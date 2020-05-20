Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Are in a Romantic Relationship?

Brad Pitt has had two great loves in his life. First there was Jennifer Aniston, whom he left after falling in love with Angelina Jolie. Now that that marriage is about to end, many people want to see Pitt happy again in the arms of another woman. And that just might be Alia Shawkat.

Alia Shawkat is best known for her role on Arrested Development, where she portrayed Mae Funke. Despite her young age, many are shipping her and Pitt when they first saw them at an art exhibition in 2019. While some stated how they are just “casually dating” others commented that they are just “good friends.”

However, there is some new news. With coronavirus having us locked in our homes, where we are safe and sound, sources indicate that Shawkat is spending time with Pitt in quarantine. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy,” said an insider. We will see how this friendship will develop, and will it turn into a romance.