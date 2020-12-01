8 Bizarre Things You Can Actually Bet On – 2020 Guide

Whether you are an active athlete or just an observer of your favorite team, sport is certainly a (big) part of your life. You are probably used to famous sports such as football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, wrestling, etc. The growth of popularity in some of these sports is truly remarkable, and since they are so widespread, it is nothing new that there are a lot of people interested and willing to place money on some sporting event.

However, in addition to classic competitions, there are some unusual sports that you have certainly not heard of so far, or at least did not considered as a serious sport event, and an even bigger surprise is that on some of them, you can actually bet. Today even though we can bet on so many things even in one single game, that was not enough for the bookmakers, and they still add more things for us to put our money on.

It is simple – if there is a demand, there will be a supply. That is why we gathered some of the strangest sports in the world which, believe it or not, even have their championships and even international federations, and of course, that you can place a bet.

1. Marble racing

To start with the funny but interesting one. Marble racing is a sport that is relatively new but is gathering more and more attention, and betting on marbles is becoming a serious business. It all started in 2015 in the Netherlands, and today, everyone can watch and cheer for their favorite marble on YouTube, and believe it or not, bookmakers around the world have introduced the option to bet on marbles!

The races are pretty amusing and will leave you craving for more, so do not be surprised if you spend a couple of hours watching marbles go through various obstacles with a smile on your face. What makes this so interesting is the fact that every marble has a chance to win until the very end.

2. Cheese chasing

Brits really do have a specific sense of humor, and in that manner, they also have some strange traditions and unusual manifestations. But even with all of that, there is one event that is gathering worldwide attention.

Cheese-Rolling is one of the craziest manifestations and events that one can bet on, and what makes it even more interesting is that this race occurs only once a year.

Every May, several hundred people gather on Cooper’s Hill in Gloucestershire and literally throw themselves in pursuit of a Double Gloucester cheese from the top of a notably steep hill. All this may sound funny, but to clarify that 7-9 pounds cheese can reach a speed of more than 60 mph. During the pursuit, people often trip and start falling, which is why every year there are dozens of injuries.

With knowing all this, it is pretty clear that some research, race history, and luck is needed in order to win that bet, but the event is for sure amusing.

3. Wife-carrying (Eukonkanto)

If you want to do something as a couple, then this sport is not only an excellent way to have fun but also to gamble a little. Although the name is wife carrying, there were cases where women carried their husbands. It all takes place in Finland every year in July. To win, the contestant needs to run 253.5 meters with his wife on his back and cross several dry and water obstacles. The prize is adequate for the event, and the winner gets a phone and a wife’s weight in beer, of course in liters.

4. Elephant polo

Most people are familiar with polo, and how it works, and some basic rules like – the players are riding horses. However, Nepalese aristocrats introduced a novelty into polo. They could also afford elephants, and that is how this strange sport came about. Each contestant also has a partner who manages the elephant. Elephant polo began to be played in India at the beginning of the twentieth century among wealthier supporters who managed to popularize this sport. The English, amazed by the uniqueness of this sport, decided in December 2008 to organize the first world tournament in this unusual competition.

5. Bog snorkeling

At the end of August, the Welsh have been having fun for more than 20 years with a very unusual discipline. To compete, you need to be the fastest in diving through a canal in swamps, which is about 50 meters (165 ft) long. Both men and women enjoy this sport, which makes it an exceedingly attractive sport with a large number of visitors coming to Wales from all over the world to enjoy.

6. Royal family

We all know how many people watches, care for, and adore the Royal family and their doing. That is why bookmakers decided to make things even more interesting by allowing people to bet on these various events. Some of the most prominent events in the past year were will Harry and Megan lose their titles or will Megan and Kate ever be friends. These are just some of the things you can decide to bet on and earn some money.

7. UFOs

Is there life on other planets? That is a question that everyone wants an answer to and which occupies people’s minds for centuries now. But today, some websites even have this in their betting offer, which means that now everyone can bet on when or will we discover alien life at all.

8. Quidditch

Quidditch from the beloved Harry Potter franchise is no longer a game reserved only for wizards. Today, it is also a sporting event held at more than 300 universities and high schools across the USA. Yes, it is officially a sport with more than 20.000 registered players across the planet rushing to catch the Golden Snitch. Since we cannot fly (just yet), the rules are, of course, adapted, but the team still consists of 7 players (3 Chasers, 2 Batters, 1 Keeper, and 1 Seeker).

Final thoughts

These are only some of the bizarre sports that one can actually bet on, but we all must agree that they sure sound funny and amusing. Online betting has never been more popular, and with all these new events along with sports that we are used to, the hype is understandable. And for those who want more info on how to find the best website with the best games and odds, click here.