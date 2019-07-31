Guys, If Your Pull-Out Game Is Weak, You Can Now Cut Your Sperm off With the Flick of a Switch

1.5k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This device is a game changer for the bedroom

Imagine a guy taking you back to his place. You know you’re going to score tonight because things are heating up, but then… neither one of you has a condom. Nothing ruins the mood like the passing thought of potentially ending up with an accidental pregnancy.

For those who are in a steady relationship… Is birth control too expensive? Is a vasectomy out of the question? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, but you’re ready to kiss condoms goodbye, this new device could answer your prayers. This device makes birth control, quite literally, as easy as the flick of a switch.

The “Dick Click”

Nicknamed “The Dick Click,” this easy device is exactly what it sounds like. It lets you cut off your sperm simply by flicking a switch.

The Bimlek SLV is inserted into the spermatic ducts, and after one quick flick, sperm is disconnected from possibly being emitted. No sperm, no pregnancy.

Changed your mind?

f, for some reason, you have the device but decide that you want to let your sperm flow free (maybe it’s time to start that family after all), you simply flick the switch back. Then, voila, sperm can flow once more.

The Father of the Device…

The man who created the device, Clemens Bilmek, must really believe in the Bilmek SLV, because he was one of the men who tested the product! Bilmek must really support guys who struggle with their pullout game.

Would you flick the switch?

Think it’s an awesome device? Too scared to try it for fear of blueballs? Let us know what you think in the comments and SHARE this article with guys who need to up their pullout game!

Original by Sunny