What Matters Most When Buying An Engagement Ring? 9 Things To Know

Engagement is a very important event in the life of a young person who is planning a life together. In fact, it is a step closer to that, and the choice of engagement ring is also very important because it is a piece of jewellery that your better half will proudly wear on her hand for the rest of her life. Today, the ring also represents a mirror of one’s personal style.

Try to think outside the box, which means dare to choose something unique but elegant. Every girl wants to feel special, to feel that her engagement ring was carefully chosen just for her and that the vibration of the ring matches her own. Choosing an engagement ring is not difficult if you pay attention to what your fiancée likes and if you follow the following tips.

1. Pay attention to her jewellery

There used to be a clear, but unwritten rule that an engagement ring should be made of yellow gold. However, a much better solution is to first pay attention to what kind of jewellery the chosen one of your heart wears, in order to be sure that the ring will fit.

It is possible that you have never thought deeply about your partner’s dressing style until now, but since fashion usually aims to communicate the spirit and character of the one who wears fashion details, this can be helpful when defining the style of engagement ring you will choose.

2. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

This saying has always been valid. Of course, we can never take her for granted, because believe it or not, there are those girls who are not crazy about diamonds or those who like smaller stones or simply some other kind of precious stone. Of course, we must not ignore the price of a real diamond, which, you will admit, is not at all harmless. However, the good news is that there are lab grown diamonds that are of excellent quality but much more affordable than the real ones.

3. Ring size

Figure out how to get her ring to make sure you choose the right size. Maybe it’s the right moment to offer to “take her old jewellery to be cleaned”. Even if you don’t manage to get to her ring, don’t worry, today jewellers can easily shorten the ring if necessary, but they can’t even cut it. So, rather choose a larger size.

4. Set a budget

A not at all interesting, but certainly very important item is the budget. No rule is written in stone and you don’t have to spend your life savings on a ring. Keep in mind that attention and creativity were always at a premium. A story known only to you, an inside joke or your favorite place will give a special stamp to any ring. We certainly believe that you will determine a budget that suits you and that you will carefully organize everything so that your chosen one will be happy, as well as your bank account.

5. Help with shopping

Admit that women are real experts when it comes to choosing jewellery. Then why wouldn’t you bring your sister or a friend to help you choose, or even her friend who knows your future fiancee exactly and her taste. Not only will you make the right choice, but her friend will appreciate you more because you respect her opinion. Can it be better?

6. The character of the future bride

Believe it or not, the character also plays a big role in choosing a ring. For example, people who are gentle and romantic in nature like discreet, inconspicuous jewellery, and a ring with interesting work, the look of which has a nostalgic note for older times, when romance was still respected and appreciated, is an excellent choice among the general population.

For girls who love elegance, choose modern, timeless jewellery such as a white gold ring with a diamond.

7. The shape and form of the gemstone

Although it is not a golden rule, you will admit that it is a real rarity to see an engagement ring without a stone. It is little known that the price of the engagement ring itself depends on the shape, that is, the cut of the stone. As a rule, circular shapes are the most expensive, while pear-shaped and oval shapes are somewhat more affordable. This information will be important to you, especially when determining the budget you want to set aside for this purchase.

8. Engagement

We come to the main part – the engagement. Now that you have done your best to choose the most beautiful ring for the chosen one of your hearts, it is time to think of a way to make it unforgettable for her and for you. Come up with a nice speech, tell her why she is the woman of your life, and ask her to marry you. An engagement happens only once in a lifetime, and it’s up to you to make it unforgettable! Attention, creativity, and romance are always valued and will certainly remain as a memory for a lifetime. A story known only to you, an inside joke or your favorite place will give a special stamp to any ring.

Final thoughts

The tradition of giving an engagement ring has been preserved throughout history and centuries with more or fewer changes, but the meaning has remained the same: love given to a special person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life.

An engagement ring is a detail without which a proposal cannot be imagined, and which symbolizes the promise of love to a special person. This betrothal custom originated a long time ago and has spread so much that its variations are found in many countries around the world.

Choosing the ideal engagement ring is not easy, but we hope that we have helped you at least a little. If you are still not sure, read the article again!