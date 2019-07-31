Guys Describe the Riskiest Fap They’ve Ever Pulled Off

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I can’t believe guys would actually try this!

Whether it’s hormones or just being turned on at the wrong time, it seems like sometimes guys literally can’t wait to get off. Especially when they’re teenagers, guys can make some… interesting decisions when it comes to when and where to fap. Some of these places make sense, but others will make you cringe. Readers beware: you might not want to know when and where some guys have gotten off!

A Healing Fap

Once while healing a raid in World of Warcraft. Seeing it typed out, its really just all kinds of sad. (The_Pelican1245)

Truly Risky

Got started in a port-o-potty about 3 min before mortar attack commenced. Stayed to finish. I have no regrets. (michaelscottspenis)

Wake-up Call

Fapping with somebody in the same room. But they were sleeping. (TheRtHonLaqueesha)

On the Job

When I was 16 I worked at a large amusement park. Part of my job was to go clean trash out of the woods that surrounded the cue up to the ride. Horny teenage me totally fapped in those woods on a busy summer day during my shift. In hindsight, those woods very likely had cameras of some sort on them. Also, if I had been seen by a guest, absolutely could been arrested for it for public indecency . Didn’t think of any of that at the time. Yikes! (Kitherga)

On the Road

In the car with three of my friends and three of their parents. Everyone was sleeping or trying to sleep except for the driver, and I was in the way back. I’m also a girl, so I was able to do it very subtly. (The_Sloth_)

Beating a Record

In a sleeping bag on the floor of a friend’s bedroom while she was in the shower getting ready for bed. I think that I beat my speed record but I was sore for days afterward. (haelesor)

