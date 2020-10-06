6 Reasons Why Boat Rentals Are Becoming So Popular During the Pandemic

This pandemic has certainly gotten people to act weirdly. One reason why is because we’re seeing a surge of boat rentals. Renting a boat is no cheap endeavor, but boat rental companies are seeing massive profits over the summer.

But why is that? Why are boat rentals so popular during this pandemic? To answer these questions, we would have to take a deeper dive into the actual reasons for the surge of popularity.

With all that said, sit back and enjoy.

1. Mega Deals

One of the biggest reasons why boat rentals have become popular during this pandemic is because companies offer mega deals to customers.

This pandemic has effectively put the entire world industry on hold. Literary everyone has been impacted in some way because of it. And with minimal profits and summer just around the corner, the only way to save the boat rental industry is by offering mega deals.

While there is nothing wrong with it, this has created some sort of a domino effect on the rest of the reasons. With a spiked interest in cases and rentals, the domino-effect 2nd reason on this list might explain things a bit further.

2. People Want to be Travel Alone

With COVID cases spiking and surging all across the world, it makes for a pretty depressing summer.

We normally synergize summer with beaches, parties, laid back vacations, and other activities that allow us a day off or two. But in this pandemic, we have no real way to unwind without the constant fear of catching the virus.

And since summer was heavily impacted by COVID, people chose to go on vacation differently. Instead of packed beaches (still happened) and full nightclubs, people sought to utilize the mega discounts of yacht rental companies and have a different vacation.

This vacation was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail the open seas. But not only that, you would be away from the crowds and the virus itself.

It was a smart move that many travelers went for. Boat rentals became the way to spend the COVID-ridden summer months. Not only that, but most of these companies would have rentals in many exotic countries across the world. From Turkey and Greece to Mexico and the Caribbean, you could travel the world in the most luxurious way possible and do it alone with your family and friends.

3. It’s Much Safer to Travel by Boat

We slightly touched on this one but let’s elaborate more on it as it’s that important.

Traveling by car isn’t necessarily unsafe, but you are still going to get in contact with other people. Wherever you might be going for a vacation, a car trip or a bus isn’t recommended.

Instead, it’s much safer to travel by boat as it gives you all the social distancing you need. Instead of going out at night and seeing the city, why not cruise with your boat and witness all of its glory from the sea?

There is no better way to socially distance than with a yacht on the open sea.

If you’re looking to rent a boat and travel to more than 700 destinations, then the guys over at skippermyboat.com have you covered. Not only do they possess a fleet of over 37,000 boats and luxurious yachts, but they have popular destinations in Greece, Turkey, Croatia, France and Italy, the Caribbean’s, Mexico, Nicaragua, and more.

They also have an app that you can download to your phone and browse by price, destination, boat type, and book rentals in mere seconds!

4. People Have Plenty of Free Time to See the World

While traveling isn’t recommended during this pandemic, that rule doesn’t apply if you will be socially distancing from the backseat of a yacht.

During the summer months, we have plenty of activities to keep us preoccupied and still travel. During this pandemic, we don’t have anything but free time.

Most workers have switched their office stations with a home setup. Many companies and entire industries have switched to remote work. And what this gives you is the much-needed home comfort.

Remote work also allows you to travel the world whilst working from the comfort of your yacht. And with a freed up schedule, there hasn’t been a better time to rent a boat and see the world from afar.

5. Excellent Vacation Destinations

Renting a boat for your vacation gives you the same, quality destinations. Literary every country with access to see lets you rent a boat and sail their coasts.

However, instead of being on land and risking catching the virus, you will be watching from afar and from a safe position. And you can do all the same activities on a boat.

You can swim in the sea, make a BBQ, party, and everything else. It’s not like a boat limits you or anything, it makes the occasion that much better.

6. You Cant Gather for Large Events, So Why Bother?

It’s not like nightclubs are jam-packed in foreign destinations all waiting for you to come in and show them who the king of the dance floor is.

Many of these destinations have strict COVID rules in place that prevent you from having any fun. Thus, what would be the point of being on land?

With mega deals looming around every corner, it would work in your interest to simply rent a boat and have the vacation of a lifetime. And you don’t need a party to get you going, you can host one on your boat.

Beware though as authorities will prevent large-scale gatherings and groups of more people. So it’s best that you have a party with the people who you’re traveling with.

Conclusion

Boat rentals have never been more popular during this pandemic as they provide us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the dream vacation.

With COVID cases going through the roof this summer, it was only a matter of time before rental companies would make it financially possible for normal families to have a luxurious vacation on the open sea.