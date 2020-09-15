Bifolding Doors – Reasons to Consider Them for Interior and Exterior Décor While Renovating Homes

Traditionally, the doors of our patios used to have single panel or the French doors. A French typically has two doors, which open towards either side to give a complete opening. However, they pose a limitation to the width of the opening, as the frames cannot exceed a certain width.

In the past few years, Bifolding doors have become a popular choice for patios. They are one step ahead of the old types, as the innovative folding system allows you to have doors with a width of even up to 10 meters. The bi-folding ones have now become an attraction point of many houses. It allows you to have secure partitions or also enjoy the complete space whenever you need it.

Innovative mechanism

Some bi-folding doors open from the center, where you can pull the slides to both sides. You can also have them open from one side, and move the folds completely to the other end for opening. They can fold out seamlessly to combine two separate rooms. You can again split the rooms by pulling the slides back as the partition.

They are covered mostly with glass panels. Some people prefer privacy, so they order metal or wooden panels for the doors. These frames can be of any sturdy material of your choice. Huge glasses allow plenty of light to enter the room, giving an aesthetic look to the interiors.

There are separators between two glass panels that allow the doors to open smoothly and fold. When you slide open the door wide, the glass panel stacks against the wall giving a border to border view.

They come with all parts and fittings like screws, hinges, secure locks, and the roller coasters that are attached at the top and bottom. It is easy to handle, but always remember to be careful with the glass panels.

Top choice for modern constructions

Bifolding doors are now a part of the latest constructions because of their feature to open up large spaces without any obstructions. This allows two spaces like a garden and living room to merge seamlessly.

The high demand for these folding sliding doors in the UK has also increased the number of options. There are various types of bi-folding doors available to consumers. You will need to find a good manufacturer that provides quality products and assistance with installations.

BifoldingDoorFactory.co.uk provides top quality bi-folding doors in the UK. They are also a member of GGF that governs the legislations on the buildings as well glazing industry.

Bifolding doors can be utilized for different purposes



Room dividers

If there is a large room, you can divide it by installing bi-folding doors with glass panels. These two rooms can be separated as a bedroom and study room or kid’s room. Whenever you need privacy, you can always slide them and close the panel. When you want a spacious room, just slide it open.

There are frosted glass panels or wooden panels that can be used to maintain privacy. It can act as a soundproof barrier while being able to watch your infant in the other room.

Wardrobes and closets

They aren’t just used as doors for rooms, as they can add a classic look to your wardrobes or walk-in closets as well. Dividing with bi-folding doors also makes it look clean and tidy. Instead of blocking the way and space with traditional ones, simply use bi-folding doors that slide open sideways, giving a complete view of your wardrobe. It is the best interiors choice that is admired by most women.

External use

They aren’t just meant for interiors, as they add a classic look to the main doors as well. Metal frames don’t expand during monsoons, and glass panels are adaptable to any weather. You will need to choose the right materials for insulating the interiors.

Other Purposes

There are also spaces in the laundry that you can separate with bi-folding doors, and keep dirty and washed clothes separately. They can separate patio or deck, which will give a natural feel during summers and winters. You can also use it to separate your pantry to keep all foods safe from kids.

There are endless ways of using bi-folding doors in your homes. It can give your house a different look whenever you need it. Here are some relevant points that are essential while researching and purchasing bi-folding doors –

Insulation Value

Bifolding doors are installed as per the building regulations and standards. While buying bi-folding doors, you should check if it meets your local building construction regulations. The products should have U-value performance certifications.

The double glazing glass and insulation features are measured for getting the U-value. If the U-value is less, the insulation performance is good. The minimum U-value should be 1.8 to abide by the building regulations.

Width of Door Profile

Another important factor to check is the sightline, which is joining part of two glass panels. The width of the door panel profile is also important, as it will affect the visibility through the glass when it is closed. Most bi-folding doors have thin profiles that minimize sightlines. However, some wood or PVC profiles are as wide as 200mm, and that spoils the entire view.

Security

Most bi-folding doors have a high-security locking system, especially if it is for the exterior. Interior ones don’t need much security, so just a latch is enough. You need to be careful while choosing bi-folding doors for exteriors because gearing systems and flag hinges can be easily accessed from outside, as they’re exposed.

Thresholds

Check the height of the threshold before installing it. Excessive height can be an issue for kids and people of older generations. The latest designs are made to avoid tripping, mostly in the nights. This is important when you are installing bi-folding doors inside the house.

Top-Bottom Rolling

Roller coasters are also an important part of a bi-folding door. If the rolling is installed at the ceiling, then it saves people from tripping, but the weight of glass doors will pull the rolling off from the ceiling. Therefore, bottom rolling is more in demand because it can carry the door’s weight.

You will need to choose the materials, but you should consider the weather, surroundings, interior, and family members, before purchasing bi-folding doors.