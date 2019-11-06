How To Decorate Your Living Room

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

All those warm, almost poetic living rooms you see on the magazine covers or pages, or while scrolling down the Pinterest feed… Have you ever wished they were yours, but thought that you are not creative enough to come up with similar ideas?

It’s a complete misconception that a room decoration has to be a tiring, grueling job. Actually, it’s not that nerve-racking. You don’t need a talented decorator or an extremely fat wallet to remodel some parts of your house and give them a piece of your soul. Except for your two hands, all you need for this is a little more imagination, a couple of thoughtful moves and some smart choices. One only needs to know how to make it rather enjoyable – and that’s the entire secret.

Use your walls

Who would say that the walls have so much power inside? In addition to being an absolutely inevitable part of any home, they are similar to canvases, perfectly made to go together with colors or designs of your choice. Having this on your mind, you can experiment more freely with patterns and ideas in order to bring true individual style to your home and to your living room. Refining a boring, white space with a bunch of idyllic photographs showing your beloved ones or embellishing them with some adorable stickers – it’s all up to you. Just imagine the joy of choosing your favorite photos and the fun you will have while making your own little wall-universe!

Outlandish lamps

If you are completely fine with basic and a bit tedious chandeliers, something needs to change. Dare to lay your eyes on something innovative and different when it comes to the room lighting in order to bring some refreshing, modern details into your everyday environment. Furniture designers like Sovereign Interiors can turn any idea of the perfect lamp or dream lighting into reality with their lovely ranges of uncommonly shaped, unique lamps and chandeliers. Romantic souls can always enjoy a couple of scented candles here and there and adorn the corners of the room with such details.

Green, how I love you, green

Depending on the environment in your home, choose various plants that will enliven the space. If your furniture is simple, seek unusual, a bit wild or velvety greenery. Discreet decoration supports grandiose plants, but smaller rooms decorated in rustic or traditional style with many vivid details are best freshened by small plants that resemble field flowers, delicate velvety fern or African violets. A couple of earthenware bowls or pots will look amazing as a part of your living room as well and bring a natural setting to it.

Cushions, cushions everywhere

Every proper living room needs a comfy sofa with a handful of irresistibly soft cushions scattered everywhere. Many pillows are designer marked, which is alright, but in case you are an artistic soul, yours do not have to be. If you are a skilled and inventive person you can enjoy making your own cushions, knitting, sewing and proudly introducing your masterpieces to everyone who enters the room. Depending on what kind of cushions you choose, you can complement the look and overall ambiance of the room. After all, the good thing about this type of decoration is that you can change them whenever you please, thanks to lovely crafted cushion covers.