream live sports channels and the matches they broadcast for free. It has an inbuilt video player. On BossCast you can watch football, baseball, tennis, cricket, moto GP, racing and many other popular sports. Annoying ads are the only bad side, as they are very aggressive and invasive with the constant pop-ups and click baits. However, if you do not mind this, this free streaming site is great.

3. Reddit

Do not be surprised to see a website like Reddit on this list. It is not a streaming service, but one of the biggest online communities on the internet. However, there are dozens of subreddit pages that regularly provide free live streams for various ongoing sporting events. These subreddits provide pages with the latest links and best quality streams with direct links to the websites. Most are unofficial which means you might need to go through several streams because some are blocked or shut down.

4. Laola1

This is an Austria based streaming site which also has an international version that is not region blocked. It is a good site if your country does not have the rights to show particular matches. A lot of football streams are present here from around the world. For example, the people in the USA can matches that are never available through regular platforms like satellite TV or digital media.

5. Sony LIV

This Indian live streaming service gives you the ability to watch live sports for free. They offer premium sports, including football, rugby, racing sports, MMA, WWE, and many others. No subscription is needed, but then there is a 5 minute delay, so they are not 100% live. In addition, this service is exclusive to India, so if you wish to use in another country, you will need a VPN with servers based in India.

6. LiveTV.SX

This, like many others, is not a legal source of watching sports content because it hosts links from various available media. For example, you can freely stream La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Badminton, Rugby, NFL, NBL, FIFA games, WWE, MMA and everything else, without accounts or subscriptions. You just have to find live matches and open the right link. Again, invasive pop-ups and ads are irritating.

7. Stream Sports

Stream Sports indexes all of the available links and allows you to choose which one you want to watch live. It uses an online flash player to stream the video, and all major matches are available here including football, cricket, rugby, NBA, tennis and other more or less important sports and leagues. However, there are some country and region restrictions, meaning you will need a proxy server or a VPN to access this service from some parts of the world. It is simple to use and requires no accounts or subscriptions. This is one of the best free sports streaming platforms currently available on the web.

8. ESPN Watch (Paid)

ESPN is a standalone Sports Streaming App perfect for major sport programs. They own broadcasting rights for many programs, and by subscribing to ESPN+, you become eligible for thousands of live events and can access ESPN, 2, 3, U, SEC Network, Plus, ESP News, and Longhorn Network. In addition, all of these will stream live for you on the ESPN App. This website has an excellent interface and works well on all internet speeds. If you want a perfectly legal way to stream live sporting events, consider an ESPN subscription.

9. Now TV (Paid)

This subscription Internet TV service is developed for the UK, Ireland and Italy. Sky plc owns it, so therefore, Now TV has all the TV channels, live sports, programs and movies that Sky Network owns and broadcasts. The service has a monthly fee of £9.99, and there is a 14-day free trial to test it. A maximum of 10 Sports channels are available here. Now TV cam be used on more than 60 devices, including gaming consoles and smart TVs. Make sure to use the free 2-week trial for some important upcoming games!

10. Facebook Watch

Facebook did not want to sit empty handed in the growing digital market and while new streaming services are popping up everywhere. They decided they deserve their share of the booming online streaming market. Therefore, the social media giant obtained the digital rights for a number of major streams for different sport events. One of their deals is streaming one MLB game per week, which is completely free if you have a Facebook account. The company also has rights to other sports from across the globe, and they allow their users to live stream them. Right now, they are looking to get rights to cricket in India and other cricket loving countries.

11. Hotstar

Hotstar by 21st Century Fox is the best choice for Indian content. There are top sports programs on this website with a 5 minute delay, unless you have a subscription. Match highlights and analysis are also available. Moreover, when or if you get bored with sports, Indian dramas, soap operas, movies and TV shows are also available here. Hotstar also has a nice library of Hollywood movies.

12. Sportrar.TV

This is another stream index service that gathers streams from different streaming sources. They were once called fromhot.com, and they are the best and most recommended streaming service according to many online users. This platform is mostly famous and loved for their giant base of football links, and an interface that does not make it difficult to find and play the game you want. There are always a number of different links for one single fixture in case any of them fail to work or become blocked. You are free to enjoy live football, cricket, NBA, tennis, racing sports and more, without an account or any payment. Invasive Ads and click baits are common the platform however, but the content and free streams you get are worth this little annoyance.

13. Fox Go

With this platform, you will be able to watch FOX Sports network on the go, namely FS1, FS2, Regional Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX College Sports, and FOX Soccer Plus. It is very simple to navigate and use, and it hosts a number of different live programs for every sports fanatic to be satisfied. This app makes it easy to watch a stream by a Fox station no matter where you are, or what deice you are currently on.

14. Fubo TV (Paid)

If you are a sports fanatic, this is the right place to be. You can stream free games from NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and international football. However, if you do end up bored or fed up with a game, the site also has a bunch of different channels that stream news, TV shows, and movies. Their packages vary from regular ones, to those with extra added features and channels. A basic package is $20 per month, and there is a 7-day free trial that asks for your card credentials. Do not worry though, as you can cancel it whenever you want.

15. Hulu (Paid)

Hulu incorporated sports into their Live TV back in 2017. Before this, they were only known for their TV shows, both old and new, as well as movie and infotainment programs. Now however, they are practically a perfect hybrid of platforms like Sling TV and Netflix, meaning they have both TV shows and live TV program available to their users. You can watch live sports on ESPN, FS1, NBCSN, etc. The content and presentation depend on the cost and packages. Lower prices will give you content with ads, top tier packages offer live TV without them. Their pricing starts at $7.99 per month.