6 Things You Can Do to Boost Employee Morale and Prevent Burnout

Employees are the backbone of a company, and boosting their morale can improve the quality of work. Company morale is the overall perception of employees and teams, and it plays a critical role in a company’s success.

Offering an attractive salary package isn’t the only way to boost morale. A positive work environment, opportunities for growth, and work-life balance all contribute to improving an employee’s experience.

Whether you’re a manager or a human resource personnel, here are six things you can do to boost morale and prevent burnout.

1. Recognize Individual Achievements

When an employee feels unappreciated by their employer, a number of negative emotions begin to emerge. They might feel a general sense of dissatisfaction, which can impact the quality and quantity of their work. Moreover, feeling undervalued might lead to stress and burnout.

To prevent this, recognize your employees’ individual achievements. A simple “thank you” or a “well done” can go a long way. Recognition can be tied to more than just performance. Appreciate your employees when they go above and beyond for something, such as meeting a deadline or securing a client.

A recent survey showed that when employees believe they will be recognized, they are 2.7% more likely to be highly engaged. This can reduce the turnover rate and lead to greater satisfaction.

2. Offer Gifts on Special Occasions

One of the most impactful ways to show appreciation to employees is by offering gifts. Many companies give gifts around the holidays or on special occasions, such as birthdays, work anniversaries, and holidays. Flowers, tickets to events, books, cash bonuses, and plaques are all common examples of corporate gifts.

One particular gift option that stands out is baskets. Corporate gift baskets are known for their versatility, as they can be customized to match any occasion. Here are some themes you can consider:

Healthcare gift basket – nutritious snacks and healthy drinks

Tech baskets – noise-cancelling headphones, charging mouse pad, and smartwatch

Wine gift basket – cheese, meat, and nuts

Sweet treat gift basket – chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries, and other baked goods

You can personalize the packaging by adding your company’s logo, tagline, and the recipient’s name. Baskets can be given as standalone gifts or part of a large corporate hamper.

3. Implement Team Building Activities

Team building exercises are a great way for employees to get to know each other and build connections. Employees can communicate with each other in a relaxed environment, which can foster trust and a sense of shared purpose.

Examples of team-building exercises include:

Escape rooms

Scavenger hunts

Karaoke nights

Volunteer projects

Sports tournaments

Team trivia

You can make teams, set rules, and plan logistics. Employers can also set monetary or non-monetary prizes to encourage involvement. After the event, take employee feedback and assess the success of the event.

By fostering a sense of community and belonging, employees can reduce stress and prevent burnout. They are more likely to be creative and innovative when they have strong connections at their workplace.

4. Offer Paid Time Off for Birthdays

Celebrating employee birthdays can be an effective way to boost connection and show appreciation. However, for many employees, spending a quiet day at home alone or with their family on their birthday is more valuable.

Consider giving paid time off to employees on their birthdays, allowing them to do whatever they want with their time. This can boost productivity and even increase the retention ratio. Taking time off from work on birthday can also improve work-life balance.

5. Encourage Lunch Breaks

Often, employees don’t take lunch breaks to manage the workload. This can have a negative effect in the form of fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and increased stress. Remember that skipping lunch can also lead to physical discomfort and headaches.

Encourage all of your employees to take lunch breaks, whether they’re hungry or not. Think of the lunch break as a time to recharge themselves and prepare for the rest of the day.

You can also extend the lunch break timing to help employees refresh their moods and boost creativity.

6. Show a Clear Track for Promotion

There are innumerable benefits to developing a clear career path for your employees. Have a structured framework that outlines different career advancement opportunities, such as yearly promotions and incentives. Set objectives each employee needs to meet to be considered for a promotion. This could be closing a specific number of clients or meeting quotas.

Benefits of a clear career path include:

Talent attraction

Talent retention

Fostering of a learning culture

Improved productivity

Alignment with company objectives

Diversity and inclusion

Encourage clear communication with your employees and evaluate their progress. Moreover, you should provide training, mentoring, and access to development programs to help employees meet their specific goals. Lastly, ask employees for feedback and tailor your approach.