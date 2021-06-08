7 Best Brain-Busting And Relaxing Mobile Games To Play In 2021

With us all of us holed up in the comfort of home, it’s almost a dream come true sleeping in late, passing the time with our favorite shows, until we realize the grim reality. The worldwide pandemic put a stop to our lives, and the thrill of sitting at home quickly faded away.

Now we are left with a raging pandemic and nothing to do! Hence, we have curated this list of brain-busting, and dare I say relaxing games to help you get through it!

1. Wordscape

This is a top 10 rated app on both the Android and iOS play stores. This is perhaps one of the most well-known names when it comes to a real brain-buster! It helps you relax as you tap and swipe across the screen trying to make out words.

Wordscape is one of the best games to play if you want to develop your vocabulary as you just relax and lie down on your couch. Yet, this is one of those games where we sometimes tend to get frustrated.

Whenever you get stuck or something like that, you can just go over to wordscapesmate.com and quickly find the answers to the level you are on at the moment!

2. Circles

This is a minimalist game that focuses on a singular task, but it is one that can be quite fun when played in a group! It has been known to have a positive, and long-lasting effect on your short-term and long-term memory too!

What do you have to do? You will be prompted by getting a series of flashing colored lights and sounds, then you are supposed to repeat the sequence. However, the one part of playing this game that makes it even more soulful is that they donate a part of the game earnings to Alzheimer’s research funds.

3. Sudoku

You may best remember this like a game your grandfather used to play every day once the morning newspaper had come in! However, it is a lot more fun than you think. Although, some of us may have grown up playing this game many of us have lost touch with it over the years.

This is a traditional delight, that offers a great deal of relaxation as we dive into the world of Sudoku. Nowadays, we are not able to take the time out for ourselves where it’s just our thoughts tainting our day.

However, a 15-20 minute Sudoku session on your phone where you let everything else just fades into the background could be just what the doctor ordered!

4. Desertopia

This game is perhaps one of the most relaxing and do-goody ones out there, so much so that you can even call it a little therapeutic. You might, already be thinking about what could be so therapeutic about a game, well it’s mostly because it is not a very stressful one.

Your job would be to pick up the floating trash such that you can make decisions that keep the environment clean. These decisions include things like whether or not you want to allow a few tourists to come on in, or if you want to build a resort.

It brings to you a simplistic, and refined gaming experience and even introduces special holiday characters throughout the year just to keep it a little interesting. Moreover, you will have access to 20 unique terrain types, and 90 creatures!

5. Crossy Road

This is not very much of a brain-buster but it is one of the simplest and most relaxing games out there! Yes, we know it is 2021, not 2014! However, this may be one of those classics that just deserves to make the list.

Many of us had spent hours just trying to beat our high score as we tap through the street and help our respective characters get across safely. All while the screen moves closer and the clock is ticking!

It could be one of those games we just would want to bring back into our lives especially as most people have a little extra time on hand this year, as we roll through on a lockdown high.

6. Lumosity

The first contender on our list, Lumosity encompasses a total of 25 games each of which were designed to adapt based on your performance. These 25 games are then ordered and sorted into a little daily brain workout regimen.

This is an app that had really gone all out! The team works with a group of 40+ university researchers from different parts of the globe just to ensure that they get it right. They work with them to develop appropriate neuropsychological and cognitive tests which can be brought to users in the form of a fun and interactive game.

With these custom games, you are not only having something fun to do, but you can also squeeze out your IQ and get those brain juices flowing! With this brain-busting extravaganza, you will eventually get better at it and be a little sharper as you hone out your thinking!

7. Miya’s Everyday Joy Of Cooking

Alright! This might be a little too childish, but that doesn’t stop us from having fun right? It is based on the storyline of a webtoon based out of Korea. Just as the name suggests it’s all about cooking wholesome food.

They make it a fully authentic experience as they included hand-drawn cartoon images of some dishes that we will recognize from the show. Although this game may not be a perfect fit for everyone, it could be great for those Korean fan-boy/girl types out there!

Summing It Up

Mobile games are one of the most controversial things when it comes to the debate of it being good or bad. As per me, a little too much of anything is bad! Yet, these relaxing games could be what we need to get ourselves through this time.

We hope that you have found your brain-busting partner as you go through this list, and it will help make your mind shaper whole also passing the time!