Why Hasn’t Brad Pitt Cried for 20 Years?

Brad Pitt had a lot of confessions recently. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had a conversation with Anthony Hopkins in which he spoke about his fight with alcohol and what is his current state now.

In that same conversation with the legendary Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, Pitt shared a lot more about him. He said how he is” quite famously a not-crier,” but recently, he is in another emotional state. “I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” shared Pitt. He further added, “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started their divorce processes in 2016, and after three years of struggle, the battle seems like it is finally over. The former power couple has six children together, three adopted Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and three biological named Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Today, the talented actor says how he is “able to witness the beauty and the wonder that we’re surrounded by in every minute detail. We miss that when we’re young.”

Brad Pitt found the strength within and went to Alcoholics Anonymous, as he wanted to change his life and start feeling better. “I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else.” Pitt mentioned how he needed to realize that no one else is there to blame and that we need to accept our own flaws and faults. “We’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person.”

A year after Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt realized that he needed to change. “I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that,” said the actor about his substance abuse. “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”