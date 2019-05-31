Best Way To Travel To Had Nes

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Had Nes is a small community settlement in Israel that is named after 3 settlements in 1989. The community settlement was formed by families from Holit, Delka, and Neot Sinai, and the name is a combination of the three. With a population of just under 1,000 people, Had Nes is located in the Golan Heights, next to the Jordan River, which flows into the Sea of Galilee. With nature reserves on all sides, such as the Nahal Meshushim Nature Reserve on East, the Beit Tsaida Zachi Reserve and Magrase Nature Reserve down South, Had Nes is considered the perfect holiday getaway destination.

In this article, we are going to go through the entire process of arriving at Had Nes and the best way to travel there.

1. Book a Ticket

If you are not from the region, then the best way to arrive at Had Nes is by plane. Booking a plane ticket to Israel will not be a problem, as many airlines provide direct flights to cities such as Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv isn’t the only airport in Israel as Jerusalem is considered also a great landing destination if you’re interested in exploring this little settlement. Although, it is safe to say that Tel Aviv has a better connection to most of the world’s airports.

Whenever you book a ticket, the next thing to do is to find accommodations.

2. Accommodations in Had Nes

There are some amazing hotels and accommodations in this area that will more than meet your standards of the perfect holiday getaway. These accommodations range from one to five stars and they come at all shapes and prices. One of the highest rated accommodations in Had Nes is Eden’s Boutique. They have offers for vacation packages, family packages, luxurious packages, Zimmers for couples, modern suites, luxurious vacation rentals, antique suits, and they even offer a 360 virtual reality tour of their accommodations.

All of their accommodations are luxurious and they will more than meet your standards of the perfect holiday. They also offer some amazing activities like spa days, tours of the surrounding areas, tours to the Sea of Galilee, and tours to the nearby nature reserves.

3. Arriving at Had Nes

Once you’ve sorted the flight and the accommodations, it’s now time to begin your journey to Had Nes. Once you’ve arrived at one of the airports in Israel, you will need to catch a bus to the nearest town in the area, Tiberias. Tiberias is a nearby town located on the Sea of Galilee with a population of 42,000 residents. The town is a traditional paradise that holds important Jewish and Christian pilgrimage sites such as the Tomb of Maimonides and Abulafia Synagogue. The town has an amazing fish market that looks over the wonderful waterfront and is in close proximity to Hamat Tiberias National Park, which is home to famed mineral hot springs dating back to the antique times.

From there, you will need to catch a local bus that will take you to Had Nes. The trip is an hour long by bus and you will need to take bus number 57 to Ma’ale Gamla Junction (31 minutes and 27 stops). From there you will catch bus number 12 that will take an additional 13 minutes and 6 bus stops until you reach your paradise destination.