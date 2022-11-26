Biggest Gambling Losses Ever: Horrific Gambling Stories About Gamblers Who Lost It All

Gambling can be exciting and thrilling. The rush of high-stakes bets, nightlife, and casino atmosphere is beyond intoxicating. But, it’s also a dangerous game. Some people get lucky and win big, while others lose everything they have.

There are many horrific and upsetting gambling losses of how they lose tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, of dollars in just a few hours. This is because there are wide collections of best free slots with no download, no registration and casinos games. And it happens more often than you might think. In this article, we will look at the most famous big gambling loss stories from all over the world, revealing the names and faces of the players who lost everything.

Full-Scale Collection of Gambling Losses Stories

Charles Barkley

Total amount gambled: $30 million

$30 million Incurred losses: $30 million

$30 million Game of choice: Baccarat, Roulette, Dice, Blackjack

The star player of the Phoenix suns has some flaws, as all humans do. But maybe the most notable one is his habit of gambling, which is an open secret. Speaking of gambling losses, he has lost a gross amount of $30 million to gambling activities, which is more or less his entire wealth. Unlike most other people, Charles Barkley didn’t show much regret regarding his loss, nor did he show signs of remorse. Charles Barely has always been open about his gambling addiction true stories.

Terrance Watanabe

Total amount gambled: $825 million

$825 million Incurred losses: $127 million

$127 million Game of choice: Baccarat, Blackjack

Next on our list of worst gambling losses is Terrance Watanabe. He inherited the Oriental Trading Company, which he would later sell for a huge fortune and wealth. Terrance Watanabe was someone that had already gotten the most out of life, and he wanted something new and thrilling. He often says that “gambling destroyed my life”. But like most people, Terrance was not so successful and suffered for it. Year after year, he would play in casinos worldwide, incurring huge losses. By 2007, he had lost a combined amount of $127 million after gambling over $825 million.

Maureen O’Connor

Total amount gambled: $1 billion

$1 billion Incurred losses: $13 million

This is a case of “When there is power, there will also be money” Maureen O’Connor was the mayor of San Diego, and she had a love for gambling. She was known to use state funds to finance her hobby. But O’Connor was quite a good player, and despite how much she gambled, she incurred little losses compared to others we have seen. This is one of those terrible gambling addiction stories where the loss was $13 million. But this loss still affected her as she had to borrow money from her husband’s charity foundation to spend on video poker. O’Connor even had a previous husband, the founder of the Jack in the box restaurant.

Harry Kakavas

Total amount gambled: $1.43 billion

$1.43 billion Incurred losses: $20.5 million

$20.5 million Game of choice: Baccarat

Harry Kakavas was quite a good Gambler and knew his way around tables. Using his knowledge, trickery, and skill, even with his terrible addiction, he managed not to incur too heavy losses, but it was still a remarkable amount. He played at the Melbourne crown casino for 16 straight months and spent a whopping A$1.43 billion between 2012 and 2013, and he lost $20.5 million out of that amount. He was known to have a lot of gambling addiction stories and conflicts with the casino regarding his lost money.

Umar Siddiqui

Total amount gambled: $120 million

$120 million Incurred losses: $65 million

Umar was the former marketing manager of Fry electronics and is high on our list of worst gambling losses. It was stated that Umar had lost over $65 million of his company’s money. He was famous all around the nation and was one of the biggest whales in the Venetian. He transferred $70 million to the casino; it also treated him to VIP luxury services such as a Private JET, huge gambling credit, and a luxury suite. Eventually, he would lose his wealth and workplace money and later file for bankruptcy. He owed his company about $68 million and had only 80 dollars in his account then.

Other Notable 9 Gamblers That Whole World Knows Who Lost It All

Over the years, players have lose money in casinos due to excessive or unreasonable gambling, but some people managed to shock the nation, maybe even the whole world, with the amount of money they gambled away. Here is a list of the top 10 players the world knows with the worst gambling stories.

#1. Jim McIngvale (Super Bowl Betting) – $9.5 million

Jim McIngvale is a big-time gambler known for his extravagant betting and shares his tragic gambling stories in our selection. Even before he lost close to $10 million in 2022, Jim had previously lost 13 million dollars in a world series bet. Its bet was based on the final match between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. Jim had wagered that the Houston Astros would win the match; they lost 6-2 in game seven, and Jim lost $13 million.

#2. The Phantom Gambler – $1M

Among the many horrific gambling stories, the story of the next player is no less surprising and shocking. His real name was William Lee Bergstrom, and he walked into the horseshoe casino in 1980 while carrying two suitcases. One of them was empty, while the other was filled with $777,000. He had acquired the money from a loan and decided to bet it to make double. A bet that he won. Afterward, William returned, where he bet about $1 million on the no-pass line. This time, he lost, making it the biggest loss in history.

#3. 50 Cent – $1 million

It would seem that the famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter, how can he have gambling horror stories? 50 Cent is one of the most popular black singers of all time. And he also had a taste for high-stakes gambling, unlike most people on this list. 50 Cent hit its jackpot. He had won $1 million by placing a bet on the Mayweather-De la Hoya boxing match in 2007.

#4. Archie Karas – $40 million

Archie was one of the most famous gamblers back in the 90s. In 1992 he entered Las Vegas with 50 dollars in his pocket, then he got a loan of 10,000 dollars. As sad as it is, he also boasts online gambling addiction stories. Using this amount, he had one of the longest and largest winning streaks ever recorded, raking in more than $40 million. Eventually, his luck would run out as he lost all of the money in 3 weeks due to gambling losses.

#5. Robert Maxwell – $1.5M

Despite his decorated status, Robert Maxwell had an unhealthy addiction to gambling, especially the roulette game. Robert was a Media Mogul, Police commissioner, and a member of the parliament. Maxwell was a regular at a casino, occasionally betting big money and at the same time winning or losing big. His biggest casino losses was when he played multiple roulette tables at the Ambassadeurs Club in London.

#6. John Daly – $1.65million

After stepping in for a friend, John Daly won the PGA tour in 1991. Using his newfound riches, John Daly visited countless slot machines. In 2006, after losing the PGA tour to Tiger Woods, John Daly gambled away $1.65 million in just 5 hours (one of his famous bad gambling stories).

#7. Kerry Packer – $5 Million

Kerry Packer has participated in one of the biggest horse racing bets and is featured in our crazy gambling stories. Kerry Packer was a media mogul whose love for horse racing was well known. Kerry is famous in Australia for his large sports wagers spending millions on each bet. So, the $5 million bet he made at the Sydney cup, although startling, didn’t shock the crowd much.

#8. Michael Vick – $20 million

Michael Vick was a star NFL player earning big; he had a tragic flaw. He participated in Dog fights and gambling. Michael Vicks participated in an illegal; dog fighting ring, which saw the murder of numerous dogs. By the end of 2010, Michael Vicks’ online gambling losses amounted to about $20 million due to playing losses, poor investments, and lawsuits.

#9. Frank Saracakis – $13 million

Frank Saracakis was a German automobile magnate with a taste for high-stakes gambling. In 1994 Frank lost a whopping $13 million in one night at the Crockford’s Casino in London. This was not the first-time of casino losses, Saracakis had lost a huge sum of money. He had lost a similar amount at the Ritz casino in 1988.

Can They Be Recognized as Compulsive Gamblers?

Even high-class celebrities and decorated figures in acting, sports, and show business are not safe from gambling addiction. Some famous actors and sportsmen who won big or lost big from gambling had an unhealthy attraction to playing. Here is a list of some of the worst gambling addiction stories of celebrities worldwide, with big wins and even bigger losses.

Viktor Gjonaj – $19 million

Viktor was a charming and successful Troy-based Real estate broker and investor who thought he had devised a way of predicting lottery numbers. At first, his system worked, and he won millions by thousands of buying of tickets. But then his real life gambling stories began… Eventually, he began to lose more money than he was making rather than stopping. He set up an elaborate scam in which he tricked people into investing in fake real estate properties. By the time he was sentenced, he had lost about $19 million.

Michelle Singlehurst – £550,000

From a young age, Michelle had always found games calming and enjoyable. But, things took a dark turn when she discovered online gambling. Quickly she was playing most of her free time; she had multiple accounts with different platforms and wouldn’t bother to check if she had money left in her account. She had lost over £550,000 and had to sell her home to cover its debt.

Tiger Woods – $58 million

Golf legend Tiger woods remains one of the greatest golf players of all time. He tops the list of popular athletes of the century. One thing people might not know about Tiger woods is stories of gambling losses. It is said that within Seven years, Tiger Woods had played away a sum of $58.5 million. Considering the money he made from golf and various lucrative endorsements, its amount might be fine.

Allen Iverson – $200 million

Aleen Inverson was a top basketball player, and even for some time, he was the most valuable player in the NBA. But Allen spent all of his $200 million fortune earned on gambling. This outrageous event made authorities ban him from ever going to betting shops in Detroit and Atlantic city because of his problem. Allen was known to be rude and violent whenever he lost a game, but that didn’t stop him from going to casinos until he lost it all.

Celebrities Who Could! Recovering Gamblers Stories

David Bradford – £500,000

David Bradford was a father of three and a successful family man with a dark secret. In 2014 he was arrested on his wife’s birthday for theft and fraud. It was later revealed that David had incurred gambling losses of 500,000 pounds over years. He even hid his compulsive gamblers stories from his family, saying he was just a witness. He had also stolen 50,000 pounds from his workplace. After spending eight months in prison, Bradford now runs an NGO that helps gambling addicts. His life can be safely called one of the great examples of gambling recovery stories.

Matt Blanks – £700,000

When he was 11 years Matt usually bet on card games played with his grandfather. As he grew up, he became more interested in betting and visited his betting shop when he was fifteen. At that time, he lost £1000. After convincing his parents to provide money, Matt would gamble more and more. Something that cost him his marriage and family love. Over the years, he had lost £700,000. After an attempted suicide that failed, Matt decided to get his life back on track and now helps other people with addictions. This is one of the most popular overcoming gambling addiction stories that has become a role model for many.

Paul Pettigrew – £25,000

Paul was a Scottish teenager who grew addicted to gambling. By 18, he had heavy losses, debt on online sites, and money owed to family and friends. But, with the support of his loved ones. Paul got rid of his addiction and now runs an NGO for Afghanistan children and footballers. He works with football clubs like Rangers, Celtic, and Arsenal and took a place in the list of recovering gamblers stories.

Gambling Horror Stories Reddit: What Do People Write?

Story #1. A Reddit user with the account name “AlwaysBeWinning” narrated how he was addicted to gambling after he graduated college in 2004. From 2004 to 2012, he lost about 200 thousand dollars. ‘I lied to family and friends, borrowed money to pay my debt, and started playing some more. There were times when I contemplated suicide. After years and years of struggling with his addiction, I finally met a wonderful woman who supported me in quitting”. This is one example of Reddit gambling stories that players write anonymously to speak up and confess about their addiction.

Story #2. A salesperson with the account name “Richard_Fitzsnuggly” narrates what happened at a car dealership he worked in. “Two guys came to the shop and went directly to the sales manager’s office. A minute later, its sales manager called all their staff, and in less than an hour, we put all cars for a quick sale at an auction. Its owner had lost seven figures while gambling in Vegas. Two guys would kill him unless he paid his debt.” Another example of gamblers’ anonymous stories, where players reveal shocking details.

Story #3. A Reddit user with the account name “BigCheapass” talks about his friend “He had placed like $10,000 on the Cavs the year they were losing 3-1 to the Warriors during playoffs. The Cavs won, so he won a sum of $100,000. Then again, during other finals In 2018, the Warriors were 3 points ahead. At this point, he staked $100,000 on the Cavs, but this time the Warriors won, and that’s how he became bankrupt.

“Gambling is Ruining My Life” – Players That Told Personal Stories

Unlike most players that have occasional one or two losses in gambling and immediately bounce back, some people have been thoroughly devastated by playing in their lives, and owning up to their addiction and problem can be quite challenging. But here are personal tales of people who admitted to themselves that they have a problem and sought ways of fixing it.

Fred had an inheritance of $225,000; by 2015, he had gambled more than half away. He described how he fantasized about winning big at a casino and becoming famous. Later that year, Fred booked sessions with a therapist and has been slowly recovering. He also talked about how he went to a gym, lost weight, and became a soccer coach.

Jan had a husband who was addicted to gambling; although they seemed like a happy couple, her husband’s addiction was like a bone stuck in her throat. Jan would go to Tabs, Casinos, and pokie venues during midnights to look for her hubby. Eventually, Jan divorced her husband and is gradually recovering from shame and sigma as an affected other.

Stuart first came in contact with pokies in 1999, when a friend, during a round of drinks, put in 5 dollars and won $300. Since that day, Stuart started to visit pokies frequently and quickly, and he developed an addiction that would cost him his entire fortune and marriage. After returning to Ireland, he managed to put a hold on his addiction and remarried, but his urge to gamble returned, and he went back to pokies. But today, with a therapist’s help and his new wife, Stuart is fighting back.

Gambling Losses by Country

While additive gamblers who have lost large amounts of money are in every country worldwide, some nations have more losers than everywhere else. This statistic is ratioed according to the Gambling loss in US dollars per adult in each country.