Bot Accounts: Learn All About Them

It’s an established narrative now that people are waking up to the possibilities provided by Instagram if they want to promote themselves or a business they are involved in. It can prove to be a successful way to draw attention to yourself and whatever activity it is you are looking to promote. This is due to the popularity of it among people under thirty-five (almost seven hundred million of Instagram’s one billion accounts belong to people under the age of thirty-five) as well as the interaction statistics which indicate that it’s users are more likely to engage with profiles on the network in comparison to users of other social media brands. This popularity has led to an increase in businesses and others using it to promote themselves and this, in turn, has led to a lot of competition for the interactive features provided by the users themselves.

Why are people paying for features?

The lure to pay for features to help the growth of your social media profile is an understandable one. The popularity of websites which offer these services is indicative of the interest and demand for this particular approach to boosting the popularity of your social network account. These websites provide a range of offers for social media users who feel the urge to increase the reach of their account and are willing to invest in it to make that dream a reality. Websites such as www.insta4likes.com make this a possibility. They offer a whole set of different combinations for users who are interested in purchasing views, likes, comments or followers to generate the interaction needed to boost their profile and help their account reaching greater heights. However, if you are going to go for this approach, you need to be informed of the risks involved.

The problem with bots

A bot account is a term that you will hear plenty of in the world of social media and it is something to be wary of. Bot accounts are essentially automated accounts which are created to increase the statistics of social media use. There is no real person using the account; it is programmed to interact with profiles and content in an attempt to replicate the online behaviour of real social media users. However, this behavior is not always accurate while occasionally being excessive. Bot accounts do not have a good reputation and users who make use of them can be treated with less respect. Many of the websites which provide social media features at a price guarantee that the buyer will receive the features from real social media accounts. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. As such, it is worth your while looking into the accounts that you are receiving these features from and reassuring yourself that your money is being well-spent.

What to look out for

There are several tell-tale signs to look out for when on the lookout for bot accounts. The simplest is to have a look at the profile picture of the account. Most regular social media users include a picture of themselves as their profile picture. If not this, then it may be a picture of their company, their pet or something else which is important to them. There are very few accounts which don’t have any profile picture at all. Those that do are usually ones which are largely inactive. However, active profiles which do not have any profile picture are suspicious. Even if they do have a profile picture, it is worth taking some time to consider the picture as it may be one that is easily found on the Internet.

Have a look at their activity

However, this is not the only reason to be suspicious. It is possible to view people’s activity on most social media sites and this gives you an idea of their behaviour. If you see an account that only seems to like a lot of posts, it could be cause for concern. Additionally, if they have no original content of their own, as well as not regularly posting updates, then this is another reason to be suspicious. Something else to look out for is the comments they leave on other people’s content. If they are only posting congratulatory statements or awkwardly-phrased sentences then it should be considered as another warning sign. On top of all this, a massive red flag is if the account has a large disparity between the number of accounts it follows and the number of followers it has itself, especially if that second number is zero. Of course, there are plenty of accounts, particularly at the lower end of social media popularity, who have a big gap between the number of accounts they follow and their number of followers. However, it is easy to identify numbers where the difference is too far apart and this is further evidence that the account might not be as ‘genuine’ as it is claimed to be.

If you happen to notice several of these patterns among the accounts which are providing you with features then you need to reconsider your purchase. After all, you are the one paying for these features and you deserve to be supplied with a quality product to help build a successful profile. Remember, there are plenty of different places to shop around so you have the power to find a better deal if you are not happy with the product you’ve been given.