Smart Use of Bonus Deals at Online Casino – 2020 Guide

No matter if a player has just visited the site for the first time, or he comes for the 50th time. What catches eyes more than games are bonuses. The most attractive thing is that they are available for anyone. If you just have $10 in the pocket, deposit the sum and get it doubled to $20. Sounds easy, isn’t it? Not exactly. Online casinos are all full of amazing promotion deals for everyone. Remember, it’s not all gold that glitters. Underneath most bonuses, let’s say ‘pearls’, there are ‘white sharks’, so-called wagering requirements. Some casinos can offer no wagering requirements, but you really should avoid the tough regulations which instead of bringing profit come with exactly the opposite.

Let’s be honest, at least once we all took that welcome offer. And even if you haven’t, confess you want to. You can’t leave a thought wondering what could be if you had only accepted it. But I tell you this: you would successfully waste the bonus money, your deposited money and all the free given spins in less than a week. I am serious. This is exactly what happens when you take the ‘free’ money. They are not that free though as you have to make a deposit first.

All in all, the only way to stay away from such a sequence of events is to ignore bonuses. That’s the smartest way to stay in profit, or at least to break even at an online casino. Fine, you deserve to know the back-way. I’ll only tell you the secrets of how to admit bonuses and stay with a positive budget at the same time. Finally, these are just experience-based recommendations of smart bonus usage, but not the guarantee of max profit.

Choose the casino welcoming

Just before you decide to join a casino site, estimate the pros and cons of the welcome bonus. In other words, read the bonus terms. Clarify the wagering requirements from A to Z. If it says like you must make 50 spins before you withdraw, cut it off. It isn’t worth even trying. The 10x or 20x or even 30x wagers are quite acceptable. So, watch carefully what you sign up for.

No Deposit bonus is not a good option

There are such types of promos that do not even require you to deposit. It feels great when you see the offer but, in fact, this is a deep trap. You obviously might think that if there is no deposit, then there must not be a wagering requirement. False! You should take a look at the T&Cs of the No Deposit bonus. Most probably you will see a huge number of required spins, maybe even x40.

The reason why you don’t want to claim the reward is the final sum that you will have to play through. Let’s see the example when you get a $40 No Deposit Bonus with a 40x wagering requirement. It means you will have to bet the total amount of $40 x 40 = $1600 before you are able to request your winnings. So again, make the T&Cs clear for you.

Limit your bets during bonuses

Your first concern should be the bet per round limitations. Basically, you need to bet $2 or less for one spin. Or let’s make it max $5 per round. Why this sum? The game’s results tend to be failing for players. So, while you are playing for rewarded money from any type of promotions, spend them all on losing rounds. In the end of the day, you won’t be able to withdraw until you play the money through. So, be wise. Even $2 per round can mucker away your prize of $100 within an hour. The following rounds (with your own deposited money) are likely to be more profitable. Still, as soon as you start spending yours, don’t hurry to raise the bet. Keep spinning with the small bet until the game starts paying out.

Cashbacks only

If you followed my advice and haven’t taken either welcoming or another bonus, congratulations. You have more than 80% positive mind thinking and balance. Nevertheless, bonus resistance doesn’t mean you absolutely can’t use them. There are types of bonuses that are actually beneficial – cashback. That’s right. Cashbacks are also an affair but at least you can receive a percent of your money back. Thus, if your online casino has cashback deals to offer, accept them without a single doubt.

Rewards program

When it comes to rewards, it’s always better to join a casino loyalty program. Let me explain this point of view in detail. We already understand that various bonuses are not must-try things at all. It brings nothing positive to a regular gambler. However, you can’t say the same about the VIP customers.

Just imagine, they get nice bonuses with the wagering requirements too. Though the difference is that along with the exclusive offers, they get personal support managers, fast payouts, invitations to special events and who knows what more. Being the VIP is absolutely beneficial. So, if you feel the urge to use the bonuses of online casinos, do it wisely. Become a loyal member and use the whole range of goodies.

Of course, excellent service costs accordingly. The high-rollers make significant funds into the casino sites. But if you try to deposit a bit higher sum just once, you will have an extremely different perception of the gambling world.

Final thoughts

The hints are practical and recommended to consider during your gambling experience. Try to take up the challenge of using smart tactics while you become a member of an online casino. However, if you have a big wallet ready to fund the direct casino bank account, go ahead and use all the bonuses right away. Along with it, it is highly advisable to join loyalty programs to get the best impressions from the promos and the overall gambling site service. Being a Very Important Person will open an absolutely new world to you and your wallet.