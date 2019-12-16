Brad’s And Jennifer’s Former Property Is Being Sold For Only $44.5 Million

The former couple has people hope with their last meeting that there is maybe a new spark between them. However, it seems that some flames are meant to last short.

During their life together, this famous ex-couple owned and shared a famous French Normandy Revival-style home between 2001 to 2006.

Once their marriage ended after five years, this A-list couple listed the place. This place had it all! About 11,000 square-foot, canyon views, a swimming pool, patio, an outdoor bedroom, and an outdoor living room.

Initially, the home was built in 1934 for the famous American actor Fredric March. This home was actually one of the first movie-star homes in Hollywood.

When Brad and Jennifer bought the place, they renovated it. In no time, they added a private screening room, replaced the kitchen floor, and added a pub. When they announced their separation, the home was quickly sold in 2006. The new owner completed the renovation, making the house more prominent, with more luxury and space. Moreover, by the time the new owner finished the renovation, the value of the home just went up!

Now, this large house with private gates, marble fireplaces, dining room for at least 20 dinner guests, floor-to-ceiling windows, lavishing kitchen, and even 13 bathrooms is ready for its new owner. All that and more for only $44.5 million.

Overall, this magnificent property comes with four bedrooms, a private cinema room, en-suite bedroom, and a guest house. Naturally, the home is located in one of the most beautiful and safest Beverly Hills areas. It seems only natural that your first neighbors will be Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis, then Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Swift.

Last but not least, the entire property is surrounded by various and thick plants and tall trees, providing a much-needed sense of privacy. Of course, since the house is listed again and they are not buying it, it’s final – they are not getting back together.